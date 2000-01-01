The 86-year old brother of Loony Lizzy Warren died last month -- allegedly due to the big bad Coronavirus. The reason we're revisiting this now is because your ever-suspicious reporter here just realized something: There are no "big names" (neither nationally nor locally) that have died of Stupid-19. The best the Fake News has been able to come up with was Senatorette Warren's very old brother. But if Stupid-19 was as deadly as we’ve been led to believe, one would have expected some younger to middle-aged, or even 70-80 something year old muckety-mucks to surely have died from it by now, right? After all, killer viruses don't discriminate.





