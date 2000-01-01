THE BRITISH-JEWISH LION PLOTS





Just days before the important international conference is due to take place in Berlin, two assassination attempts are made against German Emperor Wilhelm I. On May 11, 1878, a Red named Emil Max Hodel fires shots at the Emperor and his daughter as they travel in their carriage. Hodel is captured and then executed in August.





Three weeks later, another Red named Karl Nobiling fires a shot gun at the Emperor. The 82-year old Kaiser is wounded, but survives. Nobiling then shoots himself and dies three months later. The New World Order's war against The League of the Three Emperors is really starting to heat up.





Rothschild-owned Disraeli dominates the Berlin conference, which had been called into session to settle the Russo-Turkish war. Britain, Germany, Austria-Hungary, Russia, France, Italy, and Turkey attend the Congress of Berlin. The Ottoman Turks still control the "The Holy Land", but Britain Rothschild masters wish to ultimately take over Palestine. Russia is committed to the protection of Orthodox Christians throughout southern Europe and the Ottoman Empire.





Just before the Congress of Berlin opens, Disraeli concludes a secret deal with Turkey against Russia, whereby Britain is allowed to occupy the strategic island of Cyprus. This gives Disraeli an advantage during the Congress and leads him to issue threats of war if Russia does not comply with the requests of the Turks (who lost the war!).





Another dirty per-conference dirty deal is struck between the divisive Disraeli and Russia's ally, Austria-Hungary. Slavic Orthodox Christians, including the Serbian population of the Kingdom of Bosnia & Herzegovina, are to be put under Austria-Hungary's jurisdiction, not Serbia's. Russia and its Slavic allies of Bulgaria and Serbia had won the war against Turkey, but now many of the Slavs are to be transferred from Turkish rule to Austro-Hungarian occupation and then, in 1908, actual annexation into the empire. How very "nice" of Disraeli to award new territory to Austria-Hungary; and how foolish of Austria-Hungary to accept his "Bosnian Horse!"