"History is indeed little more than the register of the crimes, follies and misfortunes of mankind."
- Edward Gibbon (1737-1794),
From: "The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire"
SEPTEMBER 2020
Sept 1: NFL Releases Marxist Marketing Plan for 2020
September 1, 2020
NY Times: NFL Reveals More In-Game Social and Racial Justice Plans
REBUTTAL BY
America’s 70% Black NFL (Negro Felons League) has just announced its in-your-face Marxist marketing scheme for the upcoming football season. This will not go over well with millions of self-respecting White fans who will surely abandon the Sunday spectacles forever. In addition to the pre-kickoff “take-a-knee” and raise-the-fist bullshit during the playing of the National Anthem, here is what the remaining losers who will continue to watch these games can expect to be treated to:
* The end zones inscribed with two slogans: “It Takes All of Us” on one end line, “End Racism” on the other.
* Decals of selected “anti-racism” slogans (“Stop Hate,” “Black Lives Matter, “End Racism”) and names of “police brutality” ™ victims on team helmets and coaches’ caps.
* A T-shirt -- designed to be worn in pre-game warm-ups -- which reads: “Injustice against one of us is injustice against all of us,” on the front; and “End racism” on the back.
* A weekly feature of a story about a victim of racial injustice ™ or police brutality ™ to be told "in and around" the games.
Are these muscle-bound boobs actually trying to kill the goose that lays their golden eggs? Cultural Marxism corrupts everything it touches – including a once-great sport which once not only entertained, but in a way, united the whole country – at least on game day.
How much more of this tiresome drama will the predominantly White fans tolerate from their anti-White heroes?
Because of Stupid-19, fan attendance at the stadiums (almost all of which are located in Demonrat-run cities or in states with a Demonrat governor) will be limited or even banned in some cities. And this Marxist madness will ensure that many millions more will not be watching at home either. A stupid move by stupid, self-righteous and ungrateful players who -- if they keep these asinine antics up -- will be stocking store shelves or dealing drugs in a year or two.
Now would be a good teachable moment to review the shocking level of criminality among NFL players who ought to be more concerned about cleaning up their own house before pointing fingers at the big bad white men who pay their multi-millionaire salaries. Below is a brief recap of some of the worst cases involving some of the more well-known star players.
* Aaron Hernandez (New England Patriots)
Convicted of one execution-style murder and suspected in several other murders over a 5-year period. Committed suicide in prison.
* Michael Vick (Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles)
Involved in a dog fighting ring -- placed family pet dogs into a ring with trained pit bulls. Personally, killed used-up dogs by smashing their heads.
* Ray Lewis (Baltimore Ravens)
Covered up / obstructed justice in the case of a fatal double-stabbing committed by a member of his entourage. Many suspect that he directed the murders himself.
Hernandez -- Vick -- Lewis
* Darren Sharper (New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers)
A serial sex predator who drugged and raped at least 16 women in four different states.
* Rae Carruth (Carolina Panthers)
Hired a hitman to murder his 8-months-pregnant girlfriend. The woman died from the gunshot wounds, but not before miraculously giving birth to her baby.
* Dave Meggett (New York Giants, New England Patriots)
Currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for burglary and multiple rapes.
* Lawrence Phillips (St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins)
Multiple assault convictions, including one with a deadly weapon. Domestic violence. Murdered his cellmate while in prison.
These illustrious gentlemen represent just the tip-of-the-iceberg, boys and girls. So before the drug-abusing malleable millionaire morons of the NFL (many of them biological fathers to abandoned children) piously lecture us about Black lives “mattering” – they ought to set up a fund for the thousands of crime victims (White & Black) brutalized by the privileged members of their felonious fraternity. And they ought to get the disproportionately represented Jewish team owners and General Managers to kick in a few million shekels to it as well.
VLM – Victim’s Lives Matter.
USA Today database of 600 NFL players (most of them Blacks) arrested since Year 2000
Sharper -- Carruth -- Meggett -- Phillips
And there are White thugs in the NFL too.
1. Pittsburgh's Big Ben Roethlisberger - THREE TIMES accused of rape. // 2. New England's Julian Edelman -- arrested for vandalism after jumping up and down on the roof of a parked Mercedes while drunk.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that the NFL just released its racial justice plans for the 2020 games.
Boobus Americanus 2: Sports is a highly visible medium for reaching and teaching the masses.
St. Sugar: The massess are asses, Boobuss! -- But I do believe that many of them will turn the game off as ssoon as the BLM propaganda hitss them.
Editor: Given how Boobuss Sporticus has already been acclimated to a "new normal" without sports for the past 6 months, the NFL may be committing suicide with this program.