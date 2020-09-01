America’s 70% Black NFL (Negro Felons League) has just announced its in-your-face Marxist marketing scheme for the upcoming football season. This will not go over well with millions of self-respecting White fans who will surely abandon the Sunday spectacles forever. In addition to the pre-kickoff “take-a-knee” and raise-the-fist bullshit during the playing of the National Anthem, here is what the remaining losers who will continue to watch these games can expect to be treated to:





* The end zones inscribed with two slogans: “It Takes All of Us” on one end line, “End Racism” on the other.

* Decals of selected “anti-racism” slogans (“Stop Hate,” “Black Lives Matter, “End Racism”) and names of “police brutality” ™ victims on team helmets and coaches’ caps.

* A T-shirt -- designed to be worn in pre-game warm-ups -- which reads: “Injustice against one of us is injustice against all of us,” on the front; and “End racism” on the back.



* A weekly feature of a story about a victim of racial injustice ™ or police brutality ™ to be told "in and around" the games.





Are these muscle-bound boobs actually trying to kill the goose that lays their golden eggs? Cultural Marxism corrupts everything it touches – including a once-great sport which once not only entertained, but in a way, united the whole country – at least on game day.