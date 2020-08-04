The Editorial Board: For a man who votes by mail himself, Donald Trump is strangely obsessed with the idea that it is the most dangerous method of casting a ballot.

Rebuttal: The Slimes deceitfully conflates Absentee Voting with Vote by Mail. Absentee Voting refers to when an individual voter requests a ballot and, if eligible, is then sent one via mail. Such voters are required to provide a valid reason to qualify for absentee voting, explaining why they cannot vote in-person on Election Day.





Vote-by-mail, on the other hand, involves sending every registered voter -- dead or alive / legal or illegal -- a ballot without a request. You can "trust" Demonrat precinct bosses to then count mail-in ballots the same way they count Stupid-19 deaths.





The Editorial Board: The good news is that the primary season gave states a chance to run their elections with far more mail-in ballots than usual, and in many places the system worked well.

Rebuttal: The scheme "worked well" in "many places." Can we infer from such phrasing that in some places, the system may not have "worked well?"





The Editorial Board: But there were multiple high-profile examples of mail voting gone wrong.

Rebuttal: Can "youse guys" already detect the scent of a coming "limited hangout" and customary "yeah but?"





The Editorial Board: In Wisconsin, thousands of absentee ballots were requested and never received. In New Jersey, 10 percent of mail ballots were thrown out for arriving too late or for being otherwise deficient. In Pennsylvania, tens of thousands of absentee votes were either not cast or not counted, especially among voters who requested their absentee ballots closer to the election.

Rebuttal: Wow! What a compelling obligatory (though incomplete) truth gem that was! The Trump campaign couldn't have the case against universal mail-in voting any better than that single paragraph just did. Oh what good fortune for the Scum of the Slimes that their boob readers are unable to prioritize powerful fine print over misleading bold headlines.





The Editorial Board: Mr. Trump and his allies have exploited these bungles to the hilt, claiming that they reveal how dangerous it is to vote by mail.

Rebuttal: Well, in light of the litany of "bungles" (it's always an "accident," ya see) just cited, wouldn't such claims from Team Trump be valid?





The Editorial Board: Ignore them. Voting by mail has risks like any other method, but overall it is safe and accurate.

Rebuttal: There it is! "Yeah-Butism" in all its sneaky splendor. First, state the legitimate objections of your opponent -- and then "ignore them" as you circle back to your original lie. To the average boob-in-the-street, this rhetorical magic trick creates the illusion that an argument (simply because it was mentioned) was somehow logically rebutted, when in reality, it was not.





Oh how well The Anti-New York Times can read these Satanic sons-of-bitches.



