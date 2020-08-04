*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
August 4, 2020
August 4, 2020
NY Times: Former King Juan Carlos Leaves Spain, Reports Say, Amid Corruption Allegations
NY Times: Former King Juan Carlos Leaves Spain, Reports Say, Amid Corruption Allegations
Former King Juan Carlos, 82, has left Spain for self-exile in a yet-to-be disclosed country. The dramatic exit is intended to protect Spain’s figurehead monarchy after serious corruption allegations had recently surfaced against him. He might also be avoiding prosecution this way as some sort of deal.
From the article (quoting Juan Carlos):
"Guided by my desire to do what is best to serve the Spanish people, its institutions and you as king, I am informing you of my ... decision to leave Spain at this time."
Don’t expect the hypocritical libtards of “the new Spain” to clamor for his return and prosecution. To the morons of Madrid, Juan Carlos will always be hailed for his role in fascist Spain's transition to “democracy” ™ in the years following the death of Generalissimo Francisco Franco in 1975 -- after Juan Carlos had ascended to the throne at age 37.
In 1981, JC also played the deciding role in thwarting a military coup that attempted to revert a still very conservative-leaning Spain back to a Francoist government in the King's name. JC’s public blocking of that coup cemented his sainted image in the eyes of the Globalist press. Of course, it’s been all downhill and to the left for Marxist Spain ever since.
1 & 2. Franco was a political ally of The Great One -- but he kept Spain out of World War II. // 3. In his final years, Franco and the fascists thought they could trust the young King Juan Carlos with ruling Spain -- but he turned libtard soon after Franco's death in 1975.
February, 1981: Spanish military patriots detained the parliamentarian traitors.
Rather than back the patriots or simply stand down, King Rat firmly sided with those who would later betray Spain to Brussels, in 1986.
"The Crown, symbol of the permanence and unity of the nation, will not tolerate, in any degree whatsoever, the actions or behavior of anyone attempting, through use of force, to interrupt the democratic process of the Constitution, which the Spanish People approved by vote in referendum." -- King Juan Carlos
Because "Generalissimo" Francisco Franco --Spain's "authoritarian" ™ nationalist leader from 1936 until his death in 1975 -- had stayed out of World War II, his historical legacy, though tarnished, doesn't get anywhere nearly as badly trashed as that of Italy's Benito Mussolini or The Great One of Germany (that's Hitler for all you newbies and normies). In modern Spain, one can still openly defend Franco without "the authorities" coming to arrest you or your career being ruined.
As for the debate over Franco's legacy -- the way we see it -- it's fairly cut and dry / black and white. The "Generalissimo," in over-throwing a crypto-Marxist "democracy," defeating the murderous Communist counter-revolutionaries and foreign partisans (cough cough), and then ruling for nearly four decades -- managed to preserve and protect the identity, culture, morality and domestic economy of Spain from the destabilizing and degenerative forces of The New World Order. It's that simple. Franco’s only mistake was in trusting that Juan Carlos would reign as a conservative after his death.
1 & 2. The Stalin-loving / Franco-hating Spanish communist Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) -- best known for his ugly degenerate art -- admires his drawing of the bloody Soviet leader who assisted the Spanish Leftists during the Civil War // 3. The "American" volunteers for pro-communist "Abraham Lincoln Brigade" were disproportionately Jewish. Many Jewish partisan terrorists also arrived from Poland to help the Spanish Reds. (These notoriously sadistic and murderous "Poles" were of the same bunch who would later slaughter Germans trapped in Poland and then, a decade later, Palestinian villagers.)
Ever since the Catholic Monarchs Ferdinand of Aragon & Isabella of Castile issued the Alhambra Decree of 1492 -- the edict which booted the self-chosenites from Spain -- the people that "never forget" ™ have dreamed of the downfall and moral Jewification of that once mighty global empire and, later on, the motherland itself. From 1870 to today, the "powers that be" (cough cough), working through their obedient Communist and Globalist surrogates, were responsible for committing the following high-profile acts of destabilization and conquest against Spain:
• 1870: Prime Minister Juan Prim is assassinated.
• 1897: Prime Minister Antonio Canovas is assassinated.
• 1898: U.S. is used to start a war with Spain which leads to the transfer of Cuba, Puerto Rico, The Philippines and Guam from Spanish rule to US / Globalist control.
• 1905: Red terrorists Hurl 'Flower Bomb' At King & Queen Consort of Spain Just After They Were Married.
• 1912: Prime Minister José Canalejas is assassinated.
• 1921: Prime Minister Eduardo Dato is assassinated.
• 1936-39: The Spanish Civil War
• 1973: Prime Minister Luis Carrero Blanco (an ally of Franco) is assassinated.
• 1975: After the death of Franco, libtarded Juan Carlos begins transforming Spain from fascism to "democracy." ™
1. Ferdinand & Isabella had it right in 1492. // 2. Soon after Franco's death in 1975, the commie cancer reappeared as libtard King Juan Carlos (Image 3, accepting some Jewish award) wasted little time in going full-blown "shabbus goy" (a Gentile who performs tasks for the Jews).
• 1982: Spain is sucked into NATO
• 1986: Spain is sucked into the "European Community" -- forerunner of the European Union.
• 1999: Spain becomes one of the first countries to adopt Rothschild's "Euro" as its currency.
• 2015: Spain apologizes for the 500-year-old Alhambra Decree, and offers citizenship to all Jews of Separdic ancestry!
• 2018: A MAN is crowned, "Ms. Spain."
Franco the Good is spinning in his grave over the condition of today's Spain. And the young king he had once trusted to resist the International Left, bears primary responsibility for betraying both Franco & Spain. In the final analysis, the corrupt business dealings of Juan Carlos are minor crimes when compared to his treasonous handover of Spain to its domestic Left and the external Globalist EU. For that, old Juan should be hauled back to Spain and publicly gored to death by the famed bulls of Pamploma.
1. Revenge for 1492 /// 2. 'Ms. Spain 2018?" --- Dude! You're a frickin' dude! Comprende? -- Thank you, Juan Carlos.
August 3, 2020
August 3, 2020
NY Times: Voting by Mail Is Crucial for DemocracyEspecially amid the pandemic, it’s the surest path to a more inclusive, more accurate and more secure election.
By: The Editorial Board
NY Times: Voting by Mail Is Crucial for DemocracyEspecially amid the pandemic, it’s the surest path to a more inclusive, more accurate and more secure election.
By: The Editorial Board
Oh what good fortune for we-the-people to have "the paper of record" looking out for the well being of our "democracy ™ ." Who knew that phantom by-mail voting is, according to (((them))) actually "more accurate" than the traditional in-person casting of ballots? Ya learn something new everyday from Sulzberger's Slimes.
Could it possibly be any more obvious that one of the major objectives of Stupid-19 is to force a fraudulent all mail-in election this November? Why do "youse guys" think that the desperate Demonrats want to keep schools closed this fall? You see, schools are generally closed on Election Day so that they can be used as polling stations. But if the kids are back in class this fall, then the argument for keeping masked and "socially distanced" adults away from those very same buildings makes no sense at all. Crooked politicians and communist teacher unions are hiding their vote-rigging scheme behind sanctimonious claims about the "safety" of "the children" ™ -- though they surely do know that, even according to the rigged "death toll," children are invulnerable to such viruses.
The dishonesty and hypocrisy of the Slimes Editorial Board doesn't even need to be pinpointed here because it is so very transparent. Nonetheless, for the benefit of some errant newbie who might stumble across your latest issue of the ANYT, let's dive into the Marxist muck of Manhattan's mendacity machine and clean some of it up anyway.
1 . 120 million ballots in the mail -- What could possibly go wrong? // 2. Many school gyms and libraries serve as polling places. // 3. That is why Marxist filth like Teachers' Union boss hag Randi Weingarten (cough cough) are so opposed to re-opening schools this fall. Weingarten is openly rallying her Red ranks of teachers to clamor for vote-by-mail (here)
The Editorial Board: For a man who votes by mail himself, Donald Trump is strangely obsessed with the idea that it is the most dangerous method of casting a ballot.
Rebuttal: The Slimes deceitfully conflates Absentee Voting with Vote by Mail. Absentee Voting refers to when an individual voter requests a ballot and, if eligible, is then sent one via mail. Such voters are required to provide a valid reason to qualify for absentee voting, explaining why they cannot vote in-person on Election Day.
Vote-by-mail, on the other hand, involves sending every registered voter -- dead or alive / legal or illegal -- a ballot without a request. You can "trust" Demonrat precinct bosses to then count mail-in ballots the same way they count Stupid-19 deaths.
The Editorial Board: The good news is that the primary season gave states a chance to run their elections with far more mail-in ballots than usual, and in many places the system worked well.
Rebuttal: The scheme "worked well" in "many places." Can we infer from such phrasing that in some places, the system may not have "worked well?"
The Editorial Board: But there were multiple high-profile examples of mail voting gone wrong.
Rebuttal: Can "youse guys" already detect the scent of a coming "limited hangout" and customary "yeah but?"
The Editorial Board: In Wisconsin, thousands of absentee ballots were requested and never received. In New Jersey, 10 percent of mail ballots were thrown out for arriving too late or for being otherwise deficient. In Pennsylvania, tens of thousands of absentee votes were either not cast or not counted, especially among voters who requested their absentee ballots closer to the election.
Rebuttal: Wow! What a compelling obligatory (though incomplete) truth gem that was! The Trump campaign couldn't have the case against universal mail-in voting any better than that single paragraph just did. Oh what good fortune for the Scum of the Slimes that their boob readers are unable to prioritize powerful fine print over misleading bold headlines.
The Editorial Board: Mr. Trump and his allies have exploited these bungles to the hilt, claiming that they reveal how dangerous it is to vote by mail.
Rebuttal: Well, in light of the litany of "bungles" (it's always an "accident," ya see) just cited, wouldn't such claims from Team Trump be valid?
The Editorial Board: Ignore them. Voting by mail has risks like any other method, but overall it is safe and accurate.
Rebuttal: There it is! "Yeah-Butism" in all its sneaky splendor. First, state the legitimate objections of your opponent -- and then "ignore them" as you circle back to your original lie. To the average boob-in-the-street, this rhetorical magic trick creates the illusion that an argument (simply because it was mentioned) was somehow logically rebutted, when in reality, it was not.
Oh how well The Anti-New York Times can read these Satanic sons-of-bitches.
Trump's tweeting about actual vote-fraud-by-mail ceases forced the Slimes to acknowledge the issue in a "limited hangout" form.
The Slimes Editorial only partially acknowledged a recent and really bad case of mail-in-voter-fraud in Paterson, NJ (the yeah) --- then immediately assured us everything is OK (the "but")
The Editorial Board: That’s why as soon as the pandemic hit, it was clear that expanding access to mail voting across the country would be essential for the November election to succeed.
Rebuttal: "As soon as the pandemic hit, eh?" That's interesting because the mania associated with Stupid-19 kicked into high gear during the first week of March -- a full eight months before the November Election. Indeed, there were calls even then for a "safe" mail-in election for the fall. How did these people know, eight months in advance, that Stupid-19 would still be going strong in November? Answer: They planned it!
The Editorial Board: The real reason to make mail voting widely accessible isn’t to help one party or another
Rebuttal: It's not? Then do all of you Slimes scribblers seem so obsessed with vote-by-mail???
The Editorial Board: — it’s to help the American people participate in their own democracy as fully as possible.
Rebuttal: Whew! (wiping forehead) -- That's a relief. For a moment there we thought it was because The Slimes is a Demonrat newspaper. Now we understand that you just want us all to "participate in our own democracy." --- That's very gracious and civic-minded of The Slimes.
Editorial Board: That’s why voters of both parties like it so much, which may be the best evidence of all that it has no built-in partisan bias.
Rebuttal: So, mail-in-voting has "no partisan bias," you say? -- Wonderful. Count me in, Sulzberger. I'd like 3 ballots mailed (better yet, E-mailed) to me please -- 1 for me, and one for each of my dearly departed parents, if you don't mind.
