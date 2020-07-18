This article is actually not from Sulzberger's Slimes but from “Foreign Policy” Magazine; yet it does feature one of the New York Slimes’ most valuable assets – the “Nobel Prize winning” ™ and “Pulitzer Prize winning” ™ con artist “economist” Paul Krugman (cough cough). During the 1990’s, this stinking little miserable greaseball provided the pseudo intellectual rationale for the deliberate de-industrialization of America under “Globalization ™.” While the likes of America Firsters Ross Perot, Pat Buchanan and later, Donald Trump, warned about the hollowing out of our manufacturing base, seditious scum like Krugman reassured us that any dislocations would be minimal, with the benefits of the new "free trade" ™ and “service economy” ™ far outweighing the loss of a few "blue-collar" jobs. Now, he is virtue-signaling with an “oops” -- but with no apology for the lives which his mighty pen and lying mouth helped to destroy.





“In a series of books and articles beginning in the 1990s, Krugman branded just about everybody who questioned the rapid pace of globalization a fool who didn’t understand economics very well. “Silly” was a word Krugman used a lot to describe pundits who raised fears of economic competition from other nations, especially China. Don’t worry about it, he said: Free trade will have only minor impact on your prosperity.





Now Krugman has come out and admitted, offhandedly, that his own understanding of economics has been seriously deficient as well.” (emphasis added)





So, the esteemed “Nobel Prize winning” ™ economist and arch-Globalist got it wrong – and the “silly” America Firsters “who didn’t understand economics very well” got it right. Typical!

