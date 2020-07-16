*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
™
A Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions, Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times"We read and rebut their vile crap so you won't have to!"
*****************************************
ALL ARTICLES FOR ANY GIVEN MONTH APPEAR ON SAME PAGE -- MOST RECENT FIRST -- SCROLL DOWN FOR PAST DATES.
All articles for any given month appear on a single page -- most recent first as older items get bumped down further down page.
JULY 2020
JULY 2020
July 5: Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested // July 7: The Truth About Gypsies // July 8: Simon & Schuster, and 9/11 // July 9: Limited Hangout on Epstein-Maxwell // July 12: Trump vs The Ivy League // July 13: Public Still Not Ready for Gates Vaccine Scheme // July 15: Bill Gates' Other Evil Schemes // July 16: The Q Anon Candidates Are Here
July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020
Marjorie Taylor Greene, left, a Republican House candidate in Georgia who has expressed support for QAnon, talks with supporters in Rome, Ga.
NY Times: The Q Anon Candidates Are Here. Trump Has Paved Their Way.
The conspiracy theorists accuse Democrats and even fellow Republicans of being beholden to a cabal of bureaucrats, pedophiles and Satanists. President Trump has cheered them on.
By Matthew Rosenberg & Jennifer Steinhauer
The conspiracy theorists accuse Democrats and even fellow Republicans of being beholden to a cabal of bureaucrats, pedophiles and Satanists. President Trump has cheered them on.
By Matthew Rosenberg & Jennifer Steinhauer
REBUTTAL BY
It's getting serious now, boys and girls. Though this is certainly not the first Slimes attack on the Q Anon "conspiracy theory," ™ its tone and its placement in Section A clearly indicate a deepening level of concern on the part of "the paper of record." You see, it was one thing when growing numbers of us "crazy" keyboard warriors were hopping aboard the Q Train -- but now, a bunch of Q people are actually running for Congress! The opening paragraphs of this hit piece -- which sure does waste a whole lotta ink for such a "baseless" ™ "conspiracy theory" ™ -- call to mind the old Shakespeare line from Hamlet (with a twist) -- "Methinks the Gray Lady of Manhattan doth protest too much.":
"A Republican Senate candidate recently declared herself “one of the thousands of digital soldiers” in service of QAnon, a convoluted pro-Trump conspiracy theory about a “deep state” of child-molesting Satanist traitors plotting against the president. A congressional candidate in Colorado who made approving comments about QAnon bested a five-term Republican incumbent in a primary last month.
And then there is Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who is perhaps the most unabashedly pro-QAnon candidate for Congress and has drawn a positive tweet from President Trump. She recently declared that QAnon was “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles out.”
The other thirty or so paragraphs, vomited out by "Pulitzer Prize winner" ™ Matthew Rosenberg (cough cough) and Jennifer Steinhauer (cough cough) are just as savage. But what really rattles these rattlesnakes is the unmistakable fact that Trump's new Republican Party is not at all distancing itself from these "far right" Q followers. To the contrary, Trump himself -- knowing exactly what he was doing -- has retweeted a few of them and even met with one pro-Q candidate at the White House.
1. Jo Rae Perkins is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Oregon. // 2. President Trump and Angela Stanton-King at a White House news conference. Ms. Stanton-King -- who is running for Congress in Georgia -- has repeatedly posted Q Anon content online. // 3. Pistol-packing Lauren Boerbert is a pro-Q Anon Republican running for a House seat from Colorado.
The Slimes alone has, over the course of the past 18 months, published at least 20 hit pieces aimed at discrediting the Q Anon "conspiracy theory" ™. Every other major attack vessel of the Piranha Press plus the notoriously defamatory Anti-Defamation League (cough cough) also continues to attack. The delightful thing to behold is the predicament which the Fake News finds itself in. On the one hand, the "anti-Semitic" Q Anon movement must be "discredited" -- but on the other, too many attacks will draw more attention to the phenomenon which has already captivated millions around the world and continues to grow by the day. This is a quite a kosher pickle for them!
Having thoroughly read about 50 or so anti-Q pieces over the course of the past two years, "The Editorial Board" of The Anti-New York Times continues to be amusingly struck by the conspicuous absence of what one would think to be the single most basic question about Q that a journalist would want to pursue -- namely, the "who" of the matter, as in: "Who is anonymously posting these "crumbs" on 8-kun -- and formerly at 8 chan / 4 chan -- that have "duped" so many million of people worldwide? Isn't anyone in the "mainstream media" interested in finding this genius hoaxster and discerning his motives? Think about it.
And from a law enforcement / national security point-of-view -- why isn't anyone in the anti-Q Demonrat Party or the Fake News Media demanding that the Justice Department sic a few FBI agents on this anonymous poster who is essentially impersonating the Trump inner circle, slandering so many people, misleading millions of followers and even influencing the coming election? It would be child's play for the proper authorities to find the IP address of the Q "hoaxster," locate this genius, and then ask him what his game is all about. Right? So, come on, Rosenberg & Steinhauer -- demand an investigation into this "dangerous" ™ "conspiracy theory ™." And demand that Trump publicly renounce it all as a hoax. Go ahead, we dare you --- we double-dog dare you -- and make these demands right on your front page too!
1 & 2. Matthew Rosenberg & Jennifer Steinhauer co-authored this lengthy Section A anti-Q article. But, like all of the other attack pieces of the past two years, the writers neither inquire nor hypothesize:"Who is Q?"
When we analyze this Q question logically, there are only three possibilities. And any of the three would amount to a news story which historians would be writing about for at least the next 100 years, or more. And yet, the Piranha Press won't touch any of the options. Let us deduce:
*Hypothesis #1
Q Anon is posting the truth and the Trump Team is behind the posts
That would mean that the NWO "conspiracy theorists" have been right all along and that this world is about to be rocked to its very foundations when this all comes out. As Q says, "The truth would put most people in the hospital." --- Oh what a story for the ages that would be!
*Hypothesis #2
Q Anon is posting "baseless conspiracy theories" and the Trump Team is behind the posts
That would mean that the President of the United States is a sick, twisted, criminal mad man who is deliberately manipulating millions of people with a cruel psyop -- getting their hopes up for nothing -- while using an anonymous front to savagely libel innocent people as criminals, murderers, Satanists and child raping killers. --- Oh what a story for the ages that would be! -- And what an easy road to impeachment and removal as well. Why won't Demonrats pursue that?
*Hypothesis #3
Q Anon is just a hoaxster
Some extremely clever hoaxster with lots of free time on his hands -- and totally unconnected to Trump -- has -- for nearly the past three years -- duped millions of people (including Congressional candidates) into passionately believing that he is part of Trump's inner circle (and occasionally posting as Trump himself as "Q+"). And no one in federal law enforcement, intelligence nor media can locate him as the scam continues to grow worldwide? --- Oh what a story for the ages that would be!
With either of three options, Sulzberger's scribblers have got a blockbuster story right under their hooked noses. So then, why hasn't the Piranha Press ever once asked the fundamental question of: "who?" Why such a complete lack of basic journalistic curiosity? That's an intriguing and persistent omission, is it not?
1. Why won't the piranha's of the pinko press ask Trump what he knows about the identity of Q Anon -- or how he feels about his inner circle impersonated by some "hoaxster?" // 2. If Q Anon is some clever hoaxster pretending to be a high level member of Team Trump as he posts from his basement computer, don't you think the media and law enforcement authorities would want to talk to this man? Q (we are told) has inspired a murder (here) and been described as a "domestic terrorism threat" in an FBI memo (here) -- yet no one wants to find him and talk to him??? // 3. Now is a good time to purchase and lend out multiple copies of "Q Anon - The Storm: A 120 Year Timeline," by yours truly under the pen-name "Robert S Smith." (here)
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that several Q Anon conspiracy theorists are running for Congress.
Boobus Americanus 2: These people are really scary --- and crazy.
*
St. Sugar: Simple question, Boobuss. Who is it then that is possting as Q Anon?
Editor: Amazing how Boobuses must be led to ask even the most basic of questions.
July 15, 2020
July 15, 2020
Gates warns about a coming killer virus at a 2015 "TED Talk" event.
NY Times: Bill Gates Becomes a Right-Wing Target
NY Times: Bill Gates Becomes a Right-Wing Target
REBUTTAL BY
Having known for years that the sainted Bill Gates of Hell was a duplicitous Globalist front man, the “Editorial Board” of The Anti-New York Times is pleased to see that so many others are finally getting wise to this commie con artist. In fact, so much bloom has now come off of this synthetic rose that Sulzberger’s Slimes is now compelled to rise to the defense of the architect of the Stupid-19 scamdemic – predictably dismissing his detractors as “Q Anon and right-wing pundits” who are now accusing Gates of “planning to use a pandemic to wrest control of the global health system.”
In both RHC articles and previous ANYT issues, we have thoroughly exposed Girly Bill and Manly Mel as vaccine-pushing, contact-tracing liars and mass murderers. In today’s rebuttal, we will briefly review some of Gates's other mad schemes and recommendations – all of them criminal, and all of them in service to The New World Order crime syndicate.
1. The "Event 201" pandemic simulation exercise -- run in New York City in October, 2019 -- was mainly funded by the Bill & Mel Foundation and stacked with his agents. // 2. The "prophets" Bill & Mel haven't stopped grinning in "Duper's Delight" ever since.
* Increase Foreign Aid
In defense of the fraudulent, wasteful, unaccountable and unconstitutional practice of giving away U.S. taxpayer money to corrupt Turd World regimes -- done partly for the kickbacks to well-connected Deep Staters and partly as a form of foreign bribery / control -- Gates wrote, in 2017:
***
“One of the ideas that has been floated is to make deep cuts in foreign aid—the investments that America makes to help other countries fight poverty and disease. That would be a big mistake.
These programs give American taxpayers a phenomenal return on investment, one of the best anywhere in government. They do this in three ways:
• Making Americans safer and the world more stable
• Creating jobs at home and promote trading partners that will buy American goods
• Saving lives and building up health systems so other countries can take better care of their people
Together these three points make what you might call the strategic case for aid—the argument that aid helps the countries that give it as well as those that receive it."
***
That’s dear old St. Bill for ya -- always “fighting poverty” and “saving lives” and “taking care of people” -- all while promoting America's interest as he constantly reminds us about it through all organs of the fawning Piranha Press.
The "Foreign Aid" racket enables Deep State operatives to bribe and control foreign politicians -- under the guise of helping "the children." Much of the money also gets laundered into the hands of the well-connected.
* The Giving Pledge Scam
In 2010, Gates and money junkie Warren Buffoon established "The Giving Pledge" -- a public pressure campaign to induce other billionaires to contribute a majority of their wealth to "philanthropic causes." As of today, more than 200 other virtue-signalling vultures from 22 different countries have pledged about 1.2 trillion to various "causes" -- the bulk of it to be paid out upon their deaths.
What the teary-eyed, goose-bumpy, dumb-as-dirt normies who -- as a result of the mass free publicity bestowed upon the Gates-Buffoon "Giving Pledge -- don't realize is that most of these funds are being plowed into Leftist activist organizations, Leftist universities and Leftist tax-exempt foundations (including their own!). In many cases, the "philanthropic" pledge-makers are Deep state billionaires (Mike Bloomberg, Edgar Bronfman, Tim Cock, Mark Zuckerberg, Ted Turner et al) "giving" back to the same Deep State which made them -- or least enabled them to enhance their wealth -- in the first place.
1. The sainted self-promoting "philanthropists" Gates and Buffoon appear with the since-disgraced sex-pervert-predator and CIA journalist asset Charlie Rose -- soaking up the adulation of a brain-dead audience. // 2. The "Giving Pledge" peer-pressure shakedown allows virtue-signalling billionaires to funnel billions of dollars to various subversive and Globalist causes.
* Tax the Robots
The “genius” cites the economic fallacy that robots take away jobs (in certain cases, they do -- but in the aggregate, they do not) to support one of the nuttiest tax schemes ever proposed.
But here’s what the all-knowing Gates of Hell – who shelters much of his fortune in his “philanthropic foundation” had to say:
“Certainly there will be taxes that relate to automation. Right now, the human worker who does, say, $50,000 worth of work in a factory, that income is taxed and you get income tax, social security tax, all those things. If a robot comes in to do the same thing, you’d think that we’d tax the robot at a similar level.”
This idea is so goofy and counter-productive that even Andrus Ansip , one of the elite commie-libtards who misrules the EUSSR, rightly dismissed it by saying “No way. No way… It taxes progress.”
Even the tax-happy EU commissar Abdrus Ansip thought Gates' tax scheme for taxing robots was a stupid idea -- "It taxes progress," he stated.
* Block the Sun
Bill & Mel are “big time” funders of the “Global Warming” ™ / “Climate Change ™ Hoax.” One of the schemes he has put his big money and big mouth behind is something that may be even more dangerous to humanity that his Satanic Serum to prevent Stupid-19.
Yahoo News (August 13, 2019)
Bill Gates Backs Plan to Fight Climate Change by Blocking Out the Sun
"It sounds like a wacky idea out of science-fiction - but it’s funded in part by billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates and backed by top scientists at Harvard University.
The researchers believe that a fleet of specially-designed aircraft could spray sulfate particles into the lower stratosphere to cool down our planet and offset the effects of climate change.
A test of the technology has been proposed for this year - with the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx) seeing a bag of carbonate dust released into the atmosphere 12 miles up.
If that experiment proves successful, the researchers will move on to releasing the dust from planes.”
Mein Gott! This man – a self-anointed / media confirmed “expert” on foreign affairs, climate, economics and epidemiology is stark-raving mad. We’ve said it before and it is worth repeating. Bill & Mel’s money must be confiscated and redirected toward genuine charities; and the pair should be publicly executed. It’s a pleasant fiction at this point. May it become a reality one day.
Bill Gates of Hell -- a megalomaniac Globalist who must be eradicated from the face of the earth!
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Q Anon fanatics and other far right conspiracy theorists have come to believe that Bill Gates engineered the current Covid-19 crisis just because he predicted it correctly.
Boobus Americanus 2: These people are really scary --- and crazy.
*
St. Sugar: And sschemes to tax robotss, inject 7 billion people and sspray the atmossphere with sunblocking particless are ssane?
Editor: I've come to hate Gates as much as I do Soros.
July 13, 2020
July 13, 2020
NY Times: A Coronavirus Vaccine Won’t Work if People Don’t Take It
We need to start convincing skeptics now.
By Phoebe Danziger
* Dr. Danziger is a pediatrician.
NY Times: A Coronavirus Vaccine Won’t Work if People Don’t Take It
We need to start convincing skeptics now.
By Phoebe Danziger
* Dr. Danziger is a pediatrician.
REBUTTAL BY
Yenta pediatrician Phoebe Danziger (cough cough) of Michigan is one of a growing number of vocal control freaks now expressing “concern” that many “misinformed” Americans might refuse Bill & Manly Melinda Gates’ vaccine jab for Stupid-19 when it becomes available. The “expert” writes:
Many people won’t. According to recent polls, half to three-quarters of Americans intend to get the vaccine if one becomes available — woefully short of what we’ll need to protect our communities.”
We doubt that the compliance numbers are even that high at this point; but the Covid vaxxers do know that it’s way too early in the game to start pushing for mandatory jabs – especially in an election year. Therefore, the objective at this point is to persuade (brainwash) a super-majority of the population into the pro-vax camp. The tactics of this early stage must include, according to Danziger, “combating disinformation and focusing on the ethical importance of immunization.”
Translation: First we censor all opposing views; then, we shame the non-compliant as “unethical” people. Finally, for the few remaining deniers, we can implement coercive methods in the form of deprivations of rights and privileges for those without a “digital health certificate.”
1. Dr. Phoebe Danziger says we need to "combat disinformation" and focus on "the ethical importance" of jabbing the whole planet with Gates' Satanic serum. // 2. Although many normies are indeed eager to get injected -- it's still not enough to win support for a mandatory universal jabbing. // 3. Demon Gates wants us all to have "digital certificates."
Danziger’s dream of a universal jab is not likely to come to pass without another scamdemic. Not to worry, Phoebe -- the Gates Ghouls – who can barely contain their “Duper’s Delight” as they speak down to us lowly proles -- have already begun talking about “Pandemic II” and/or a major Fall 2020 second wave. From the mendacious mouth of the smirking demon with the Kermit the Frog look & voice himself:
April 24, 2020
“The idea of a bioterrorist attack is kind of the nightmare scenario because there a pathogen with a high death rate would be picked – now the good news is that most of the work we’re going to do to be ready for Pandemic 2 – I call this Pandemic 1 –most of the work we’ll do to be ready for that are also the things we need to do to minimize the threat of bio-terrorism.” (slight smile)
3:20 – 3:50 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipaP5zTVKKU
And on June 23, 2020
“So we (grinning) will have to prepare for the next one (pandemic). That, you know I’d say (grinning) will get attention this time.” (grinning, as evil Melinda smiles too).”
6:45-7:13 - https://www.c-span.org/video/?473341-1/bill-melinda-gates-covid-19
On the basis of the accuracy of Gates’s past “prophecies” – these unmistakable terroristic threats to get our “attention this time” with “Pandemic 2” should be enough to have him arrested and tortured into revealing his upcoming plans and his co-conspirators.
1. The constant "Duper's Delight" smiles of the demonic duo reveal the Satanic satisfaction which Bill & Manly Melinda derive from deceiving so many normies. // 2 &3. Goofy Gates looks like and sounds like Kermit the Frog from Sesame Street / Muppets fame. Oh what I wouldn't give to be locked in a steel cage with this self-important piece of human garbage for just 3 minutes!
The ghastly goal of the Globalist Gates Ghouls is to get us all micro-chipped and linked up to our health and banking records – a fact which Yenta Danziger predictably mocks thusly:
“A few families even buy into the conspiracy theory that microchips will be implanted into the vaccine.”
“Conspiracy theory ™,” eh? Well, consider this -- In March of 2019, Gates' Microsoft received a patent number for a cryptocurrency system connected to "body activity." Here is the description from the issuer, WIPO: The World Intellectual Property Organization -- an international patent system (here) -- which lists Microsoft as the applicant:
Abstract
"Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified."
In other words, if you're non-compliant in some way, your "body activity" micro-chip will communicate to "the authorities" that you can't get crypto-money. That's why Bill Gates of Hell is so obsessed with vaccines and their associated "certificates."
Lest anyone at this point in history ignorantly claim: "Aw, the people would never go for that!" -- then just have a look at the scared-shitless obedient normies all around us. How many of these masked morons would accept the chip gladly? And how many more of would do so if it was needed to return to work, or to travel? Answer: Lots!
Now, here's the kicker --- from the "Ya-just-can't-make-this-stuff-up" file -- can "youse guys" guess the publication number issued for Microsoft's implant? It's WO/2020/060606. See for yourself if you don't believe it (here)
Ms. Danzinger knows the evil game – and she also knows that there is still some more “educating” to do before the dead weight of enough nit-witted normies can tip the scales of hi-tech tyranny against the rest of us. These people are sick -- and they need to be tortured and put down on live TV.
1 & 2. To save us all from "Covid-19," the demon Gates wants to implant us with data chips for medical and monetary control -- but first, more "education" is needed. // 3. WIPO assigned the implant scheme a very interesting patent number --- 6-6-6.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that more public education needs to done because far too many people may refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it comes out.
Boobus Americanus 2: Yeah -- some of these far right conspiracy theorists actually believe that Bill Gates wants to put tracking microchips in everybody. Ha ha ha ha.
*
St. Sugar: The Communisst scum can microchip this cat after they take the frickin' semi-automatic from my cold dead paw!
Editor: (Palm to face, sighing, shaking head) ---First of all, we already had you chipped in 2014; and secondly, you already passed away in my arms on Christmas Eve 2018.
July 12, 2020
July 12, 2020
NY Times Headlines:
* Trump Visa Rules Seen as Way to Pressure Colleges on Reopening
* Harvard and M.I.T. Sue to Stop Trump Visa Rules for Foreign Students
* Ivy League Suspends Fall Sports Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
* As Universities Seek to Block Visa Rules, Trump Threatens Tax Status
NY Times Headlines:
* Trump Visa Rules Seen as Way to Pressure Colleges on Reopening
* Harvard and M.I.T. Sue to Stop Trump Visa Rules for Foreign Students
* Ivy League Suspends Fall Sports Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
* As Universities Seek to Block Visa Rules, Trump Threatens Tax Status
REBUTTAL BY
Marxist Academia’s organized War on Trump is out in the open now, and that’s a good thing. As university presidents and Communist teachers’ unions attempt to influence the fall election by keeping schools closed or oppressively regulated for "safety," Trump is firing back by calling them out as Leftist propagandists and threatening to withhold tax exemptions / Federal funds.
Leading the pinko pack in this subversive drive to keep the Stupid-19 scare alive and the economy dead is the united front of the Ivy League Council of Presidents -- which recently cancelled all fall sports for the eight elite universities which constitute the hallowed and historic “Ivy League.” The “concerned” council’s statement read:
“We simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk.”
It remains to be seen how many other Marxist universities and lower level Red school districts nationwide will follow the lead of the high & mighty Ivy League.
Now, when most folks think of the exclusive northeastern universities of the Ivy League, an image of immensely wealthy, often snobby, “old money” male WASP’s (White Anglo Saxon Protestants) reflexively comes to mind. This perception is due partly to historical reality, and partly due to the deliberate media perpetuation of the myth that old White men run America’s elite institutions. One would expect, therefore, that a meeting of this “Ivy League Council of Presidents” would resemble something akin to that famous portrait of George Washington presiding over the Constitutional Convention, right? Not exactly.
The centuries-old universities of the Ivy League were once White, male, Christian and truly "elite" in terms of providing world class instruction and well-rounded classical education to the young men who attended. But this ain't your grand-daddy's Ivy League anymore.
Surely, veteran readers of the Anti-New York Times already know where we are going with this (cough cough). Let’s have a look at these eight tyrannical presidents who are suddenly oh-so-concerned over the safety of their students – even though 20-somethings are absolutely invulnerable to this glorified cold virus.
UNIVERSITY
PRESIDENT
JEW OR "GOY?"
Lawrence Bakow
Peter Salovey
Christopher Eisgruber
Lee Bollinger
Martha Pollack
Christina Paxson
Amy Gutman
Philip J. Hanlon
*
Surprise -- surprise -- surprise ---- Count em'! Six out of the elite eight headed by a chosenite -- and the only two Whites are known to be Demonrats obediently presiding over Jewish-loaded faculties and student-bodies. Not much “diversity” ™ in the leadership ranks of that bunch -- is there now? No sir. The Ivy League is now the “Oy Vey League” -- and the Jewish domination of so many other elite and non-elite universities nationwide, from their presidencies to the down-level deanships / department leadership is just as pervasive.
Our research turns up some more Jewish-Demonrat presidents of other universities generally rated among the most "prestigious" in the United States:
- Stanford: Marc Tessier-Lavigne (cough cough)
- MIT: Leo Reif (cough cough)
- Northwestern: Morton Schapiro (cough cough)
- University of Michigan: Mark Schlissel (cough cough)
- Johns Hopkins: Ronald Daniels (cough cough)
- University of Wisconsin: Rebecca Blank (cough cough)
Lavigne / Stanford
Reif / MIT
Schapiro / Northwestern
Schlissel / Michigan
Daniels / Johns Hopkins
(of Covid-19 "death graph" fame!)
Blank / Wisconsin
And that, boys and girls -- and with all due respect to our small handful of righteous Jewish fans -- is why “higher education” -- as well as middle and lower "education" -- as well as Hollywierd, the news-media, book publishing, psychiatry, medicine, politics, law, music, sports, banking, the "arts" etc. has all turned into Marxist / Globalist shit.
Trump’s attack on “left wing” education cartel has really smoked these red rats into rabidity mode. Soon after Trump's tweets, the Libtard Twittersphere lit up with shrieks about “dictatorship,” “censorship,” “academic freedom,” and, of course, “McCarthyism.” When it comes to critique, the hallowed eggheads of “education” are not to be touched.
Speaking of St. Joseph McCarthy and the Left’s familiar whine about “academic freedom ™,” in his 1952 book, “McCarthyism: The Fight for America,” he wrote something really prophetic and fitting for the current situation:
"The education system of this country can only be scrubbed and flushed and swept clean if the mothers and fathers, and the sons and daughters of this nation individually decide to do this job. This can be your greatest contribution to America. This is a job which you must do if America and Western Civilization are to live.
I warn you, however, that the task will not be a pleasant one. When you detect and start to expose a teacher with a Communist mind, you will be damned and smeared. You will be accused of endangering academic freedom. Remember, to those Communist-minded teachers, academic freedom means THEIR right to force YOU to hire THEM to teach YOUR children a philosophy in which you do not believe.
To Communist-minded teachers, academic freedom means their right to deny you the freedom to hire loyal Americans to teach your children. We cannot win the fight against Communism if Communist-minded professors are teaching your children. We cannot lose the fight against Communism if loyal Americans are teaching your children.”
Tell it, Senator. Tell it!
McCarthy was right when he summed up the long-term danger that “education” posed to America back then; just as Trump is right about the problem today – only it is much worse today.
1 & 2. "Congratulations my young goyim! Now, go forth and spread the mental and moral diseases which we poisoned you with here at the Oy Vey League!"
Boobus Americanus 1: I've been reading in the New York Times Trump and academia are increasingly at odds over Covid-19 and political ideology.
Boobus Americanus 2: Trump is anti-education because most graduates of elite schools would never vote for him.
*
St. Sugar: That'ss cuss they been brainwasshed by the Joooss!
Editor: Boobus doesn't understand the difference between education and indoctrination.
July 9, 2020
July 9, 2020
NY Times: Deutsche Bank Settles Over Ignored Red Flags on Jeffrey Epstein
The German lender repeatedly overlooked suspicious transactions, including payments to people a New York regulator described as his co-conspirators.
By MATHEW GOLDSTEIN
NY Times: Deutsche Bank Settles Over Ignored Red Flags on Jeffrey Epstein
The German lender repeatedly overlooked suspicious transactions, including payments to people a New York regulator described as his co-conspirators.
By MATHEW GOLDSTEIN
REBUTTAL BY
Have "youse guys" noticed how, ever since Mossad assets Jeffrey Epstein (cough cough) and Ghislane Maxwell (cough cough) were forced (by Trump and AGs Sessions & Barr) into the public consciousness in 2019, "everybody and their mother" are suddenly and sanctimoniously wringing their hands over what awful people the perverted pair were -- while at the same time pretending to be shocked that their child-sex-traffic operation continued to flourish even long after Epstein's original conviction in 2008? Only now has Governor Andrew the Ape Cuomo's New York Department of Financial Services shaken down Germany's Deutsche Bank for not "flagging" some of Epstein's transactions -- as if it's a bank's job to do police work while State & Federal authorities -- as well as the top-to-bottom kosher New York Slimes -- purposely and dutifully ignored the Epstein-Maxwell "conspiracy theory ™" for years.
Amazing, and infuriating. --- New York Mafia Jews do the crime. --- Other New York Mafia Jews (and their henchmen) cover up the crime. --- The crime is finally forced into daylight. --- The blameless Germans (as always) get punished... and finally, a reporter named Goldstein (cough cough) reports on that! Oy vey, ya gotta hand it to these devious demons. They are so darn good at the so darn bad stuff that they do.
1. Now, after all these years, and only due to the arrests -- the Fake News is talking about Epstein & Maxwell. //
2. Andrew the Ape allowed Epstein to freely sex-traffic in New York for many years -- but now his regulators are getting "tough" with Duetsche Bank for not "flagging" Epstein? // 3. Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing is taking heat for not "flagging" some of Epstein's transactions --- while the whole of America's hypocritical "elite," including the Slimes, was purposely ignoring the ongoing allegations against Epstein & Maxwell all along.
As for the heavy media coverage about Epstein, experienced students of Fake News tactics should be able to detect the stink of what's referred to as a "limited hangout" by now. We are, by necessity of the forced circumstances, now permitted to express our shock and revulsion over the prostitutional grooming of girls "as young as 14." (there were actually younger children than that). We are also allowed to condemn Prince Andrew for participating in the debauchery. We may even speculate and inquire as to who else may have partaken in tasting this forbidden fruit. Bill Clinton? Bill Richardson? Alan Dershowitz? Ehud Barak? One may even theorize that Epstein was filming some of these big shots for potential blackmail opportunities.
When framed and limited to those sub-topics, the goyim normies can read and talk about them all they like until the point of "that's-old-news" is inevitably reached and the blackout can be safely reinstated. That's how the game of "limited hangout" works. The object of the tactic is to throw the normies a bone; while preventing any discussion of what really matters most -- namely, that Epstein & Maxwell were running a blackmail operation for the Israeli Mossad.
We can talk about under-age prostitution and VIP "clients" --- but the "elephant-in-the-room" of elite Jewish sex abuse of White girls and Mossad blackmail of politicians and academics must be ignored.
Maria Farmer is one of Epstein's former sex slaves. She and her younger sister Annie Farmer actually provided the first criminal complaint against Epstein to law enforcement way back in 1996. Ignored for so long, Ms. Farmer is now being given "15 minutes of fame" by just about all of the major "mainstream" news organizations who now -- all of a sudden -- deem her to be credible as well as newsworthy. The NY Slimes, Washington Compost, ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC -- you name the Fake News giant -- Maria has been interviewed or written about by them recently.
Yet she remains frustrated because the "limited hangout" operatives will not allow some of her more explosive observations to be aired or written about. But she did let it all hang out on a podcast interview with Whitney Webb broadcast on Know More News. Maria Farmer, in her own words -- unedited:
***
"These people use child pornography. ... I know her (Ghislaine Maxwell) well. I lived around her for about a year. I lived in all their houses with them (Epstein & Maxwell). Oh my gosh. That woman is the most dangerous asset for Israel that you can even imagine. I mean, she is so dangerous. ...."
"When I called Ghislaine and asked why I couldn't eat there. She said: 'It's a Jewish country club.' You're not Jewish. They're not going to serve you. This is how this woman spoke to me. This is how these people think. They honest-to-God think their DNA is better than everybody else's -- I swear to you. It was a theme, all the time, with them, all the time with them, with Eileen Guggenheim, with Jeffrey Epstein, with Ghislaine. It was a theme."
"For a long time, I had a hard time with Jewish people. It's unfortunate, but all the Jewish people I've met also happen to be pedophiles and run the world economy...."
"Anybody who was not Jewish, the way they spoke about them -- it was really horrifying. ... It showed me a great deal about these people... These people truly believe they are chosen.
"This elitism is very deep. And these are the people pushing racism ... and White Supremacism --- but they said things about Black people that made me cry, made me sick. I don't know any White Supremacists, but I know a lot of Jewish supremacists and they are all elite and they are the biggest supremacists I ever met. ... They made it very clear that I was a servant because I am White."
"Isabel said to her mother (Eileen Guggenheim) why do you call Maria 'a nobody?' She said, "Isabel, Maria is not a Jew. She is a nobody."
"I've told every news network but they' go: 'We can't talk about that'..."
"Ghislaine told me that the Rothschilds are the greatest protector of her family."
(Maria Farmer remarks: here / 1:15 - 3:00)
***
Now that's how you do a full hangout -- which concisely explains what's behind all of the dangerous "anti-Whitism" that never stops flowing out of the Jewish Fake News, Jewish Hollyweird and Jewish academia. Tell it, Maria. Tell it!
(*We do not accept Maria's suspicion that Trump was involved with any of Epstein's young harem because, unlike her closeness to Epstein & Maxwell, she has no direct personal knowledge as such. Again, it was Trump who finally crushed the Israeli operation which had long been protected by the Bushes, the Clintons and Obongo).
1. Maria' Farmer's story about Maxwell & Epstein is compelling and now deemed credible by Sulzberger's Slimes and the rest of the Piranha Press -- until she starts talking about abusive Jewish Supremacism or Rothschild / Mossad connections, that is. // 2. Maria now, appearing on CBS News, where her comments were again limited only to the sex grooming and forced prostitution elements of the story. // 3. Maria is not allowed to speak about the Rothschild connection to Maxwell & Epstein either -- for the same reason that "Planet Rothschild" (by yours truly) was banned by Amazon after two years of strong sales. (still available -- here)
Understand Maria Farmer's direct observations about the mighty Jewish elite and you'll understand how and why it came to be that pathetic Whites are now kneeling and begging "forgiveness" from Blacks -- whose ancestors were actually enslaved by African tribes and then sold to brutal Jewish slave traders. Well played, Schemer. Well played.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Deutsche Bank just agreed to a settlement because it ignored red flags on Jeffrey Epstein transactions.
Boobus Americanus 2: It's amazing how Epstein was so untouchable for so long.
*
St. Sugar: Ever assk yourself who might have had the power to protect Epstein & Maxwell all thesse yearss? Think, Boobuss -- think!
Editor: Boobusses would rather die than think.
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
NY Times: Simon & Schuster Advances Publication Date of Trump Tell-All
Simon & Schuster announced on Monday that it was planning to release a tell-all book by Mary L. Trump, President Trump’s niece, two weeks earlier than scheduled.
NY Times: Simon & Schuster Advances Publication Date of Trump Tell-All
Simon & Schuster announced on Monday that it was planning to release a tell-all book by Mary L. Trump, President Trump’s niece, two weeks earlier than scheduled.
REBUTTAL BY
We have no interest whatsoever in what Mary Trump has to dish about her uncle, Donald Trump. But money-grubbing Mary's hyped-up “tell all” book due out soon does afford us a “teachable moment” ™ for exposing the publishing powerhouse Simon & Schuster – which is so eager to bring this book to market in time for the Globalist Establishment’s grand effort to unseat Trump this fall.
The colossal Simon & Schuster takes its name from the men who founded the company in New York City in 1924 -- Richard Simon (cough cough) and Max L. Schuster (cough cough). Simon died in 1960; and six years later, Schuster retired and sold his half of S&S to its Chairman, Leon Shimkin (cough cough). Shimkin then merged Simon & Schuster with Pocket Books under the name of Simon & Schuster. In 1975, S&S was acquired by Gulf & Western – headed by Charles Bluhdorn (cough cough).
In 1994, S&S – now part of Paramount Communications, was sold to Viacom – headed by Sumner Redstone (cough cough) and today, by his daughter, Shari Redstone (cough cough).
From Richard Simon and Lincoln Schuster, to Leon Shimkin to Charles Bluhdorn to Sumner then Shari Redstone (Rothstein) -- no "diversity" ™ there. No sir, when it comes to owning and/or controlling the vast left-leaning Simon & Schuster book publishing operation – it is strictly a kosher affair. No goy (Whites) need apply.
During the nearly one full century its existence, control / ownership of the influential book publishing giant has changed hands -- but those hands have always been Jewish.
1. Schuster on left / Simon on right. // 2. Leon Shimken // 3. Charles Bluhdorn
1. Sumner Redstone (Viacom / CBS / MTV) // 2. Shari Redstone
The preceding review of the 100-year pedigree of Simon & Schuster leads us to another “teachable moment” ™ about a most suspicious 1988 song and video by superstar singer Carly Simon. Did “youse guys” know that Commie Carly (who adores Killary Clinton) is the daughter of the aforementioned Richard Simon? Ya can’t get any more connected than that.
The song / video (linked at the end of this article) is titled "Let the River Run" – and it really does seem like an explicit teaser for the long-planned 9/11 false flag attack that was to take place 13 years later. The song -- from the 1988 movie "Working Girl" – would, inexplicably, go on to win an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy. The reason for the song’s arranged success was, we believe, due to the fact that is was actually a coded revelation from the elite Satanic Jews. These sickos actually need to telegraph their moves this way.
Both the movie and the song's music video contain direct visual references to the Twin Towers. In the opening credits of the film (starring Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver & Melanie Griffith), as the song plays, the title "WORKING GIRL" flashes over the Statue of Liberty. Was this to subliminally label the United States as a "working girl" --- slang for Israel’s prostitute?
What follows here is an interpretation / decode of the lyrics for "youse guys" to consider before watching the video which not only prominently features the Twin Towers of New York, but also shows Carly singing in the lobby of the doomed WTC 7 building.
1. Carly Simon sings "Let the River Run" with the Twin Towers -- and also the doomed Building 7 -- in the background. // 2. What was so special about this mediocre song that it earned her THREE major awards for best song of 1988? (above, Carly shows off her Oscar, 1989). // 3. "WORKING GIRL" means prostitute -- and it flashes across the Statue of Liberty during the film's opening credits (not to be confused with the Simon video) -- and also features a ferry boat heading straight for the Twin Towers. (here)
Lyric: Let the river run
Decode: That would be the Hudson River which leads to the southern tip of Manhattan, where the World Trade Center stands.
Lyric: Let all the dreamers wake the nation
Decode: Theodor Herzl, the founder of modern Zionism, who's "dream" it was to establish the “State of Israel" once said "If you will it, it is not a dream." The Globo-Zionist Jews waiting for this vision of Greater Israel and world domination to happen are the "dreamers."
Lyric: Come, the New Jerusalem
Decode: The "New Jerusalem," eh? -- It doesn't get any more messianic and one-worldish than that! This "dream" of a "New Jerusalem" is be ushered in after the United States "Working Girl" rearranges the Middle East in the “War on Terror” – induced by the 9/11 attacks.
Lyric: Silver cities rise
Decode: The heavily populated Twin Towers were indeed “silver cities” rising high.
Lyric: The morning lights the streets that meet them
Decode: The attack will take place in the morning – The “them” are either the attackers or the workers heading to their offices walking on "the streets that meet them."
Lyric: And sirens call them on with a song
Decode: Sirens can either refer to the Greek myths of men on ships seduced by the song of the sirens to crash on the rocks and sink (hijacked planes crashing into buildings) – and or, the sound of police and fire truck sirens blaring after the first strike, bringing other first responders to their doom.
Lyric: It's asking for the taking
Decode: The towers are unprotected and inviting target.
Lyric: Trembling, shaking
Decode: The towers are so vulnerable to attack that they are metaphorically trembling and shaking in fear.
Lyric: Oh, my heart is aching
Decode: Carly is excited about what is coming.
Lyric: We're coming to the edge
Decode: The twin towers are located on the edge of southern Manhattan Hudson River.
Lyric: Running on the water
Decode: Running along the Hudson River on the way to attack the towers.
Lyric: Coming through the fog
Decode: The attack will come from the sky but at low altitude, where fog settles.
Lyric: Your sons and daughters
Decode: Sons and daughters of Israel.
Lyric: We the great and small,
Decode: Big Jews and small Jews.
Lyric: ... stand on a star …
Decode: The Star of David
Lyric: .. and blaze a trail of desire, through the dark'ning dawn
Decode: The towers will be engulfed in a blaze and/or the Star of David is the light.
1. The Hudson River runs from upstate New York to the "edge" of Manhattan, where the Twin Towers were located. // 2. The "New Jerusalem" is often described as a "dream." // 3. "Silver cities rise" --- "asking for the taking, trembling shaking."
On September 11 of 2009, Carly (a possible tranny whose expected name had already been chosen to be “Carl” because dad wanted a son) inexplicably performed this song at the World Trade Center site supposedly to honor the lives lost in the destruction 8 years earlier. (here) In reality, the song was a celebration. Why else perform this song at "Ground Zero" -- whose lyrics are so vague and so seemingly unconnected to New York City? The words only make sense when you understand the decode, see the video, and understand Carly’s elite background.
Oh, and one more thing: it was Sammy Davis Jr. – a converted Jew and known Satanist (here) – who was chosen to announce Carly Simon’s name as winner of the 1989 Oscar for this song. (here) Coincidence? Hell no! (pun intended)
Watch and listen closely to video linked below. Let us know what you think.
1. Carly Simon and her adult children sing "Let the River Run" at 2009 9/11 Memorial event // 2. 1988: In one part of the video, Carly sings in the lobby of Building 7 -- which also blew up on 9/11 and wasn't even touched by an airplane. // 3. Sammy the Satanist was chosen to announce that Carly's song was the winner of the Oscar.
***VIDEO BELOW***
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Simon & Schuster will be releasing that tell-all book by Trump's niece earlier than expected.
Boobus Americanus 2: Simon & Schuster is one of America's oldest and most respected publishing firms.
*
St. Sugar: Resspected by libtardss and normiess ssince 1924!
Editor: I wonder if they'd republish The Bad War for me?
July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020
NY Times: Europe’s Roma Already Faced Discrimination. The Pandemic Made It Worse.
Roma people in a Bulgarian town are barred from leaving their neighborhood. Officials cite a medical risk, but residents and advocates say it’s yet another form of bigotry.
NY Times: Europe’s Roma Already Faced Discrimination. The Pandemic Made It Worse.
Roma people in a Bulgarian town are barred from leaving their neighborhood. Officials cite a medical risk, but residents and advocates say it’s yet another form of bigotry.
REBUTTAL BY
Cue the violins and pass the tissues. The sainted “Roma” (fka gypsies) are being "persecuted" by bid bad White Europeans again. From the article:
“At a checkpoint on the edge of a Roma neighborhood, a police officer held up his hand, stopping Angel Iliev from leaving. Water was running low at home, so Mr. Iliev, 49, had cycled down a bumpy, dusty track that connects the district with a wealthier part of town, hoping to fill two plastic jerrycans at a spring beyond the checkpoint.
Last week, the police officer was in no mind to bend the (Covid) rules, sending Mr. Iliev back into the ghetto with his jerrycans empty.
“It’s pure prejudice,” Mr. Iliev said before cycling home. “The discrimination was already bad, but now it’s even worse because of the pandemic.”
Oh barf! “Woe is me. My people have never done anything wrong.” -- The whole bloody world is being abused over Stupid-19, but this little grease-ball and his sympathetic subversives at Sulzberger's Slimes are crying "racism ™." It's time for a badly needed crash-course on the poor and oh-so-"persecuted" Gypsies, er, "Roma."
* Due homage to the false gods of "PC" culture here: Some Gypsies are indeed fine people.
1. If you misspell the word “gypsy,” Bill Gates’s Microsoft Word will not auto-correct to the actual word. It simply no longer exists. // 2. Cher's 1971 hit Album (and its #1 song) was titled: "Gypsys, Tramps, and Thieves." Lyric: "Gypsies, tramps, and thieves. We'd hear it from the people of the town ...." --- And indeed they were, and, for the most part, still are. // 3. Gypsies living in European camps -- Like their ancestors, many make their living by stealing and having their children beg.
Gypsies emigrated from northern India to southern-central Europe about 1,000 years ago. From there, a smaller number of them spread further West. The name "Gypsy" derived from the erroneous belief that they had come from Egypt. About 1,000,000 of them now live in the United States (a pair of which totally botched a minor car dent touch-up job that your reporter here had hired them to do after an aggressive street solicitation many years ago). Gypsy culture is nomadic and parasitic -- and that parasitism has, for many centuries, included all manner of street-level scamming and thievery. Hence, the term, Gypsy -- which then spawned the term "Gypped" (ripped-off, scammed) -- came to have a negative stink to it.
During times of war, Gypsies were known to capitalize on the chaos and the looting opportunities. That is why The Great One (that's Hitler for you newbies and normies) had them interned during the War of Aggression Against Peaceful Germany. As predatory parasites, they were much like Jews -- only without the intellect and imagination for the really big scams -- you know, like, total ownership of the money supply and world domination -- but I digress. The reality of Gypsiedom was not only common knowledge for centuries, but it was also socially acceptable to honestly speak of them for what they were. But now, in the age of Globo-Marxist "political correctness," they too are now under cultural / social protection. So don't you dare call these sainted swindlers, "Gypsies." The term is "Romani" or just "Roma" --- after the nation of Romania which so many of them had long-infested.
Of course, nobody ever asked the White people of Romania if it was OK to now categorize these far easterners as "Roma." And in fact, it is not "OK" with Romanians. In 2002, Madalin Voicu, one of the most well-known politicians in Romania and an ethnic Romani / Gypsy himself, made the following statement:
"Our gypsies are stupid. They could at least be crafty but they aren't. They are just primitives and they manage to irritate the entire society which is already watching them closely. They run through the country and Europe barefoot, slimy and dirty, wearing clothes which are more likely to disgust you than make you feel sorry for them -- begging, soliciting and being disorganized will never bring them any advantages." (here)
Tell it, Mr Voicu. Tell it!
1 &2. The term "gypped" (as in 'ripped-off) derives from "Gypsy." // 3. Being an evolved "Roma" himself, Madalin Voicucan can get away with speaking the truth about what most Gypsies are really like.
In recent years (as it was during the Middle Ages) Gypsies have been caught kidnapping White children -- presumably to use as beggars or to sell to organ traffickers and child rapists. A few headlines:
• The Daily Mail (UK) (June 4, 2013): Court rules Blonde Girl Taken from Roma Family in Greece Will be Raised by Children's Charity
• The Daily Mail (UK) (October 23, 2013): Three Roma Arrested After ANOTHER Unidentified Child is Found 'Kidnapped' in Greece
• The Express (UK) (July 15, 2014) : Kidnapped Girl Sold to Gypsies for Gold Earrings Reunited with Mother
• New York Times (March 28, 2019): Child Abduction Rumors Lead to Violence Against Roma in France
This then is the poor "persecuted" people that the anti-White Marxist Poop Frankie Faggot officially “apologized” to last year -- referring to their critics as "fear mongers." Shouldn't they be apologizing to us -- for polluting, stealing, lying, abusing the welfare system, kidnapping kids -- and messing up my front fender?
But noooo. In the upside-down New World Order, it is only the big bad White Man that must grovel and "apologize" to everyone for the sins of the so-called “Dark Ages” -- an era known for reverence for God as well as surprisingly high achievements in art, commerce, culture and science. These self-abasing pleas for "forgiveness" had already been extended to the to the water well-poisoning, money-lending, ritual-killing Jews of that age -- to the mass human sacrificers of pre-conquista America – to the Black whose ancestors were slaves -- and most recently, to the ever-thieving Gypsies, er -- excuse me -- "Romani."
Sick, sick, sick.
1. In a high-profile case in Greece, a Gypsy family came under suspicion when observed to be raising (in dirty conditions) blond-haired, blue-eyed little Maria as their own. // 2. Olga Romanovich (shown as a child & young adult) was kidnapped by evil Gypsies as a little girl, and finally reunited with her mother 16 years later. // 3. Poop Frankie's never-ending , self-abasing, virtue-signalling includes feet-kissing of Africans and now, apologizing to thieving gypsies.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that the Roma community is still being discriminated against in Bulgaria.
Boobus Americanus 2: Racism -- baaaad.
*
St. Sugar: They ain't "Roma," Boobuss!!! They're frickin' thieving Gypssies!
Editor: Meanwhile, have a look below at what White people are forced to endure on a daily basis these days -- with the approval of the Demonrat Party and Fake News.
July 5, 2020
July 5, 2020
NY Times: (June 21): Trump Fires U.S. Attorney in New York Who Investigated His Inner Circle
NY Times (July 2): Ghislaine Maxwell, Associate of Jeffrey Epstein, Is Arrested
NY Times: (June 21): Trump Fires U.S. Attorney in New York Who Investigated His Inner Circle
NY Times (July 2): Ghislaine Maxwell, Associate of Jeffrey Epstein, Is Arrested
REBUTTAL BY
Though neither normies nor even most truthers caught the connection, the two well-publicized events described in the stories listed above -- happening just 12 days apart -- are directly connected. U.S. Attorney / Prosecutor Geoffrey S. Berman (cough cough) was the Deep State operative overseeing the Southern District of New York. In that capacity, he could be counted on as a faithful block to the unraveling of the explosive Mossad / Jeffrey Epstein child-sex operation (Epstein’s principal residence and place of arrest was in Manhattan). That is why Berman’s removal triggered the Demonrats and Fake News into hysteria mode. Berman’s spot is being temporarily filled by an interim appointment – but the new prosecutor to come is sure to be a Trump man (or woman).
Worried Demonrats are now calling for the “impeachment” of Attorney General William Barr – who, at Trump’s behest, “whacked” Mr. Berman. House Resolution 1032, filed by U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) (cough cough), accuses Barr of using his job to pursue political goals and calls for his removal. Cohen tweeted:
“Barr has politicized the DOJ, undermined the rule of law, abused his power, obstructed justice & violated the first amendment. He is not fit to be Attorney General.”
What’s got you so worried about AG Barr, eh Mr. Cohen?
1. Berman talked a good game against the now allegedly "deceased" Epstein, but he was a Deep State block that had to be removed before Barr could take things to the next level. // 2. Trump and Barr are in control now. //
3. Fanatical Trump-hater Steve Cohen introduced the Articles of Impeachment against Trump back in January. The firing of Berman really set him off -- so much so that he and many other Demonrats now want to impeach Bill Barr.
It was not by coincidence that Berman’s removal was soon followed by the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell (cough cough). Ms. Maxwell -- the youngest and favorite daughter of the late publishing mogul, arch-criminal, leftist British parliamentarian and Yiddish-speaking Mossad agent Robert Maxwell (born Jan Hyman Binyamin Hoch) -- was a fixture on New York’s social scene and herself a sexually perverted child rapist “just as evil as Epstein” according to one former child sex slave lured into the lifestyle by Maxwell (here). Maxwell has been charged with luring and "grooming" multiple underage girls into Mr. Epstein’s orbit.
The arrest of Ms. Maxwell has got the elite class buzzing with an odd mix of fear and excitement. The Epstein saga has already drawn in prominent academics, politicians, celebrities, business leaders and even British royalty. Who will she “rat out” in exchange for a lighter sentence? More importantly, in addition to Victoria Secret mogul Les Wexner (cough cough), will we find out who was above Epstein and Wexner; and for what higher strategic purposes were so many high-level personages being blackmailed? Will this link up to PizzaGate, child-sex murder rings and false flag terrorism? Will the Clinton Foundation’s child trafficking be brought to light? Is Q-Anon’s promised ‘Storm” about to really break out into the open, after years of patient prep-work?
Trying to contain my optimism here (been disappointed too many times over the past 25 years of fighting the NWO) – but it is clear by now that some big names in government, media, academia and Hollyweird are very, very concerned.
1. Ghislaine Maxwell was the daughter of mega fraudster and Mossad asset Robert Maxwell (who once owned the New York Daily News and UK Daily Mirror). Maxwell died mysteriously by "falling off of his yacht" near the Canary Islands in 1991. // 2. It has been speculated that his criminal activities grew "too big for his britches" and that Mossad had to take out their own agent (or was his death faked to avoid criminal investigation of his thefts?). // 3. Ghislaine was daddy's favorite (of 9 children) and he would not allow her to bring boyfriends home or to be publicly seen with them. (here, 17). Was he having sexual relations with her too?
1. Maxwell's fatal yacht was named "The Lady Ghislaine!" -- after his equally evil daughter (lover?). The circumstances surrounding Maxwell's death were very mysterious. // 2. The "Englishman" by way of Communist Czechoslovakia was given the high honor of a funeral at "The Hall of the Nation" in Jerusalem. The high and the mighty of Israeli politics and Mossad turned out to honor one of their own. The pension-fund thief Maxwell was then buried at Israel's most prestigious resting place -- the cemetery on Jerusalem's Mount of Olives, facing the Western Wall.
*******
Headline: Washington Post / Nov, 11, 1991
Israel Gives Maxwell Farewell Fit for a Hero
"Publisher Robert Maxwell today was given a funeral befitting a national hero by Israel, the country with which he developed an intimate and sometimes controversial relationship in the last three years of his life....Only a week before his death, the volatile owner of the New York Daily News and Britain's Mirror newspaper group became involved in an exchange of lawsuits with author Seymour Hersh, who accused Maxwell of working with Israel's Mossad intelligence agency. Maxwell's death at sea only intensified the speculation in London, where Hersh promised to produce further revelations of the 68-year-old publisher's clandestine Israeli connections." (here)
As for Q Anon’s take on these recent events – the Trump-connected Internet operative is telling us -- in no uncertain terms – that the Berman firing and the Maxwell arrest should be taken as indications that ”it’s happening.” As expected, due to the disproportionate number of Jewish Globalists and Zionists being openly called out by Q’Anon’s posts (Soros, Epstein, Weinstein, Rothschild, Wexner, Bronfman, Maxwell, Schiff, Nadler, Weiner et al), the highly defamatory Anti-Defamation League is really ratcheting up its attacks on both Trump and the Q Anon “conspiracy theory ™.” (here)
A parting thought for some of you die-hard “Trump-is-a-Zionist-Puppet” folks who continue to cite some of Trump’s cosmetically necessary displays of Jewish love (moving of U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, the “giveaway” of the already-long-stolen Golan Heights) as evidence of his “disloyalty.” Trump has now destroyed two of Israel's most powerful weapons:
1. The international ISIS proxy army -- (by cutting off CIA funding of Syrian "rebels" as Putin bombed them -- here)
2. The Epstein-Maxwell child-sex blackmail operation
Trump saved Bashar al Assad and left Russia and Iran the protectors of the Middle East. He has not attended an AIPAC convention since Election Year 2016 and has quietly dumped an embattled Bibi Satanyahoo (here) -- all while blowing kisses at "the Jewish people." Genius! And that is why, both the Globalist and Zionist factions of the International PRC (Predatory Ruling Class) are attacking Trump with everything they’ve got – including the current Stupid-19 scamdemic and Black Lives Matter operations.
Q Anon is forecasting a “hot summer,” a “mass public awakening” and public unification centered around revelations of the abuse of children. Promising words – backed up by some promising recent events. That all being said, we won’t be popping any champagne bottles of celebration unless and until 9/11 is exposed during Trump’s second term. Once that constipation-causing myth gets moved out the way, all other backlogged truths will flood down upon humanity.
Stay tuned.
Q Image Posts (possibly captured by NSA technology) portend of explosive revelations to come.
1. Q Post # 4569: Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell on their way to pervert island. // 2. Q Post # 4570: Mighty (now fallen) Jewish Mafia Gangsters Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell -- at some costume party -- all with their faces X'd out in red. // 3. Q Post # 4578: Videos purporting to be from Epstein's island appear to show children in underground captivity.
Q Post # 4567 -- from an old FOX News screen shot
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Jeffrey Epstein's partner-in-crime was just arrested. Boobus Americanus 2: I hear that many big names were at that island. It's terrible to abuse teen age girls like that.
*
St. Sugar: I think we're going to find out that the girlss and boyss were even a lot younger than the 14 year-oldss we've only heard about sso far, Boobuss!
Editor: If the full scope of this becomes known, as Q says, political divisions will disappear overnight!