Maria Farmer is one of Epstein's former sex slaves. She and her younger sister Annie Farmer actually provided the first criminal complaint against Epstein to law enforcement way back in 1996. Ignored for so long, Ms. Farmer is now being given "15 minutes of fame" by just about all of the major "mainstream" news organizations who now -- all of a sudden -- deem her to be credible as well as newsworthy. The NY Slimes, Washington Compost, ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC -- you name the Fake News giant -- Maria has been interviewed or written about by them recently.







Yet she remains frustrated because the "limited hangout" operatives will not allow some of her more explosive observations to be aired or written about. But she did let it all hang out on a podcast interview with Whitney Webb broadcast on Know More News. Maria Farmer, in her own words -- unedited:





"These people use child pornography. ... I know her (Ghislaine Maxwell) well. I lived around her for about a year. I lived in all their houses with them (Epstein & Maxwell). Oh my gosh. That woman is the most dangerous asset for Israel that you can even imagine. I mean, she is so dangerous. ...."







"When I called Ghislaine and asked why I couldn't eat there. She said: 'It's a Jewish country club.' You're not Jewish. They're not going to serve you. This is how this woman spoke to me. This is how these people think. They honest-to-God think their DNA is better than everybody else's -- I swear to you. It was a theme, all the time, with them, all the time with them, with Eileen Guggenheim, with Jeffrey Epstein, with Ghislaine. It was a theme."





"For a long time, I had a hard time with Jewish people. It's unfortunate, but all the Jewish people I've met also happen to be pedophiles and run the world economy...."





"Anybody who was not Jewish, the way they spoke about them -- it was really horrifying. ... It showed me a great deal about these people... These people truly believe they are chosen.







"This elitism is very deep. And these are the people pushing racism ... and White Supremacism --- but they said things about Black people that made me cry, made me sick. I don't know any White Supremacists, but I know a lot of Jewish supremacists and they are all elite and they are the biggest supremacists I ever met. ... They made it very clear that I was a servant because I am White."







"Isabel said to her mother (Eileen Guggenheim) why do you call Maria 'a nobody?' She said, "Isabel, Maria is not a Jew. She is a nobody."







"I've told every news network but they' go: 'We can't talk about that'..."





"Ghislaine told me that the Rothschilds are the greatest protector of her family."







Now that's how you do a full hangout -- which concisely explains what's behind all of the dangerous "anti-Whitism" that never stops flowing out of the Jewish Fake News, Jewish Hollyweird and Jewish academia. Tell it, Maria. Tell it!







(*We do not accept Maria's suspicion that Trump was involved with any of Epstein's young harem because, unlike her closeness to Epstein & Maxwell, she has no direct personal knowledge as such. Again, it was Trump who finally crushed the Israeli operation which had long been protected by the Bushes, the Clintons and Obongo).