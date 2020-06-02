Among the historical files is a 1915 private letter in which TR harshly criticizes President Woodrow Wilson’s policy of "neutrality" regarding World War I. Of course, regular readers of the ANYT should all know by now that Wilson's early "pacifism" was fake. Evidently, ex-President Teddy did not know at the time that Wilson's handlers were waiting until after the back-room Zionist-British verbal deal to steal Palestine was made -- and after Wilson's November 1916 re-election was completed -- to join the European bloodbath. In the letter, TR also reveals his contempt for the millions of German-Americans who sympathized with Germany in its purely, 100% defensive war (started in August, 1914) against the aggressive British-French-Russian alliance.





Excerpted from the February 12, 1915 letter, which the Slimes' web version linked us to:





"My dear Cecil. Do not feel too badly over things. I am bitterly humiliated over what this administration has done. I am not merely humiliated, but profoundly angered by the attitude of the professional German-Americans. But don't forget, there are lots of Americans of German descent who do not sympathize with these men..... who are emphatically against Germany in this fight and resent being called German-Americans.





When a President misleads us as Wilson has done, some very good people tend to follow him."





"Cecil" is Sir Cecil Arthur Spring Rice -- a diplomat who served as Britain's Ambassador to the United States from 1912 to 1918. We learn from Establishment historians that "Cecil," in that capacity, was responsible for British efforts to end American neutrality and bring America into the First World War. And, get this -- he was not just a close friend of Psycho Teddy, he had actually served as his best man at his second wedding (TR's first wife had died) way back in 1886 when few people had even heard of TR.