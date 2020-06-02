*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
™
A Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions, Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times"We read and rebut their vile crap so you won't have to!"
*****************************************
ALL ARTICLES FOR ANY GIVEN MONTH APPEAR ON SAME PAGE -- MOST RECENT FIRST -- SCROLL DOWN FOR PAST DATES.
All articles for any given month appear on a single page -- most recent first as older items get bumped down further down page.
JUNE 2020
JUNE 2020
June 1: Teddy Roosevelt Letters Expose His Treason // June 2: Soros and Antifa Being Exposed
June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
NY Times: Misinformation About George Floyd Protests Surges on Social Media
In the universe of false online information, Mr. Floyd remains alive and George Soros is to blame for the protests.
In the universe of false online information, Mr. Floyd remains alive and George Soros is to blame for the protests.
REBUTTAL BY
As a result of all the “conspiracy theories” ™ (proudly spread by yours truly, among others) relating to the recent “police brutality” crisis actor stunt in Minneapolis continuing to spread online, Sulzberger’s scribblers have had to kick the Emperor’s New Clothes routine into damage-control mode. Not only must the made-for-TV fictional storyline continue to be made to appear real -- but at all costs, the high & mighty George Soros -- a top level front-man for Rothschild Crime Syndicate -- must be protected.
Of course, the great bulk of nit-witted Normiedom of America will, by and large, not deviate from the official version of events; but it is good to see that we truthers can now at least rattle (((them))) a bit – to the point where they have to crap out more and more of these anti-conspiracy theory hit pieces. Years ago, (((they))) could simply ignore us. Now, with a president in the White House whose surrogates are openly pointing his finger at Soros and his hired Communists, the silent treatment won't work.
1. Previously known only to hard lefties and us"far right conspiracy theorists," Soros is gradually losing the comforting blanket of relative anonymity that arch-demons on his level require. // 2. Anti-Soros protest in Macedonia. // 3. Anti-Soros billboard in Hungary
Some analysis of the article:
Slimes: On Twitter and Facebook, hundreds of posts are circulating saying that George Floyd is not actually dead.
Analysis: Well of course he’s not dead! As we revealed in our recent piece titled, “Communist Street Scum Protest Trump,” Floyd and the killer “Officer” knew each other and had worked together. Why does the Slimes refuse to acknowledge that?
Slimes: Conspiracy theorists are baselessly arguing that George Soros …..
Analysis: Back-to-back TM’s – “conspiracy theory” ™ and “baselessly" ™. We must really be gettin’ to (((them))). Keep it up, boys and girls!
Slimes: … the billionaire investor and Democratic donor, is funding the spreading protests against police brutality.
Analysis: All over the world, Soros funds EVERY “spontaneous” gathering of libtards and other assorted Red scum. That’s not even a secret anymore.
Slimes: And conservative commentators are asserting with little evidence …
Analysis: “Little evidence?” --- Well, at least that's a step-up from the “no evidence” ™ which (((they))) usually attempt to discredit our claims with. Nice!
1. Cuffed without a fight, Floyd is all smiles moments before his "murderers" in blue, for the heck of it, in broad daylight, with witnesses filming and complaining, decide to torture him in the street. // 2. Fake Cop: "I'm not hurtin' ya, am I, George?" --- Fake Crook: "I'm OK. How you been, Derek?" // 3. Trenton, NJ --- Why don't the Black Lives Matter rabble have to "social distance?"
Slimes: …that Antifa, the far-left antifascism activist movement, coordinated the riots and looting that sprang from the protests.
Analysis: Oh there’s no doubt about that one – as many local Black residents (no “conservatives” they) have often complained about.
Slimes: Untruths, conspiracy theories and other false information are running rampant online … much of it is being shared by the conspiracy group QAnon.
Analysis: Ya know, for such a “baseless” ™ “conspiracy theory” ™ – the Slimes has sure wasted a whole lotta ink attempting to “debunk” Q. Why is that?
Slimes: The unsubstantiated theory that Antifa activists are responsible for the riots and looting was the biggest piece of protest misinformation.
Analysis: “Unsubstantiated,” ™ --- Apologizing for vandals and arsonists of Antifa, eh? This is a classic case of Reds in the suites covering for the Reds in the streets – just like it was in the days of the communist-led Bonus Army that marched on DC in 1932; and the vicious vermin of the terrorist Weathermen Underground brigades of the late 1960’s / early 70’s -- whose leaders later groomed Barack Obongo o become president.
***************
In closing, to digress a bit, there was an actual case of police brutality in the same Minneapolis, back in 2017. On that occasion, an incompetent and overzealous cop shot and killed a woman who had just called the police to report a crime in progress. Why wasn’t there anywhere near this level of moral outrage or virtue-signalling back then?
Answer: The cop was a Somali and the harmless woman was White. Evidently, in the America of Soros (cough cough) & Sulzberger (cough cough), White lives do not matter.
1. Concerned Black YouTuber films huge pile of bricks which parties unknown had delivered to a downtown Dallas street corner for rioters to throw. "This right here .. this the set up." (video here) -- 2. Angry Black woman hands brick back to White Communists in their car. -- "Bitch. Don't give no group of Black men no brick to throw through nuthin'. Why would you give that to them? ... That's bullshit! What the f*** is that?" (video here) // 3. Also in Minneapolis, 2017 -- Race Quota Police Officer Mohamed Noor murdered Justine Damond. Though he was later convicted, the event never triggered anti-cop protests because the killer-cop was Black, and the victim White.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that far right conspiracy theorists are saying that the killing of George Floyd was staged by George Soros.
Boobus Americanus 2: These people are really crazy. They'll believe anything they read online.
St. Sugar: Boobuss, you're projecting again! If you think these protessts are "spontaneouss," then you're even dumber than you look!
Editor: The "spontaneous" protests have even spread to Canada and Europe now.... How conveeeniant!
Berlin
Paris
June 1, 2020
June 1, 2020
NY Times: Thousands of Theodore Roosevelt’s Papers Are Now Online
REBUTTAL BY
"The Editorial Board" of The Anti-New York Times has long maintained that there's no history like original source history. Think about it. If you really want to get inside of the minds of the men who made history; then why rely on an endless, repetitious circle-jerk of academic ass-clowns if you can access the actual writings and speeches of the history-makers themselves? Original source data is especially useful if the writing artifact is a private one. You see, communications intended for public consumption don't always reveal the true man and his beliefs. But the stuff that a man inks for personal friends / co-conspirators or private diaries -- well, that reveals the true man.
With that investigative maxim always in mind, this story about the Library of Congress' recently added digital archive of many of Teddy Roosevelt's private papers and letters really got our investigative juices flowing. Just a few minutes into this article was all it took to learn something fascinating about Teddy Psycho that we included in our 2019 book on the wretched monster. We thought we should share it with "youse guys."
1. Fake historians only know how to follow each other in an endless circle-jerk of orthodox groupthink. // 2. True investigative historians search for original source material, and then analyze every line for clues and patterns. // 3. Teddy the Terrible -- (here)
Among the historical files is a 1915 private letter in which TR harshly criticizes President Woodrow Wilson’s policy of "neutrality" regarding World War I. Of course, regular readers of the ANYT should all know by now that Wilson's early "pacifism" was fake. Evidently, ex-President Teddy did not know at the time that Wilson's handlers were waiting until after the back-room Zionist-British verbal deal to steal Palestine was made -- and after Wilson's November 1916 re-election was completed -- to join the European bloodbath. In the letter, TR also reveals his contempt for the millions of German-Americans who sympathized with Germany in its purely, 100% defensive war (started in August, 1914) against the aggressive British-French-Russian alliance.
Excerpted from the February 12, 1915 letter, which the Slimes' web version linked us to:
"My dear Cecil. Do not feel too badly over things. I am bitterly humiliated over what this administration has done. I am not merely humiliated, but profoundly angered by the attitude of the professional German-Americans. But don't forget, there are lots of Americans of German descent who do not sympathize with these men..... who are emphatically against Germany in this fight and resent being called German-Americans.
When a President misleads us as Wilson has done, some very good people tend to follow him."
"Cecil" is Sir Cecil Arthur Spring Rice -- a diplomat who served as Britain's Ambassador to the United States from 1912 to 1918. We learn from Establishment historians that "Cecil," in that capacity, was responsible for British efforts to end American neutrality and bring America into the First World War. And, get this -- he was not just a close friend of Psycho Teddy, he had actually served as his best man at his second wedding (TR's first wife had died) way back in 1886 when few people had even heard of TR.
1. Ambassador to the U.S. Cecil Rice --- He and his buddy TR were upset with Wilson (Image 2) for not warmongering against Germany. // 3. Little did they know that Wilson's handlers were actually planning to join the war after his 1916 re-election -- a dishonest campaign which was based on Wilson's "achievement" of keeping America out of the war!
This letter constitutes clear evidence that ex-President TR -- who was still influential within American elite circles -- was already treasonously "colluding" with foreign agents, for the purpose of dragging the U.S. into the grand war for Globalism -- a full two years before the U.S. officially entered the war. To cover his ass, the sneaky bastard purposely left his name off of the envelopes sent to "Cecil."
From the very opening line of that same letter:
"Dear Cecil,
Your two letters have come. My letters to you will hereafter go in envelopes without my name on them, so as to attract as little attention as possible. .."
From the closing:
"Do get on here. I need to have a talk with you. I will come in town and meet you at any one of a dozen private homes where no one will know that you have been. "(full letter, here)
It doesn't get any more Deep Statish than that! Conspire much, Mr. President?
But the real kicker for us was the date stamped on the letter -- February 12, 1915. That's three full months before Lord of the British Admiralty Winston Churchill set up the arms-smuggling Lusitania to be sunk by German U-boats (or a British time-bomb?) So, even before the phony pretext that served to turn public opinion away from Germany, TR and his crowd were already anti-German and pro-war. That's no surprise to us, of course, but oh what a powerful argument it makes in contradiction of the fake history which holds that the U.S. government was originally neutral. No. Both the open-warmonger Roosevelt and the closet warmonger Wilson wanted to join the war all along -- a war which, ironically, broke TR's heart and may have led to his sudden death soon after the war's end. For it is said that he never recovered after his youngest son's death in the very war that he had so passionately agitated for. Two other sons were badly injured.
1. The letter to "Cecil" proves that even before the Lusitania tragedy and other "incidents," TR's crowd was already hostile toward Germany and angling for ways to join the war in Europe. 2. Psycho dad's wished-for war got his own son, Quentin, killed in reckless aerial combat (attacked three planes at once) in July, 1918 (and two other sons badly wounded). TR was broken by the news of his son's death, and died in his sleep just 8 months later, at age 61.
1 & 2. Eager to live up to the fake legend of their "war hero" dad, Teddy Jr. and Archibald (also known for their fanaticism on the battlefield) were also badly injured in the war that "Father" demanded they volunteer for. -- Said TR of the children of his class who did not volunteer for the unjust war on Germany: "If they were my sons, I'd strangle them, because we have principles in this family." // 3. Crazy Papa loved death.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that the Library of Congress is digitally publishing 1000's of documents and images from Teddy Roosevelt's collection.
Boobus Americanus 2: Teddy Roosevelt was one of our most eloquent and intellectual presidents.
St. Sugar: Intellectual my asss! He wass a sspoiled rich brat who dropped out of law sschool. Every position he ever held wass handed to him by the usual ssusspectss.
Editor: And he got to be president after a Radical Red oh-so-conveniently murdered McKinley in 1901.