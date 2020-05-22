Slimes (quoting Schuster): "But if you interpret Germany as a country, with all its residents, and ask us if they have also understood and learned from history, then I must say that I have never been convinced.”

Rebuttal: In other words, due to the direct memories of the 90 & over population as well as passed-down oral history to their children and grandchildren, 15-20% of the German population -- though unable to speak openly – still know or at least suspect the truth. But it's not enough for German words to be controlled. No sir, Schuster and his seditious synagogue buddies want their thoughts (as well as their bloodlines) cleansed out of them as well.







Slimes: Schuster also said he was worried that a certain amount of anti-Semitism appeared to have become an accepted fact of life in Germany.

Rebuttal: Oh how we wish that that your asinine assessment was correct, Herr Schuster! But the idea of German "anti-Semitism"™ being "an accepted way of life" in today's docile and demented Deutschland is absurd. You’re either being insanely paranoid or just searching for shekels --- or perhaps both.





Slimes: Last year an anti-Semitic gunman attacked a synagogue and a kebab shop in the eastern city of Halle, killing two people.

Rebuttal: False flag crisis-actor shooting calculated to damage the image of the Afd Party.





Slimes: Some 1,800 criminal incidents were committed against Jews in 2018, mostly by individuals espousing far-right views, the government has said.

Rebuttal: Jews vandalizing their own synagogues and cemeteries.





Slimes: Schuster said there was a dangerous amnesia about history among younger people. If about half of young people don't know the term 'Auschwitz', something's wrong," he said.

Translation: As history fades more and more into the rear-view mirror, the effectiveness of the Holohoax Card is naturally diminishing.





Slimes: In the past decade or so, Germans have tended to focus more on their own suffering during World War Two, which Nazi Germany started.

Rebuttal: Germany didn’t start World War II. Poland – at the behest of Franklin Demono Rosenfeld, the UK and France (themselves all subservient to International Jewish Finance) did! Stalin also played a key role. Read: The Bad War (which the usual suspects had banned from Amazon)







From May 8, 1945 to May 8, 2020 – the Slimes has never ceased to promote the Holohoax. Indeed, the 1945 VE-Day issue carried a summary of the Soviet report on Auschwitz – a pack of lies about “gas chambers” and “human experiments” and "poisoned baths" which serves as the foundation of the Bullswitz Fairy Tale to this very day. (here) The Germans, due to the unconditional surrender and shutting down of their media -- were unable to counter those lies back then. And, due to Allied-imposed law and occupation -- still cannot challenge today, even if they wanted to.







"Day of Liberation," eh? Mein buttcrack it is!

