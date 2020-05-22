*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
MAY 2020
MAY 2020
May 1: Fauci & Gates Linked to Wuhan Lab // May 4: The "Murder Hornets" are Here // May 5: "Experts" are "Baffled" by Covid Distribution // May 6: Nazi "Looted Art" Falls Into Jewish Hands // May 7: Tanzanian President Spots Covid Conspiracy // May 8: VE Day 75th // May 10: "Plandemic" Movie Censored // May 11: WW2: Japan and Manchuria // May 12: Jews and the Black Death // May 14: Manly Melinda Gates // May 15: Slimes Claims Covid-19 Deaths Underestimated // May 18: Donald Trump Jr. Calls Biden a 'Pedophile" // May 19: The Death of England // May 20: Young People in the Covid Depression // May 21: Q Anon Supporter Wins GOP Senate Nomination // May 22: Big Names Missing From Stupid 19 Death Toll // May 23-25: Memorial Day Truth
MEMORIAL DAY EXTENDED WEEKEND
MAY 23-25, 2020
EDITORIAL BY
As we all know, Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering the men (and many misguided women now too!) who died while serving in America's armed forces. The holiday, which is observed on the last Monday of May, originated after the U.S. Civil War, in 1868 as Decoration Day.
Families of the Northern dead would decorate the graves of their kinfolk with flags and flowers. By 1900, competing Union and Confederate holiday traditions, celebrated on different days, had merged into a single Memorial Day, which was eventually extended to honor all Americans who died in military service. Since World War II, the stupid cliche of "thank our veterans for our freedom" was unofficially attached to the day. Of course, Americans haven't died in defense of freedom since the War of 1812,
So, this Memorial Day, with all due respect to the veterans who died under false pretenses, let us dispense with all this "thank you for our freedom" bullshit and declare a more historically accurate "gratitude" to the deserving parties (cough cough).
1 & 2. Sorry to rain on your Memorial Day Parade, pops --- but with all respect and affection, you and your buddies got played for chumps. // 3. The last American battle truly fought for the cause of freedom and independence was The Battle of New Orleans, won by General Andrew Jackson in 1815.
1898: Thank you Globalists for the gift of the Spanish-American War in which 2,450 Americans were killed so that the New World Order gang could establish a presence in the Asian Pacific (Philippines & Guam).
1898-1913: Thank you Globalists for the gift of the Philippines War in which 4,200 American were killed so that the Filipinos, to whom you promised independence in exchange for rising up against Spain, could be kept under control.
1900-1901: Thank you Globalists for the Boxer Rebellion in which 131 Americans were killed so that the Chinese could be kept in line.
1917-1918: Thank you Globalists and Zionists for World War I in which 120,000 Americans were killed so that the first steps of world government could be taken in Europe (League of Nations) and Palestine could be stolen from the Turks and their Arab subjects.
Spanish-American War -- Philippines War -- World War I
1941-1945: Thank you Globalists and Zionists for World War II in which 410,000 Americans were killed so that Germany and Japan could be enslaved to the New World Order, and Britain eventually forced to turn over most of Palestine to the Jews.
1950-1953: Thank you Globalists for the Korean War in which 36,000 Americans were killed in a rigged no-win war designed to maintain a permanent trip-wire between the two Koreas.
1965-1975: Thank you Globalists for the Vietnam War in which 58,000 Americans were killed in another rigged no-win war designed to drain and destabilize America.
World War II -- Korean War -- Vietnam War
1982-1984: Thank you Globalists and Zionists for the Beirut Deployment in which 266 Americans were killed in a false-flag attack staged by Israel and blamed on "terrorists."
1990-1991: Thank you Globalists and Zionists for the Gulf War in which 300 Americans were killed so that the rising power of politically independent Iraq could be weakened.
2001-2011: Thank you Globalists and Zionists for the War on Terror in which 7000 Americans were killed in Afghanistan and Iraq as part of a multi-trillion dollar farce kicked-off after the false-flag terror attacks of September 11, 2001.
Beirut -- Iraq -- Afghanistan
"They died to keep us free," eh Boobus?
Heavily indebted & abusively overtaxed Americans enjoying their mandatory "freedom" (from germs) during the lock-down of the Stupid-19 scamdemic.
Mandatory masks -- 6-feet long "social distancing" pool noodles attached to hats -- Arrested for surfing during Stupid-19 "crisis.
More mandatory "freedom" (from make-believe "terrorists") at the airport.
TSA airport goons get to harass us and steal from our luggage -- with total impunity and immunity!
We can best honor our dead veterans by exposing the "who" and the "why" behind both their tragic and premature deaths -- and our actual enslavement imposed under the guise of "security."
Boobus Americanus 1: You're a Vietnam vet, right?
Boobus Americanus 2: Yes I am.
Boobus Americanus 1: Thank you for my freedom!
Boobus Americanus 2: Your welcome!
*
St. Sugar: "Hey Boobuss! We losst the frickin' Vietnam War!"
Editor: Actually, Sugar, we the people lost every war of the last two centuries. Only the Globalist-Zionist crime syndicate wins wars.
May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020
NY Times: Donald Reed Herring, Brother of Elizabeth Warren, Dies of Coronavirus
REBUTTAL BY
The 86-year old brother of Loony Lizzy Warren died last month -- allegedly due to the big bad Coronavirus. The reason we're revisiting this now is because your ever-suspicious reporter here just realized something: There are no "big names" (neither nationally nor locally) that have died of Stupid-19. The best the Fake News has been able to come up with was Senatorette Warren's very old brother. But if Stupid-19 was as deadly as we’ve been led to believe, one would have expected some younger to middle-aged, or even 70-80 something year old muckety-mucks to surely have died from it by now, right? After all, killer viruses don't discriminate.
And yet, despite the hype surrounding the alleged (and obviously harmless) infection of CNN/CIA journalist Chris Cuomo, ABC/CIA propagandist George Stephanopoulos, and pedo-monster actor Tom Hanks and a handful of other notables, we have yet to hear of a single such fatality among the thousands of individuals whose deaths would have certainly been reported (with breathless glee) by the devious denizens of national or local “mainstream media.” As far as our memory and search engine research have been able to determine, no celebrities have died; no professional athletes (present or retired); no college athletes, no politicians, no big businessmen, no university presidents, no university department heads nor hot shot academics. This strange death dearth among the famous, near famous -- or even just relatively well known within their states or cities -- is truly bizarre, astonishing even. One need not be a “conspiracy theorist” ™ to wonder if this “pandemic” was ever even real – beyond the very old and/or sick who either did die with Covid -- or were deliberately knocked-off in the
nursing killing homes and homicidal hospitals -- or (due to financial incentives) had their death certificates falsely coded as “Covid” instead of the true cause.
Cuomo, Stephanopoulos & Tom Hanks pretended to have Stupid-19, but never even seemed sick. As far as noteworthy personages, no one has been reported dead.
Sound statistical analysis requires a decent sampling size to draw logical inferences / extrapolations. Here are some population estimates of various categories to ponder over (United States):
ATHLETICS
(*Sports associated estimates include players, coaches, assistants, General Managers, cheerleaders, owners)
- Professional Football Personnel: 2,500
- Professional Baseball: 1,100
- Professional Basketball: 900
- Professional Hockey: 900
- Ex Professional Athletes under 60 (est.): 20,000
- College Football (NCAA / Division 1): 7,800
- College Basketball (NCAA / Division 1): 3,000
- Members of 2016 U.S. Olympic Team: 558
- Members of 2012 U.S. Olympic Team: 530
- Race Car Driving, Tennis, Golf, Boxing, MMA etc: 1000
TOTAL: 36,730
POLITICS
- President, Cabinet, Spouses and Children: 100
- Ex-presidents, Cabinet, Spouses and Children: 500
- Top Tier of Executive Branch: 200
- U.S. Congressmen: 435
- Spouses / Children: (Est) 1,200
- U.S. Congressmen Staffs: 5,000
- Ex U.S. Congressmen: 400
- U.S. Senators: 100
- Spouses / Children: (Est) 400
- U.S. Senators Staff: 1,000
- Supreme Court Justices: 9
- SC Family Members: 40
- State Governors: 50
- Spouses / Children: (Est) 200
- State Gov. Department Heads: 500
- Ex-State Governors: 300
- State Legislators: 7,383
- State Senators, 1.972
- State Supreme Court Justices: 450 (est.)
- Mayors: 19,000
- Federal Judges: 800
- U.S. Ambassadors: 150
- Top Tier of FBI, DOJ, CIA: 200
- Chief of Police of top 200 cities in U.S.: 200
- County Sheriffs: 3,007
- Heads of State Police: 50
TOTAL: 3,457
BUSINESS
- CEO’s of Fortune 500 Companies: 500
- CFO’s of Fortune 500 Companies: 500
- Ex-CEO's and CFO's: 1500
CELEBRITIES
- A-List or B-list Actors / Actresses: Est 300
- Various Producers / Directors / Writers: 100
- Musicians / Singers: 100
ACADEMIA / EDUCATION
- College / University Presidents: 4,000
- School Superintendents: 13,700
MAINSTREAM MEDIA (estimates):
- Journalists & Reporters / National & Local: 1,000
- Newspaper owners and publishers in major markets: 200
- Newscasters / National & Local: 2,000
GRAND TOTAL ESTIMATE: 105,850
TOTAL COVID DEATHS : 0
1. Is there a single attendee from the 2016 Demonrat National Convention that has died of Stupid-19? We do not believe so. // 2. The 2016 U.S. Olympic athletes? No deaths there. // 3. Not a single dead county sheriff from any of America's 3,007 counties?
There are many 1000’s more individuals – and spouses / children of said persons-- that one can think of whose deaths would have rated a mention on the national Fake News giants or any of the myriad local affiliates and small town newspapers that are all so determined to pump up this phony crisis in accordance with Bill Gates' "Event 201" directives. And yet, there is NOT ONE major or minor muckety-muck (*please do tell us if you know of any) on the under age 85 Covid-19 death list in the United States. How can this possibly be?
And for this imaginary “crisis,” the PRC (Predatory Ruling Class) has thrown 30 million people out of work and onto the welfare rolls; destroyed businesses, racked-up trillions more in public debt, and got healthy people walking around in idiotic masks and living in dreadful fear of other healthy people? Think about it a while --- and you'll realize why we call it "Stupid-19" --- because you have to be stupid, to believe it.
1. Trump's State of Union speech before U.S. Congress --- none of the 600 or so attendees have died. // 2. Girly Bill and Manly Melinda should be arrested, tried and executed for the damage they have inflicted upon America and the world with their Satanic scamdemic.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times that Elizabeth Warren's older brother died of Covid-19.
Boobus Americanus 2: This virus touches everyone, big and small.
*
St. Sugar: Is that so, Boobuss? Then name for me ssomeone of note in politicss, ssportss, entertainment, business or academia who died of Stupid-19!
Editor: Abject stupidity is now "the new normal."
May 21, 2020
May 21, 2020
NY Times: G.O.P. Voters Back Q Anon Conspiracy Promoter for U.S. Senate
Jo Rae Perkins won her primary campaign in Oregon as the QAnon conspiracy theory has continued to gain momentum in Republican circles.
REBUTTAL BY
Q Anon has long been a predicament for the poisonous practitioners of Fake News. At first, the PRC (Predatory Ruling Class) tried to kill the movement by simply ignoring it. But as it grew and grew, attacks had to eventually be launched on this "baseless"™ "conspiracy theory"™. But the more (((they))) try to discredit Q, the more public awareness they create for Q. It's a lose-lose situation.
The big guns of Fake News -- led by The Jew York Slimes and the Washington Compost -- had no choice but to fire away at Q Anon today. That's because Jo Rae Perkins -- an openly and proudly pro-Q candidate for U.S. Senate in Oregon -- has forced them to attack. From the article:
"Republicans in Oregon have selected a Senate candidate who promotes the QAnon conspiracy theory, the latest sign that conservatives are increasingly willing to embrace a movement based on a baroque series of plotlines about President Trump battling a shadowy globalist cabal. The baseless conspiracy theory began in 2017 when someone claiming to have top-secret information began posting under a pseudonym to the online message board 4chan. Those continuing posts from the person identified as “Q” have woven a fantastical plot about the planet’s elites: a global cabal of politicians and celebrities controlling governments, media, banks and a child sex-trafficking ring."
Thanks for the free publicity, Sulzberger -- and Bezos.
1. Jo Rae Perkins proudly shows off her Q Anon motto WWG1WGA bumper sticker ("Where we go one, we go all.") // 2 & 3. Thanks to Jo Rae, the "big guns" of the New York Slimes & The Washington Compost have been forced to fire loudly at Q Anon -- and thus draw even more attention to the NWO conspiracy.
In the "blue" Demonrat state of Oregon -- due to the libtarded city scum of Portland, mainly -- Perkins candidacy is a long shot. But her campaign still poses a challenge to the PRC because, with Q's large and motivated following, she is likely to raise a ton of money with which she can attack her Demonrat opponent, Senator Jeff Merkley. -- And attack she will, if her most recent Twitter video is any indication:
"Where we go one, we go all. I stand with President Trump. I stand with Q and the team. Thank you Anons and thank you patriots -- and together we can save our republic."
Tell it, Jo Rae. Tell it!
Pressed on her Q Anon beliefs, the dauntless dame later said in an interview:
“We are seeing more and more people getting emboldened as we see more and more information get out there. And as people put together more and more pieces of the puzzle, they can see, yeah, this is real.”
Perkins -- with the unintended help of Fake News -- is going to introduce millions of newbies and normies to the New World Order conspiracy, and some are bound to become converted. Will Trump go to Oregon and "stump" for her? That would really send Libtardia into a mouth-foaming frenzy!
Youse guys in Oregon -- get to work! Here's her website: Jo Rae Perkins for U.S. Senate
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that the Republicans just nominated a conspiracy theorist to run for the U.S. Senate in Oregon.
Boobus Americanus 2: The Republicans have really drifted to the far right under Trump. It's getting scary.
*
St. Sugar: Bill Gatess and the Demonratss want to inject Boobuss with frickin' tracking chipss, and he'ss afraid of some lady in Oregon!
Editor: The true slave-of-mind will always hate and fear his liberator.
May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
NY Times: Facing Adulthood With an Economic Disaster’s Lasting Scars
REBUTTAL BY
Stories such as this are really blood-boiling – partly because of empathy for members of the younger generations who, in far too many cases, right out of the gate, have already been robbed of an opportunity at a decent life -- and partly because the engineers of their lifelong economic hardship are still not being named, let alone being held to account. We’re all supposed to believe that this sorry state-of-affairs is just part of “the new normal” beyond anyone’s control.
Though the story tells about how the Stupid-19 lockdown will negatively impact recent graduates; the declining standard of living of 30-somethings and 20-somethings is a trend that started about 20 years ago. Year after year, even as the discontent of the failure-to-launch young and their frustrated parents grows, the normie public, unschooled in even the most basic of economic concepts, still cannot see the man who is tormenting them from behind the curtain.
1. The Stupid-19 crash will make a tough situation even worse for young people. //// 2. Got his degree -- now what? // 3. The usurious International Banker (cough cough) -- - hiding behind the curtain as he rakes in interest on every dollar of our own money supply -- created "the new normal" but never gets exposed because the Slimes protects him.
Matthew Henderson graduated from Loyola University and interned as a trade policy analyst. Now, he lives at home with his family in Indiana, unemployed and considering jobs at Costco and Target to help pay off $24,000 in student loans. “I’m in this bubble of anxiety,” said Matthew, 21. “I have to pay these, but I have no money to pay them.”
Jordan Haggard, 33, graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2009. During “The Great Recession,” she applied for a job at McDonald’s. Today, she works as an office manager for a small publishing company in Seattle. Though she has kept her job during Stupid-19, Jordan remains pessimistic about her future:
“I know I will never be able to afford a home in Seattle or even live by myself without a roommate or two. Life is different from the one I was told about or imagined.”
And on and on the tales of anxiety and despair go. Certainly, many of youse readers will know of many other such cases of single, childless, low wage millennials and “Gen Z” young people -- both with college degrees and without -- shackled by debt, confined by low wages and priced out of the housing market. For so many millions of them, the “American Dream” – to quote the late comedian, George Carlin – is called a "dream" because it requires one to “have to be asleep, to believe it.”
The teary-eyed Slimes scribblers -- and the Marxist Left in general -- always do a very good job at solemnly describing the despair. However, like always, they refuse to finger the true culprit. That’s because “the paper of record” is the official propaganda mouthpiece of the monetary and political overlords who have buried society in so much unpayable debt (both public & private) -- as they have weighed us down with back-breaking taxation -- as they have outsourced so much of our manufacturing base -- as they have enabled criminal cartels in medicine and education to flourish -- as they have so debased the value of our debt-currency via the “printing press.” Macroeconomics is not “rocket science” -- but until more people come to understand these destructive dynamics, expect more and more desperate young people to turn leftward, by design!
Thomas Jefferson -- the author of the 1776 Declaration of Independence which we supposedly honor every 4th of July (this year, 6-feet apart and in masks, no doubt) -- in an 1816 letter to a fellow Virginian named Samuel Kerceval, referencing the conditions already observable in England at that time, warned of this day.
Jefferson:
"To preserve their independence, we must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt. We must make our election between economy and liberty, or profusion and servitude. If we run into such debts, as that we must be taxed in our meat and in our drink, in our necessaries and our comforts, in our labors and our amusements, for our callings and our creeds, as the people of England are, our people, like them, must come to labor sixteen hours in the twenty-four, give the earnings of fifteen of these to the government for their debts and daily expenses; and the sixteenth being insufficient to afford us bread, we must live, as they now do, on oatmeal and potatoes; have no time to think, no means of calling the mismanagers to account; but be glad to obtain subsistence by hiring ourselves to rivet their chains on the necks of our fellow-sufferers. .... This is the tendency of all human governments. a departure from principle in one instance becomes a precedent for a 2d that 2d for a 3d and so on, till the bulk of the society is reduced to be mere automatons of misery, to have no sensibilities left but for sinning and suffering."
Tell it, Mr. President. Tell it!
In a subsequent letter to Kerceval, Jefferson adds:
"George III. in execution of the trust confided to him, has, within his own day, loaded the inhabitants of Great Britain with debts equal to the whole fee-simple value of their island, and under pretext of governing it, has alienated it’s whole soil to creditors (Rothschild) who could lend money to be lavished on priests, pensions, plunder & perpetual war. This would not have been so, had the people retained organized means of acting on their agents. In this example then let us read a lesson for ourselves, and not ‘go, and do so likewise."
Such clear, concise, simple, normie-friendly economic pearls of wisdom, from one of the key founders of the United States, have been concealed from us when they should have been taught in elementary school. And that line about “hiring ourselves to rivet their chains on the necks of our fellow-sufferers" is especially poignant, for it perfectly describes IRS employees, Homeland Security agents, federal regulators, TSA agents and very soon, the armies of $18.00-an-hour “contact tracers” who will be hunting down our fellow Americans who may have been “exposed” to Stupid-19. For many of these young “tracers,” it’s a choice between serving the beast system – or going hungry.
May God forgive us for what we have allowed the PRC (Predatory Ruling Class) to do to our young people.
Jefferson wrote that the hardships caused by heavy debt and taxes would lead some desperate people to accept jobs oppressing their fellow Americans.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today about how the ongoing economic depression will have lasting effects on young people.
Boobus Americanus 2: Young people today aren't going to have it as easy as we did. This is the new normal.
*
St. Sugar: Boobuss, you brainlesss de-ssensitized blockhead! It's not "normal" -- it'ss frickin' abusse!
Editor: Boobuss would eat a dogshit sandwich if the Fake News told him it was "normal."
May 19, 2020
May 19, 2020
NY Times: ‘This Is All We Can Afford’: Shrinking Lives in the English Countryside
In Cumbria, a bucolic landscape masks growing poverty and isolation.
REBUTTAL BY
Poor Unjolly Old England. It wasn't all that long ago that this island seat of a vast global empire which -- for all its heavy handedness and exploitation -- brought some measure of stability, civilization and material progress to much of the Turd World. But today, the conqueror is now the conquered -- a pathetic recently "liberated" province of the communistic European Union mired in moral degeneracy, weighed down with crushing levels of debt; taxation and regulation: and, as a result, plagued with deepening poverty rates for many of its Aryan natives.
Of course, the article describes the despair of the featured English townspeople as the consequence of "austerity" budget cuts put in place by England's "Conservative" Party. But a close reading between the lines of this sad story about the sad lives of the mostly older rural residents of the northwest county of Cumbria offers us a hint of the related true "root causes" of the decline of Cumbria and greater England as a whole, namely, an aging population (due to decades of low birth rates) and no jobs -- the standard rotten social and economic fruits of Marxism / libtardism.
Scenic Cumbria County, England -- no place for old or young men.
More and more, modern England, much like the rest of the dying West, is beginning to resemble the England of George Orwell's "Oceania" from his classic 1949 novel titled, "1984." Orwell's nightmarish vision of the future depicts a sick society in which the blood-sucking ruling elite acclimate the impoverished masses ("proles") to their wretched state by the deliberate promotion of immorality, alcoholism and unremitting propaganda. Orwell's spooky foresight was either one of great intuition -- or, perhaps he knew the playbook in advance. At a time when the English (most of them) were still famed for being "prim and proper" -- Orwell, in Part 1, Chapter 7, prophesied the following for how the "proles" of "Oceania" would be dumbed-down, demoralized and controlled.
"Left to themselves, like cattle turned loose upon the plains of Argentina, they (the proles) had reverted to a style of life that appeared to be natural to them, a sort of ancestral pattern... They were born, they grew up in the gutters... petty quarrels with neighbours, films, football, beer, and above all, gambling, filled up the horizon of their minds.
To keep them in control was not difficult. A few agents of the Thought Police moved always among them, ... marking down and eliminating the few individuals who were judged capable of becoming dangerous; but no attempt was made to indoctrinate them with the ideology of the Party. It was not desirable that the proles should have strong political feelings. All that was required of them was a primitive patriotism which could be appealed to whenever it was necessary.
And even when they became discontented, as they sometimes did, their discontent led nowhere, because being without general ideas, they could only focus it on petty specific grievances. The larger evils invariably escaped their notice. .... Even the civil police interfered with them very little. There was a vast amount of criminality in London, a whole world-within-a-world of thieves, bandits, prostitutes, drug-peddlers, and racketeers of every description; but since it all happened among the proles themselves, it was of no importance. In all questions of morals they were allowed to follow their ancestral code."
Mr. Orwell nailed it, didn't he?
1. Football fanatics // 2. Slutty slovenly childless "ladettes" of England // 3. London "Pride" Parade
I know Edward. I know.
No analysis of the sorry state of England is complete without again revisiting one of the main historical themes of The Real History Channel (fka TomatoBubble) -- World War II, aka "The Bad War." You see, by being on the "winning" side of an expensive and bloody conflict imposed upon innocent Germany by the Jewish bankers and their worldwide henchmen (Churchill being foremost among them) -- Britain, by design, soon found itself broke and internationalized under the oppressive leftist yoke of a regionalized tyranny which later became the European Union. The Great One (that's Hitler for all you newbies & normies) stood firmly in opposition to this global scheme. And that is why, in spite of his repeated and sincere offers of peace and friendship to England, British traitors such as that drunken, closet homosexual swine Churchill, in service to his true masters (cough cough), drove the British Empire into war, debt and eventual dissolution.
Let's let the great protagonists, The Great One and The British Mad Dog, confirm the tragic historical reality of the "international hyenas" in their own respective words -- the former, con -- the latter, pro:
The Great One (1940):
"Yes, the German people used to live in a democracy, and had been plundered and squeezed dry. No, what does democracy or authoritarian state mean for these international hyenas? They’re not interested in either! They are interested in only one thing: Is anyone willing to let themselves be plundered, yes or no? Is anyone stupid enough to keep quiet in the process, yes or no? And when a democracy is stupid enough to keep quiet, then it is good! And when an authoritarian government declares: “You do not plunder our people any longer, neither from the inside or outside!” then that is bad."
The British Mad Dog / 1949:
"We must recreate the European family in a regional structure called it may be the United States of Europe. ... If at first, all the states of Europe are not willing or able to join the union, we must nevertheless proceed assemble and combine those who will and those who can. .... "This indispensable structure of regional groupings is coming into being. ... In this way alone, can the skeletal structure of world government be clothed with the flesh and blood of a living organism and the acts of state be confirmed by the passionate heartbeats of millions of men."
Ezra Pound
During World War II, the great American ex-pat poet and "traitor," Ezra Pound, then based in Italy, issued a warning to the British:
“Your enemy is not Germany, your enemy is money on loan. Your infamy is bound up with Judaea. You can not touch a sore or a shame in your empire but you find a Mond, a Sassoon, or a Goldsmid. No Sassoon is an Englishman, racially. No Rothschild is English, no Strakosch is English, no Roosevelt is English, no Morgenthau, Cohen, Lehman, Warburg, Kuhn, Khan, Baruch, Schiff, Sieff or Solomon was ever yet born Anglo-Saxon. And it is for this filth that you fight. It is for this filth that you have murdered your empire."
After the war, the American government kept Pound locked up in a mental institution for 12 years. (Full story -- Here)
Unfortunately, the "international hyenas," which The Great One and Pound struggled against, and which Churchill faithfully served, ultimately prevailed in that horrible war and have lorded over us ever since. And that, dear reader, is why the people of Cumbria County, England (and so many other places) are suffering in silence today. And it is also why "The Bad War" (by yours truly) and The British Mad Dog (also by yours truly) were both banned by Amazon after several years of strong sales.
Both banned by Amazon, but still available at Real History Channel-- HERE
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today about how -- because of Conservative Party budget cuts -- things are getting really bad in some areas of England
Boobus Americanus 2: Conservatives --- bad.
*
St. Sugar: Editor: The frickin' commiess and their libtard dupess always blame their own failures on "conservatives."
Editor: In Europe, "conservatives" are actually junior Marxists. It's all part of the show put on for the "proles."
May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020
New York Times: Donald Trump Jr. Smears Biden With Baseless Instagram Post
The president’s oldest son falsely accused Mr. Biden of preying on children
REBUTTAL BY
Upon first glance -- knowing from years of critical observation -- how the Slimes headline writers spin stories as they do; we immediately dismissed this headline / sub-headline as a classic spin-job. Oh sure, Don Jr. may have called attention to a creepy photo of Pedo-Monster Biden getting a bit too handsy with some young girls, but there's no way that he would actually "go there" and call out Biden as an actual predator.
With the Slimes history of disconnecting the headlines from the fine print in mind, your skeptical reporter here dove into the Marxist muck to find the deception -- and then dug deeper elsewhere to find the original source data from Junior's own Instagram and Twitter. Lo and behold -- son of a gun -- this time, the Slimes is being truthful! Don the Younger absolutely did "go there" on Instagram, and then followed up by posting images on Twitter. This is welcome news because it indicates that Team Trump is set to kick-off a "scorched earth" campaign to crush Biden and the Demonrats this fall.
From the article:
"President Trump’s eldest son on Saturday posted a social media message suggesting Joseph R. Biden Jr. was a pedophile, an incendiary and baseless charge that illustrates the tactics the president is turning to as he attempts to erase Mr. Biden’s early advantage in key state polls.
Donald Trump Jr., who is one of his father’s most prominent campaign surrogates, put on Instagram a picture of Mr. Biden saying: “See you later, alligator” alongside an image of an alligator saying: “In a while, pedophile.”
We have just approved the cliche word "baseless" for trademark status -- henceforward, "baseless" ™.
***
Donald Trump Jr.
@DonaldJTrumpJr
·
May 16
If the media doesn’t want people mocking & making jokes about how creepy Joe is, then maybe he should stop the unwanted touching & keep his hands to himself?
Junior's "one-two" punch on Instagram and Twitter has got all of Libtardia in a state of panic.
Given the incendiary nature of Junior's posts, we can logically infer that this attack was done at the behest of and/or with the approval of Papa Don and his inner circle. It's a smart political move because all but the most partisan Libtards cannot help but be creeped out by the "way too many Creepy Joe videos out there" which Junior referenced. Biden's prolific and perverse creepiness simply cannot forever be explained away as "baseless"™ -- nor can his deteriorating mental capacity, nor can his shady dealings in Ukraine, and nor can his role in the scandal now known as "ObamaGate."
The only thing Creepy Joe has working in his favor for QFS 2020 (Quadrennial Freak Show) is the "fall flareup" (™ pending) / "second wave" (™ pending) of Stupid-19 which (((they))) are already "predicting." The three-faceted plan involves:
1: Fake News "polls" showing Biden leading Trump
2: Blaming Trump for the "fall flareup"
3: Using the virus as a pretext to hold a fraudulent vote-by-mail election in states governed by Demonrats
Unless Stupid-19 is exposed as a hoax -- or at least an a gross exaggeration, the Demonrat plot could work. With unlimited deaths occurring year-round due to COPD, pneumonia and bronchitis -- (((they))) can stage a "flare-up" by "borrowing" dead bodies from any and all other lung related illnesses. Trump and friends are surely wise to this scheme -- and Q Anon has left no doubt that this plot is in motion and that counter-measures are being readied. The question is: Can they indeed counter the conspiracy and neutralize Stupid-19 once and for all, later this summer? Trump's Jr's. devastating "pedophile" attack on Biden is a good sign that they will.
Stay tuned.
1 . Creepy Joe then moved his hand over the little girl's "breast" as she pulled away. // 2. Creeping with another Senator's daughter (that he later grabbed around the waist) -- and whispering 'sweet nothings' into the ear of the wife of Obongo's Secretary of Offense, Mrs. Ashton Carter. // Biden's only hope is a Vote-by-Mail scheme:
"1 vote for Biden, 2 votes for Biden, 1 vote for Trump, 1,2,3 more votes for Biden."
"Baseless," eh?
"Vote-by-mail must become the default option for the vast majority of Americans”
-- Center for American Progress
(Soros-funded)
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Donald Trump Jr. made a baseless claim that Joe Biden is a pedophile.
Boobus Americanus 2: Wow. That really is baseless.
*
St. Sugar: So sayss the blockhead who blindly believess Trump is a Russian agent and that he is ressponsible for 85,000 Stupid-19 deathss.
Editor: QFS 2020 is going to make QFS 2016 seem tame in comparison.
May 15, 2020
May 15, 2020
New York Times: America’s True Covid Toll Already Exceeds 100,000
The reported numbers leave out thousands of deaths clearly resulting from the pandemic
By NICHOLAS KRISTOF
REBUTTAL BY
In yesterday’s piece about Manly Melinda Gates, we noted the obsessive admiration of Slimes slanderer Nick Kristof for both of the Gates Ghouls -- gruesome Melinda in particular. While glancing through today’s headlines to pick out an item to rebut, this one struck like a thunderbolt. With evidence mounting from all quarters including, surprisingly, from Dr. Deborah Birx, that death numbers from Stupid-19 have been inflated, Kristof is arguing that that the terrible tabulations of the Bill Gates / Mike Bloomberg-owned henchmen who publish the scary red Johns Hopkins death chart have been underestimated by about 20,000!
From the article:
“We’ve crunched the numbers, state by state, and it appears that somewhere around 100,000 to 110,000 Americans have already died as a result of the pandemic, rather than the 83,000 whose deaths have been attributed to the disease, Covid-19.”
Even by the Slimes’ standards, Kristof’s level of reality-inverting falsehood is shocking to the senses – but then again, we must “never forget” ™ that this was the same arch-villain who, as we noted yesterday, got away with falsely accusing Dr. Steven Hatfill -- in multiple columns -- of having committed the 2001 Anthrax Murders. Dirty devil!
***
1. Countering truth with lies, the evil lying Nick Kristof (above with Manly Melinda), with the stroke of his keyboard, instantly added 20,000 - 30,000 to the fake Stupid-19 death toll so that the magical 100,000 "milestone" could be surpassed.
To support his concocted calculations, Kristof relies upon a Harvard (commie) statistician (manipulative liar) named Rafael Irizarry – a leftist academic cut from the same Marxist mold as Neil Ferguson -- that British ass-clown whose “model” had originally predicted 2,200,000 dead in the United States and 500,000 in the UK. Irizarry claims that overall death numbers (from all causes) were higher during March & April of 2020 than for the same period during 2019. On the basis of the slight difference (assuming it is even true), he then puts 2+2 together and comes up with 5 -- concluding that the extra deaths had to be from Stupid-19. How’s that for “science” ™?
In classic liar fashion, Kristof, needing to give himself a potential out, adds an obligatory truth gem -- a disclaimer, of sorts:
“Most people who die don’t get an autopsy, and many never had a coronavirus test. The precise number who died from Covid-19 is in some sense unknowable.” (emphasis added)
Even in stating his and Irizarry’s conclusion, Kristof uses the unscientific word, “suggests” ---
“That suggests an undercount of more than 20,000 coronavirus-related deaths as of April 25. Add those 20,000 missed deaths to today’s total of 83,000, and you already get more than 100,000 pandemic-related deaths.”
This is a classic case study in how Fake Science and the Fake News which always accompanies it is manufactured. By putting out a fake number in the form of an absolute factual statement, and then quietly qualifying that very same bold headlined lie, Kristof creates a false impression of a higher death toll -- followed by what appears to be an objective caveat (embedded in the fine print) which leaves himself a wiggle way out. Mission accomplished.
1 . Statistician Rafael Irizarry of Harvard, formerly of Gates' Johns Hopkins. // 2. Egghead Neil Ferguson of London's Imperial College is another Gates agent and phony computer modeler.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that the true death toll of Covid-19 may have already surpassed 100,000 in the United States.
Boobus Americanus 2: They're saying we might get hit again in the fall.
*
St. Sugar: Let'ss jusst sshut down America permanently and we can all collect welfare checks each month.
Editor: Watch what you say. Boobus Normie may just take your sarcasm literally.
May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020
NYT Columnist Nicholas Kristof with Melinda Gates
* July 2015: Bill & Melinda Gates's Pillow Talk, by Nicholas Kristof
* September, 2016 (Facebook): New York Times Nicholas Kristof and Melinda Gates Chat Live
* October 2018: Melinda Gates Discusses Foundation’s Work in Interview With Nichols Kristof
* April, 2019: Melinda Gates Recounts Her Evolution to Feminist -- BY Nicholas Kristof
* April 2019: (Facebook) Melinda Gates: I'm Live with The New York Times' Nicholas Kristof
* March 2020: Melinda Gates: How to Start the Conversation About Gender Equality (written at invitation of Nicholas Kristof)
REBUTTAL BY
No informed person should regard software thief Bill Gates as a "great" man, of course; but it is often said that behind every "great" man there is a "great" woman -- or, perhaps in this case, a "great" man dressed up like a "great" woman.
In preparing a report about Manly Melinda Gates, we discovered that one of the sleaziest scumbags in Sulzberger’s stable of seditious scribblers truly worships this felonious “philanthropist” of dubious gender. The criminal Nicholas Kristof (cough cough) has, in the manner of a pathological sycophant, been puffing-up the Gates duo for years now, but especially Melinda. Before we get into Monster Melinda, a quick refresher review of what "Pulitzer Prize Winner" ™ Kristof once did to an innocent man is in order here.
Back in 2001, Kristof wrongly, maliciously and repeatedly accused an innocent scientist named Steven Hatfill of having mailed out the deadly "Anthrax letters" of September, 2001 -- letters which were clearly sent out by a Jew in order to false-flag frame the Arabs in the wake of 9/11. The false accusation leveled by Kristof and a malevolent activist named Barbara Rosenberg (cough cough), turned poor Hatfill's life upside down and inside out.
Beginning in mid-2002, Hatfill became the whipping boy of the Piranha Press after TV cameras showed FBI agents in bio-hazard suits searching his apartment. His home was repeatedly raided by the FBI, his phone was tapped, and he was kept under surveillance for two years. Dr. Hatfill was also fired from his job at Science Applications International Corporation -- all on the basis of the evil Rosenberg / Kristof smear and the firestorm it kicked up.
When finally cleared of the false charges, Hatfill filed lawsuits against the periodicals and journalists who had framed him. He sued the New York Slimes and Kristof in particular for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress in connection with Kristof's vicious columns. Incredibly, The Jew courts dismissed this suit, finding that Hatfill was a "public figure" -- ignoring the fact that it was Kristof who made him a "public figure!"
Son of Satan Kristof belongs in jail for what he did to Dr. Hatfill in 2001-02. Yet here he remains, farting out love letters for Marxist Melinda.
1. Hatfill -- an innocent man, wrongly defamed for the Zionist anthrax letters, was put through hell and back by the vicious Yellow Journalism of "Pulitzer Prize winner" (and Bill & Melinda Gates fanboy) Nicholas Kristof (Image 3).
Though the Ghoulish Gateses are best known for their “benevolent” virtue-signaling, vaccine-crusading on behalf of "the children" ™ of Africa, Manly Melinda’s leftist political activism -- much more outspoken and out in the open than husband Billy’s somewhat closeted libtardation -- is extreme as it gets. From the Global Warming ™ / Climate Change Hoax ™, to the killing of unborn babies, to unisex gender roles, to “gender equality,” to homosexual “marriage,” to “gun control,” to open borders, to the “common core” education disaster, to “anti-racism,” to higher taxes, to anti Trumpism --- this thing has got something to say about everything.
A few samples tell us all we need to know about Malevolent Melinda:
- “Our economies are built on the backs of women’s unpaid labor.”
- “By the time I started my own family, I had a deeper awareness of just how detrimental gender norms can be.”
- “One of the things that makes me proudest is that (my son) Rory is a feminist.”
- “By doing your part and staying home (during Covid), your actions are absolutely saving lives.”
- “WHO was “exactly the organization that can deal with this pandemic” … (Trump’s) de-funding the WHO makes absolutely no sense during a pandemic. We need a global coordinated response.”
No Melinda. What we need is a poisoned-filled syringe shoved down your big stupid evil stinking mouth.
1 & 2. Melinda is a pro-sodomite, pro-baby-killing, pro-world government, anti-gun rights, control freak, ultra-feminist (who became "powerful" on Bill's steam) and who proudly boasts of having raised her son Rory to be "a feminist." / / 3. Scum honoring scum.
Is Melinda Gates a Satanic Tranny?
Given what we now know about Microsoft’s controversial – outrageous actually -- promotion of the notorious Satanic witch Marina Abramovic (here); as well as the company’s “Mark of the Beast” patent application number of 060606 for implant technology designed to link us “human resources” to cyber-currency (here), Marxist Melinda’s wearing of a pendant featuring an apparent upside-down crucifix raises a serious question: Could the sainted Bill & Melinda, like Killary & daughter Chelsea Clinton, actually be Satanists?
And given Megalomaniac Melinda’s increasingly manly appearance as she gets older (a common phenomenon among trannies), could
she, he, it -- like Big Mike Obongo -- also be a tranny with adopted kids? Both facially and physically, Big Mel sho nuff’ does look like a gruesome dude and talks and acts like a Satanist. Of course, a human devil such as Nick Kristof would promote scum such as this.
Have a look at the images below – and let us know what “youse guys” think
1. Satanic Witch to the elite, Marina Abramovic, was hired to promote a Microsoft product. Only after a public backlash did MS cut ties. // 2. Melinda Gates ---- Manly, yes. But Satanist too. That's definitely an upside-down crucifix pendant. // 3. Yikes! What thick fingers you have.
1. Thick, muscular calves and tibialis anterior -- shoulders broader than hips -- flat chest // 2A. Powerful chin and jaw /// 2B. Eat you heart out Big Mike! -- Manly Melinda, Age 55, with some jacked-up shoulders, "traps" & arms // 3. Posing directly beneath a uni-gender sign... Hmmmm.
Boobus Americanus 1: I've read many good things about Melinda Gates.
Boobus Americanus 2: She is an amazing woman, and quite brilliant in her own right.
*
St. Sugar: It'ss a ssick twissted Satanisst Communist freak --- that'ss what it is!
Editor: And, if you ask me, a tranny to boot. What say our astute readers?
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
A Sicilian fresco from 1445. In the previous century, the Black Death killed at least a third of Europe’s population.
NY Times: How Pandemics End
REBUTTAL BY
Apart from the fact that Stupid-19 death numbers have been grossly inflated, just mentioning this scamdemic -- even using official numbers -- in the same sentence as the "Black Death" of Medieval times is about as absurd as comparing a summer thunder shower to the Galveston Hurricane of 1900. But that's Sulzberger's Slimes for ya --- selling fear and make-believe ever since that wretched Ochs-Sulzberger clan purchased the previously Anglo-owned journal during its post-Panic of 1893 hard times, in 1896, and then dubbed it "the paper of record."
The Black Death was an epidemic of bubonic plague -- falsely blamed on rats by most modern historians (here) -- which killed about one third of Europe's population in the years between 1347 and 1351. Other great plagues in the 6th, 14th, and 19th Century A.D., though less genocidal, still killed hundreds of thousands. Whenever such plagues touched Asia, the death tolls in populous India and China were always horrific --- something to think about when we consider that New York City alone has registered more deaths from Stupid-19 than China and India combined. That's what happens when a corrupt Communist Mayor and a corrupt "health care" system get incentivized to falsify Death Certificates and cull the nursing homes! But we digress.
The real purpose of today's rebuttal is to pivot off of this Slimes article and use it as a "teachable moment" ™ to revisit a taboo element of the history of the Black Death -- namely, the widespread belief among our Medieval Christian ancestors that the disease was the result of Jewish Cabalists kicking-off the pandemic by deliberately poisoning the wells of Europe.
1 & 2. The suffering and death were unimaginable. // 3. "I didn't do it!" --- Black Death is falsely blamed on rats --- just like Stupid-19 is falsely blamed on bats.
Establishment historians freely acknowledge the fact that Jewish communities were much less affected by the Black Death that the European population -- much like the biblical story of "Passover." They also acknowledge that Jews chose not to use the common wells of towns of cities; and that suspected Jews confessed, under torture, to poisoning wells with dried-up pulverized bits of rotted flesh from various animals. Historians explain away these bits of hard data by claiming that Medieval Jews, by religious custom, washed their hands more often than Gentiles (here -- ha ha ha) -- and that people will confess to anything under torture. Be that as it may, the strange "passing over" of the Jewish areas -- coupled with the infamous Jewish hatred for all things "goy" (white) and Catholic (no protestants yet at that time) -- made Medieval "conspiracy theorists" ™ deeply suspicious.
The first anti-Jewish reprisals directly related to the plague took place in early 1348 in Toulon, France -- where the Jewish quarter was sacked and forty Jews were killed. The next "pogrom" happened in Barcelona (Spain). The following year, more killings were carried out in Erfurt (Germany), Basel (Switzerland), Flanders (Belgium), and Aragon (Spain). In the "Valentines Day Massacre" in Strasbourg (Germanic population at the time) hundreds of Jews were burnt alive on February 14, 1349.
In the spring of 1349, the Jewish community in Frankfurt was devastated --followed by the destruction of Jewish ghettos in Mainz and Cologne. Around this time, the attacks on Jews began increasing near the Baltic Sea Coast and in Eastern Europe. The mainly German-based attacks caused the eastward migration of Northern European Jews to Poland and Lithuania, where they remained for the next six centuries. King Casimir III of Poland gave refuge to the Jews. He was said to have had a Jewish mistress and was also interested in tapping the economic potential of Jewry. And that is how so many Jews came to be settled throughout the Polish-Lithuanian Empire.
1. "What can I say? I just like to wash my hands a lot." // 2. February 14, 1349 -- Medieval painting depicts Jews being burned at the stake by Strasbourg Germans who blamed them for deliberately spreading the Black Death. // 3. King Casimir III of Poland welcomed the fleeing Jews into Poland --- where they would come to again be resented by the local population. Their descendants would one day occupy the ranks of Stalin's dreaded secret police in Poland after World War II.
As the plague finally wound down in 1350, so did the violence against the Jews. Ordinary Medieval folks had already hated the wealthy Jewish money lenders; and resented their influence over the governing cliques of the various city-states of Europe. The indebted artisans felt exploited by being trapped into loans at usurious rates. Again, Establishment historians (Fake Historians) do acknowledge this resentment -- but they then twist the hatred into the cause of the Black Death riots while assuming that the well-poisoning accusations were but a phony pretext. How do they know that the accusations were false? Have not the Jewish Cabalist-Supremacists long since demonstrated to the world that they are indeed capable of mass-killing us "Goyim?" -- Ever hear of the Bolshevik Red Terror? Or the Stalin-Kaganovich Gulags? Or the Dresden Firebombing? Or the Eisenhower Death Camps? Or the Deir Yassin Massacre in Palestine? Or the 9/11 false-flag? If (((they))) could do genocide in contemporary times, why would anyone think that their forefathers couldn't do it 700 years ago?
Wethinks the rioting Black Death "conspiracy theorists" ™ of those times may have been onto to something.
1. BANCAROTTA, by yours truly, tells of the Medieval folk of Pizza & Pasta and Beer & Strudel learned of how the debt swindle worked; and then turned against their oppressor. // 2. Polish poster depicts what the mass murdering Trotsky did to the Christians of Russia. // 3. February 13-14, 1945: The Jewish-inspired firebomb-genocide of Dresden -- carried out on the same date as the anti-Jewish burnings of the 1349 Black Death "Valentines Day Massacre" -- Coincidence? Or generational revenge?
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that a third of Europe's population died during the Black Death of the 1300's.
Boobus Americanus 2: That must have been horrible. All from a single rat.
*
St. Sugar: Bullsshit, Boobuss! I killed a million ratss in my day and never once got ssick!
Editor: Stop exaggerating your hunting prowess. You killed a single baby mouse one time and freaked mommy out when you gave it to her as a gift.
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
NY Times: A Chinese Town’s Deep Bonds With Japan Bring Wealth and Hatred
REBUTTAL BY
This very interesting story about the friendly ties of the Chinese town of Fangzheng to Japan offers us a “teachable moment” ™ on some little-known World War II history. From 1932-1945, there existed in what is now northeastern China the independent pro-Japanese state called Manchukuo – aka, the state of Manchuria. Though its Emperor and government had been installed by the Japanese in 1932, Manchukuo was not, as the fake historians claim, a Chinese “puppet state” -- and certainly far less of a "puppet" than the rest of China -- headed by Chiang Kai Shek -- was of the United States and Great Britain.
As a direct consequence of the Russo-Japanese War of 1904–05 (won by Japan, with Western assistance) -- Japanese influence (by design of Teddy Roosevelt's "Treaty of Portsmouth") replaced Russian influence in the region. During that bloody war, Japan suffered a half-million dead or wounded. As a result, from the time of the war onward the Japanese took the viewpoint that the blood they had shed entitled them to influence in the region. Many of local Chinese, as did other peoples throughout Asia, saw Japan as a stronger Asian brother standing up to imperialistic foreign powers.
A huge chunk of China was friendly toward the Japanese.
As part of its effort to fight back Chinese communist rebels as well as resisting western (Globalist) domination of Asia, Japan established and protected Manchukuo in the early 1930’s – with the approval of many grateful Chinese. This totally contradicts the fake history narrative of an aggressive and rampaging Japan imposing its will on helpless Chinese civilians. And yes, the "Rape of Nanking" is every but as much of a dad-gum stinking fairy tale as the Holohoax.
1. Puyi -- the last Emperor of China and the twelfth and final ruler of the Qing dynasty, was installed by Japan to rule Manchukuo. // 2. Chiang Kai-shek -- the pro-western leader of China -- was played for a fool by FDR and his Globalist gang. // 3. Mao Tse Tung: Stalin's murderous Red rebel agent who sought to capture all of China (and eventually did, with US help, in 1949)
Some interesting and sad excerpts from this article (with our own comments, images and captions added):
***
From the article: The Sino-Japanese Friendship Garden in Fangzheng, China. Fangzheng’s ties to Japan go back to the 1930s….But inside is no garden. Instead, there are graves of some 5,000 Japanese who died in what was then known as Manchuria when the Japanese Empire collapsed in defeat at the end of World War II, and victorious Soviet armies swept in.
Comment: Those “victorious Soviet armies” -- as had been agreed upon many months earlier at Yalta -- joined the war against Japan the day that the USA dropped its 2nd atom bomb on Japan. They “won” nothing in the Pacific theater of World War II. It was handed to them.
As conspired and agreed upon at "The Big 3" Conference in Yalta (January 1945), Stalin stabbed Japan in the back after the A-bombs were dropped by invading Manchuria and North Korea, thus bringing Communism to power in Asia.
Continued: The Friendship Garden was built as a memorial to this tragic period of history, and became a symbol of the unusually close ties that have bound Fangzheng to Japan since the war. The town was once so proud of its connections to Japan that it erected Japanese-language shop signs, and sent a fifth of its population to live and work in Japan. But when rivalries between Japan and China flared, people in Fangzheng found themselves branded as traitors.Fangzheng’s bonds to Japan go back to the 1930s, when this region of China, now known as Heilongjiang Province, was part of a Japanese-created puppet state in Manchuria.
Comment: It was not a “puppet state.” It was pro-Japanese, but sovereign.
Continued: When the Japanese surrendered in 1945, about 10,000 of these colonists were trapped in Fangzheng by the advancing Soviets. Cut off from escape, thousands died from cold, sickness and starvation, as well as group suicide.
Comment: Just like so many terrorized Germans at the end of WW2, these Japanese were set up for slaughter and suicide at the hands of the Red Army – courtesy of FDR and Truman.
Continued: Thousands of other Japanese stayed, many of them children who were given to Chinese families by desperate parents, or abandoned as orphans.
Comment: Wow. What a story! The Japanese parents killed themselves but saved their children by giving them to Chinese families who raised them as their own. We never knew about this!
1 & 2: Pre-war Japanese posters depicts friendship among the peoples of Japan, Manchuria, and China. Poster # 2 includes other Asian nations as well (note the flag pins). The countries of Asia would all have gotten along nicely had not FDR interfered in their natural relationships. /// 3. After the war, in both North Korea and Manchuria, Japanese soldiers and settlers were rounded up by Stalin's henchmen. As was the case in Germany, many committed suicide rather than be killed or sent to Siberia.can change my font, size, line height, color and more by highlighting part of me and selecting the options from the toolbar.
Continued: Their story was forgotten until 1963, when Zhou Enlai, China’s No. 2 leader under Mao, ordered the town to excavate the Japanese bones from the hills and forests around the town for cremation and burial. The ashes were interred at what later became the Friendship Garden.
In 1995, a repatriated former orphan built a monument in the cemetery to the Chinese parents who adopted Japanese children. Many of the former orphans, some of whom kept their Chinese names while others took Japanese names on returning, are now among the most frequent visitors to the Friendship Garden.
****** End
Very informative story -- notwithstanding the "puppet state" nonsense. And totally contrary to the Fake History image of a Big Bad Japan rampaging through Asia for the fun of it.
REAL HISTORY!
1 & 2: Japanese soldiers hand out candy to Chinese children. Many Chinese (and other Asians) saw the Japanese as brotherly liberators and protectors. // 3. Japanese Emperor Hirohito's post-Pearl Harbor War Declaration explains that Japan never harbored any ill will toward China.
An excerpt:
"It has truly been unavoidable and far from our wishes that our Empire has been brought to cross swords with America and Britain. More than four years have passed since China, failing to comprehend the true intentions of our Empire, and recklessly courting trouble, disturbed the peace of East Asia and compelled our Empire to take up arms. Although there has been reestablished the National Government of China, with which Japan had effected neighborly intercourse and cooperation, the regime which has survived in Chungking, relying upon American and British protection, still continues its fratricidal opposition.
Eager for the realization of their inordinate ambition to dominate the Orient, both America and Britain, giving support to the Chungking regime, have aggravated the disturbances in East Asia. Moreover these two powers, inducing other countries to follow suit, increased military preparations on all sides of our Empire to challenge us. They have obstructed by every means our peaceful commerce and finally resorted to a direct severance of economic relations, menacing greatly the existence of our Empire."
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today about a town in China where Japanese colonizers, fearful of the advancing Soviets, gave their children to Chinese families in 1945, before killing themselves.
Boobus Americanus 2: That was very gracious of those Chinese families to have taken them in, considering how brutal the fascist Japanese invaders were to them -- especially with The Rape of Nanking.
*
St. Sugar: Boobuss, you knucklehead! The "Rape of Nanking" was every bit as mythical as the gass chamberss of Bullsscwitz!
Editor: Nanking "Denial" is actually surprisingly strong in Japan.
May 10, 2020
May 10, 2020
NY Times: Facebook, YouTube Remove 'Plandemic' Video With 'Unsubstantiated' Coronavirus Claims
REBUTTAL BY
More than a few normies have by now been exposed to an excellent, fast-moving 26-minute "1st installment" video titled, “Plandemic.” The video centers around an interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits -- a whistle-blowing molecular biologist who was once arrested on instructions of the evil Dr. Anthony Fauci. The rapid “viral” (no pun intended) copying and spread of this video must have caught the Globalists by surprise – as it did us. It is not just the usual “conspiracy theorists” ™ sharing this important information within the Internet echo chamber. Many new sets of eyes are being opened by the video produced by Mikki Willis --- who will be releasing a full-length movie version this summer.
Consistent with the censorship which was openly discussed at the Bill Gates / Johns Hopkins / WHO “Event 201” exercise held in New York City in 2019, the social media giants -- under orders from the WHO -- moved quickly to spike the video.
From the article:
“Facebook Inc and YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Inc's Google, said on Thursday that they were removing a video that made medically unsubstantiated claims relating to the novel coronavirus pandemic….
The companies have been under pressure from the World Health Organization to police harmful content and misinformation about the pandemic." (Emphasis added)
Bolshevik Bastards! That’s why Trump cut off funding for the WHO.
1 & 2.: Exactly as the open conspirators at "Event 201" had discussed last November, YouTube has been enlisted in the effort to censor the truth about the Stupid-19 Scamdemic. // 3. Dr. Mikovits has got (((them))) worried.
Plandemic is a perfect tool for gently leading newbies to taking their first look down the rabbit hole while not scaring them off too soon with talk of the New World Order / “Mark of the Beast” stuff that’s at the very bottom. Newbies require “baby steps” and this film strikes a perfect balance between revealing hard truths without upsetting the delicate sensibilities of the non-initiated too much all at once.
Though professionally done and measured in its tone, Willis’ interview of Dr. Mikovits hits that wretched fiend Bill Gates and his heinous henchmen Fauci & Scarf Lady Birx hard – using their own words against them. The folksy Mikovits – roundly trashed as “discredited” ™ by Fake News -- comes off as very knowledgeable, sympathetic, honest and real -- passionate, yet not hysterical. The film also features powerful clips of several other doctors speaking out against the fraud of Stupid-19 and the reckless lunacy of shutting down our economy over it.
Willis himself plays the role of the calm and cool “straight man” interviewer flawlessly. A former male model and actor, his “easy-on-the-eyes” appearance and olive oil voice serve as a great hook for nervous female newbies who might otherwise be scared off by a ranting raving “conspiracy theorist ™.” Not that your reviewer here is in the habit of making such observations about the appearance of other dudes, you understand -- but the lovely and gracious Sherrie here was quick to point out how “handsome” Willis is -- (a bit too bloody quick if you ask me). “What am I, frickin’ chopped liver?” – I shot back. She assures me that the observation was made from the standpoint of assessing the film’s effectiveness with Suzy Soccer moms, that’s all.
Yeah. Sure. --- Oh well, whatever it takes to win.
1: For a first look into the "rabbit hole" of Globalism, Willis' "Plandemic" is ideal. // 2. The Globalist "Flu d'etat" has failed! Trump kept his enemies , Fauci & Birx, very close. Now they are being hung out to dry. // 3. Producer / Interviewer / Narrator Mikki Willis. Good job!
Ironically, the You Tube / Facebook bans and the multiple attacks coming from all commie quarters of the Fake News are bringing more free publicity to -- and generating more curiosity for – the “unsubstantiated”™ film which has been copied and recopied so many times on so many different platforms that it is, by now, uncontainable. Copied versions of Plandemic are still circulating on YouTube, and it can be viewed “legally” on Bitchute as well (here).
The creator’s website also carries the 26-minute segment (here), and invites visitors to sign up for the notification of when the full version is to be released this summer. For its potential to engage and educate the newbies and normies which we will eventually need to swell our ranks and bring the beast system down, The Anti-New York Times is optimistic and excited about this film. 5 Stars! We urge readers to share the website / video with the normies in their life.
From the website:
The window of opportunity is open like never before. For the first time in human history, we have the world’s attention. Plandemic will expose the scientific and political elite who run the scam that is our global health system, while laying out a new plan; a plan that allows all of humanity to reconnect with healing forces of nature. 2020 is the code for perfect vision. It is also the year that will go down in history as the moment we finally opened our eyes."
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that YouTube and Facebook are scrambling to remove a Covid-19 conspiracy video.
Boobus Americanus 2: Well -- I don't believe in conspiracy theories. But I don't like censorship either. They should let me decide.
*
St. Sugar: Go ahead, Boobuss. You can still find it online.
Editor: I wish I had Boobus' e-mail.
May 8, 2020
May 8, 2020
NY Times: Don't Forget Past, Jewish Leader Warns Germans on Eve of WW2 Anniversary
REBUTTAL BY
Today marks a very, very sad anniversary -- tear-jerking even. Coming just 8 days after The Great One’s honorable suicide in his Berlin bunker, the original Victory-in-Europe Day (aka VE Day) was when the German military command -- under threat of aerial national genocide -- finally agreed to an unconditional and total surrender – on May 8, 1945.
On such a tragic date as this, leave it to “the usual suspects” to once again use the occasion to mockingly serenade the defeated Germans of today with the song that never ends about the event which never happened. As long as they’ll continue singing it forever just because, we’ll continue rebutting it because it’s a dad-gum lie! Haz Mat suits and hip waders on, boys and girls. Into the historical mist of the Zyklon B we go.
1. New York: Fools! What exactly did you "win?" // 2. London: Churchill waves to crowd of fools. // 3. Paris: Communist Partisans lead Victory Parade. They would then go onto murder 100,000 of their countrymen.
Slimes (Reuters): Many young Germans have failed to learn the lessons of history, and anti-Semitism is becoming entrenched ….
Rebuttal: As musical as news of such a development would be to our ears, Mamma Merkel’s beaten-down brainwashed, libtarded Germans of today are about as “anti-Semitic” ™ as that black-hatted, side-locked, sex-act-simulating bunch at the Wailing Wall.
Slimes: …in the land responsible for the Holocaust…
Rebuttal: Apart from the fact that the “Holocaust” (the fake genocide of 6 million Jews) never happened, the only people truly “responsible” for the necessary and very humane wartime internment were the Marxist Jews themselves. Years before the first Jew was interned (1933 to be precise), the leaders of all-mighty International Judea themselves issued a “Declaration of War” and organized a boycott against Germany.
Slimes: …. a Jewish leader warned, a day before the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe.
Rebuttal: These forked-tongued deceivers are always issuing “warnings” about the rise of “another Hitler” in Germany. It keeps the shekels flowing in while rendering the dumb-as-dirt goyim passive through misguided guilt.
Slimes: As Germany's leaders prepare to lay wreaths to mark the "Day of Liberation" on May 8 …
Rebuttal: The “Day of Liberation!” – Say what?! Is that what self-hating Germans are calling the day of their final enslavement these days? Oy!
Slimes: … many Jews are worried about the popularity of the far right.
Rebuttal: Fear not, my dear chosenites. Today’s “far right” ™ Germans -- though better people than your average libtard -- are essentially just as docile and toothless. At most, a few of them simply oppose the idea of celebrating Germany’s defeat – a tragedy which was followed by mass rape, mass kidnappings (to Soviet gulags), territorial dismemberment, ethnic cleansing, wealth plundering, and the genocide of millions of POW’s and civilians alike.
Slimes: "Germany's government knows its enduring responsibility for the Nazi era," said Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany
Rebuttal: German politicians “know” of their "enduring responsibility" because Schuster’s crowd OWN the German government. They had better “know” it if they expect to remain in office long -- or avoid dying in a "car accident" like Austria's Jorg Haider.
Who started it?
1: 1933: Jews Declare War on Germany. // 2. 1937: Hindenburg airship "spontaneously" blows-up over Jew Jersey. // 1939: Jewish Bolshevik guerillas in Poland tortured and slaughtered 1000's of innocent German civilians in order to force Hitler's hand.
Slimes (quoting Schuster): "But if you interpret Germany as a country, with all its residents, and ask us if they have also understood and learned from history, then I must say that I have never been convinced.”
Rebuttal: In other words, due to the direct memories of the 90 & over population as well as passed-down oral history to their children and grandchildren, 15-20% of the German population -- though unable to speak openly – still know or at least suspect the truth. But it's not enough for German words to be controlled. No sir, Schuster and his seditious synagogue buddies want their thoughts (as well as their bloodlines) cleansed out of them as well.
Slimes: Schuster also said he was worried that a certain amount of anti-Semitism appeared to have become an accepted fact of life in Germany.
Rebuttal: Oh how we wish that that your asinine assessment was correct, Herr Schuster! But the idea of German "anti-Semitism"™ being "an accepted way of life" in today's docile and demented Deutschland is absurd. You’re either being insanely paranoid or just searching for shekels --- or perhaps both.
Slimes: Last year an anti-Semitic gunman attacked a synagogue and a kebab shop in the eastern city of Halle, killing two people.
Rebuttal: False flag crisis-actor shooting calculated to damage the image of the Afd Party.
Slimes: Some 1,800 criminal incidents were committed against Jews in 2018, mostly by individuals espousing far-right views, the government has said.
Rebuttal: Jews vandalizing their own synagogues and cemeteries.
Slimes: Schuster said there was a dangerous amnesia about history among younger people. If about half of young people don't know the term 'Auschwitz', something's wrong," he said.
Translation: As history fades more and more into the rear-view mirror, the effectiveness of the Holohoax Card is naturally diminishing.
Slimes: In the past decade or so, Germans have tended to focus more on their own suffering during World War Two, which Nazi Germany started.
Rebuttal: Germany didn’t start World War II. Poland – at the behest of Franklin Demono Rosenfeld, the UK and France (themselves all subservient to International Jewish Finance) did! Stalin also played a key role. Read: The Bad War (which the usual suspects had banned from Amazon)
*
From May 8, 1945 to May 8, 2020 – the Slimes has never ceased to promote the Holohoax. Indeed, the 1945 VE-Day issue carried a summary of the Soviet report on Auschwitz – a pack of lies about “gas chambers” and “human experiments” and "poisoned baths" which serves as the foundation of the Bullswitz Fairy Tale to this very day. (here) The Germans, due to the unconditional surrender and shutting down of their media -- were unable to counter those lies back then. And, due to Allied-imposed law and occupation -- still cannot challenge today, even if they wanted to.
"Day of Liberation," eh? Mein buttcrack it is!
1. Schuster with Chunky Chancellor Angie "Kasner" Merkel // 2. Last year's Halle synagogue shooting was a typical amateurish piece of fakery scripted by the CIA boys at Langley. // 3. One of the "1,800 criminal incidents" directed at Jews in Germany in 2018.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that a Jewish leader in Germany is warning about a resurgence in anti-Semitism there.
Boobus Americanus 2: Nazis --- bad.
*
St. Sugar: May 8, 1945 -- a date which will live in frickin' infamy!
Editor: Yes it is. It marked a crushing loss for the whole world -- not just Germany.
May 7, 2020
May 7, 2020
NY Times: President Queries Tanzania Coronavirus Kits After Goat Test
REBUTTAL BY
A shout-out to Tanzanian President John Magufuli is in order here. Kudos to him for not only smelling the Stupid-19 rat, but also for catching said rat in a cleverly baited trap.
From the article:
"Coronavirus test kits used in Tanzania were dismissed as faulty by President John Magufuli. The president instructed Tanzanian security forces to check the quality of the imported kits. They had randomly obtained several non-human samples, including from a pawpaw (papaya type fruit), a goat and a sheep, but had assigned them human names."
These samples were then submitted to Tanzania's laboratory to test for the coronavirus, with the lab technicians left deliberately unaware of their origins. Samples from the pawpaw and the goat tested positive for COVID-19, the president said, adding this meant it was likely that some people were being tested positive when in fact they were not.”
* We also learn from a BBC story that motor oil cells were tested and came back "inconclusive!"
You see that, boys and girls? Someone has been lacing the testing kits with coronavirus! (not the first known case of this happening -- here) and/or rigging the lab reports. This is blockbuster stuff that ought to be front-paged top & center. Of course, the Slimes buried the story deep in its International Section instead.
Testing kits sent to the African nation of Tanzania yielded positive CV results on a goat and a fruit!
Some of youse 50 & older readers will surely recall the classic “Who’s on First?” baseball routine of the legendary comedy duo of Jersey Boys Bud Abbott & Lou Costello. If they were still around, chubby Costello might ask: “Who laced the testing kits with coronavirus?”
-- in reply, the “straight-man” Abbott would answer: WHO.
Costello: That’s what I’m asking. Who did it?
Abbott: I just told you! WHO!
Costello (frustrated): The guy who infected the testing kits. Who did it?!
Abbott: That's right.
And round and round and back and forth they would go. Yes, the oh-so-caring World Health Organization has flooded Africa with millions of testing kits -- many of them, we now know, having been deliberately contaminated so as to yield false positives (and possibly to actually infect those tested). A story from the South China Morning Post (February 19, 2020):
WHO Sends Coronavirus Test Kits to Africa
Forty countries will be able to diagnose the disease, and the Africa CDC is training health care workers.
Time Slime Magazine, April 16, 2020:
“Maybe 15 million tests” will be required in Africa over the next three months, John Nkengasong said."
And look who else has been shipping boatloads of testing kits to Africa – the oh-so-caring Bill Gates of Hell (who is also a main funder of WHO). From SABC News (South Africa) – dated April 5:
Bill Gates to Assist African Countries with Coronavirus Testing Kits
"Microsoft founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates, has committed to assist African countries with mass-based testing kits for the coronavirus. Gates has had talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Africa’s approach to the pandemic."
But Tanzanian President Magufuli is evidently not moved by the “compassion” of WHO and Gates:
"There is something happening. I said before we should not accept that every aid is meant to be good for this nation."
Tell it, Mr. President. Tell it! Magufuli further added that the kits should be investigated.
1: Who did it? -- The WHO, that's who. // 2 & 3. The WHO and Bill Gates care about Africa soooooo much.
Intrigued as always, the “Editorial Board” of The Anti-New York Times did a little research into this wise Tanzanian – and we come up with some interesting data on "Tanzania's Trump." Some headlines:
- Freelance journalist Rasmee Roshan Lall: (March 20, 2018): Be Warned. Tanzania’s Trump Shows How Quickly Democracy Can be Undone
- The Economist (UK - Rothschild) (March 15, 2018): Democracy Under Assault: Tanzania’s Rogue President ----- "A bit like President Donald Trump, Tanzania’s president, John Magufuli, likes to fire employees on television."
- Standard Digital (Kanya) (May 6, 2020): President Magufuli is the Donald Trump of Africa ----- "Donald John Trump and his namesake John Pombe Magufuli. Both are presidents who were elected to make their nations great. They are both facing elections this year and they have equally reacted to the pandemic by ignoring science and embracing the absurd.”
Get the picture? This “secret war” is raging on all continents and within all nations. Magufuli – recently featured by Q Anon -- is an anti-corruption crusader who has been battling his own domestic “Deep State” within Tanzania – while resisting the invaders of WHO and the Soros / Gates Mafia from the outside. We wish him well – and thank him for striking this recent blow for truth.
1. The Globalist press has accused Magufuli of being "authoritarian" and a "tyrant" -- and even attacked him for "snubbing" the United Nations. (here) // 2. Cartoon appearing in Rothschild's "Economist" Magazine depicts the conservative Magufuli bulldozing homosexuals. // 3. A populist leader with a passionate following.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that the Tanzanian president had a fruit and a goat tested for coronavirus and that the tests came back positive.
Boobus Americanus 2: That's funny. Probably an accident in the lab.
*
St. Sugar: Yeah, that's right Boobuss. Everything is an "accident" --- you frickin' blockhead!
Editor: This operation was carefully planned. The contaminated tests go hand-in-hand with the financial rewards for hospitals and nursing homes.
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS