An excerpt from BANCAROTTA!





Setting

The money lender has already been chased out of the Kingdom of Milk & Honey and the Kingdom of Pizza & Pasta. He arrives in the Kingdom of Beer & Strudel seeking asylum after fleeing from what he claims was "anti-Semitic" persecution.





Mordecai: Would Your Highness be so gracious as to grant me asylum and allow me to settle in your beautiful Kingdom?

King Rudolf: Of course! You may stay at your leisure. I am sure you will find my loyal subjects among the most tolerant and virtuous folk in all of Christendom. But tell, my dear man, how will you earn your keep? What exactly is your trade?





Mordecai: I am a financier, Your Highness.

King Rudolf: A financier? What does that mean?





Mordecai: My business is to store the gold and silver coins of the people in a safe vault, at no charge to them. I then lend the coins to those in need. They in turn repay the loaned coins, along with a bit extra, which I share with savers. Everybody wins, Your Highness!

King Rudolf: What a wonderful idea! I am sure my subjects will benefit from such a service. In fact, if you prove your worth, I may in time deposit some of the public treasury with you. It sounds like an easy money-maker! And don't you worry about anyone resenting you when you become rich again. In my Kingdom, envy is a sin. I wish you great financial success, and you may worship, or not worship, as you will.





Mordecai: Oh great King! Solomon in all his wisdom could not match the correctness of the merciful blessing which you have bestowed upon your newest and most humble subject. May I refer to you as Rudolf the Wise, Your Highness?

King Rudolf: I like your attitude, Mordecai! Since you will be storing gold, from hence forward ye shall be known to all as Mordecai Goldstein. Now, rise to your feet, my good man, and embrace your King.







Mordecai: Mordecai Goldstein -- I like it!











BACK IN BUSINESS, WITH AN ADDED TWIST





With the stash of gold coins stolen from the hapless savers of Pizza & Pasta, Mordecai Goldstein is able to re-establish his lending operation very quickly. As was the case with Pizza & Pasta, the warm, friendly and trusting folk of Beer & Strudel embrace the new savings and loan scheme. Goldstein again plans the reintroduction of note-based fractional reserve banking; but this time around he isn't taking any chances.







After setting up the coin lending, but before transitioning to issuing notes, Goldstein buys the Beer & Strudel Daily Times and replaces the previous Editor with an ambitiousjournalist he has just bought. With the respected town newspaper under his control, Goldstein can enhance his fraud and protect himself from "anti-Semitism" at the same time.Day after day, Goldstein's newspaper promotes the benefits of consumer lending and "democracy" while extolling the great financier and "philanthropist"asa genius. After about a year or so, the newspaper-worshipping people of Beer & Strudel respect Goldstein even more than their own King Brainless! Now, Goldstein is ready to churn out his "good as gold" bank note loans, exactly as he did in Pizza & Pasta.