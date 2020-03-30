Rather than summarize the next event of Mad Monday in the Matrix, it's easier to just copy/paste a justifiably-angry E-mail complaint which I just fired off to the corporate headquarters of a major bank (branch location redacted).







***************





To whom it may concern,





On Monday, March 23, after making a deposit at the teller window (timed 12:36 PM) --- at the branch located at xxxxxxxxxxxx, NJ, I returned the pen which the rude and overly aggressive pen-policewoman / virus-fighter on the floor had given to me. This woman -- an imported crisis manager of some sort and NOT a regular employee at that branch -- barked back at me: "take it with you!" -- as if the free pens she just handed out were suddenly infected with the Black Death.







As a long-time client and as a gentleman, I did not appreciate her rude and condescending tone; and the demeaning manner in which she loudly directed all customers to comply with the "social distancing" policy amidst this concocted crisis reminded me of one of those TSA beasts at the airport. For that reason, I politely and quietly told her that she was over-reacting as I left the pen on her platform and calmly walked out.







As I walked out of the bank door, I heard the plastic pen hitting the glass door behind me. She had thrown it at me as I was exiting! Not being 100% certain at this time that she had thrown the pen, and not wanting to escalate matters, I continued toward my vehicle. While pulling out, I was shocked to see that this somewhat slovenly she-devil had actually followed me outside, plagued pen in hand -- sarcastically berating me like a child as her eyes bugged out: "I hope you don't get sick! I hope you don't get sick!" She had indeed flung the pen at me as I was leaving. Wow!







I felt publicly embarrassed and threatened by this mad harridan. As I drove past her, I opened my window and called her a "crazy woman" (and she is indeed) -- to which she continued to loudly respond, as I drove away: "I hope you don't get sick! I hope you don't get sick!" The whole pen-throwing assault as well as the subsequent verbal exchange between us in the parking lot is surely captured on bank video. Have a look at 12:35 - 12:40.





This woman should not be working for a reputable bank. I demand that xxxx Bank review the surveillance film and severely address this serious matter. Judging by the deranged look in her eye, these types of people are dangerous.





Sincerely,





Mike King



**********************







And this concludes the un-embellished true story of My Mad Monday in the Matrix (actually, I called the pen commissar a "crazy bitch," not a crazy woman). Tell ya what --- "youse guys" had better hope and pray that Trump and the Patriots can win and maintain control of this phony virus narrative. Because if (((they))) ever do succeed in crashing this economy and removing Trump --- idiotic zombies like the wicked wench at the bank, and perhaps even the masked sheeple at Walmart and the Indian grocery -- would cheer the removal, incarceration and even death of us non-conformists. Believe it!







I'll keep "youse guys" posted as to what becomes of my complaint. Let's hope this this demented douche-bag gets fired. But it wouldn't surprise me if they terminate my account instead! Thanks for listening. Your turn.

