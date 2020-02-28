The Slimes writer with the Irish-as-can-be name, Corey Kilgannon, though clearly not a Tribesmen, evidently understands all too well from whence his bagel is buttered. If he keeps this up, can a Pulitzer Prize ™ be in his near future? Let's dig into a few excerpts of Corey's corny comedy.

***

Kilgannon: “I saw her walking in front of me,” Mr. Blum recalled. “I went up to the German and told him, ‘That’s my sister,’ even though she was my girlfriend.”

Rebuttal: So, the evil "Nazi" ™ allowed Mr. Blum to walk with a girl he thought was his sister, thus saving her from going to a "death camp." That was nice of him.





* Readers, help me out here. What Hollywood film or films was that "that's my sister!" trick from? I KNOW I've seen it before.







Kilgannon: Miraculously, they were both pulled off the line and managed to survive the Holocaust by working as slave laborers in a munitions factory.

Rebuttal: "Miraculously," eh? Ever notice how every story about Holocaust ™ "survival" includes the word, "miraculous." With so many "miracles" occurring, it seems that the real miracle would be if anyone died at all! Dear Corey. What was so "miraculous" about being sent to, and later surviving, a labor camp? Wasn't that the whole purpose of the internment camps? The real "miracle" here is that after 75 years, people still fall for this crap.





Kilgannon: He is 96, and she is a year younger. Asked to recount their lengthy love affair, they noted the absurdity of couching it — a romance incubated in the hell of the Holocaust — in the frilly trappings of Valentine’s Day.

Rebuttal: If life was such "hell" in the factory camp, then how did the Blums manage to carry on dating and smooching? And, as evidenced by the 3,000 babies born at Auschwitz alone (here) (some conceived after internment), they may very well have done a whole lot more than just smooch, if you catch my drift. Heck, these various camps not only looked liked, but also sound like modern day college campuses than "hell."