*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
™
A Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions, Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times"We read and rebut their vile crap so you won't have to!"
*****************************************
ALL ARTICLES FOR ANY GIVEN MONTH APPEAR ON SAME PAGE -- MOST RECENT FIRST -- SCROLL DOWN FOR PAST DATES.
All articles for any given month appear on a single page -- most recent first as older items get bumped down further down page.
FEBRUARY 2020
FEBRUARY 2020
Feb. 3: Review of the Israel-Palestine Conflict // Feb.4: The Student Debt Scam // Feb. 5: High Drama at State of Union Speech // Feb. 6: Sanders & Bootyfag Score Big in Iowa // Feb 7: The "Anti-Semitism" of Henry Ford // Feb. 10: Q Anon Going "Mainstream" // Feb. 11: About Those "Melting Glaciers" // Feb 12: The Subversion & Looting of Ukraine // Feb 13: The Decline of Mamma Merkel // Feb. 14: Valentine's Day Holohoaxing // Feb. 17: Presidents Day Editorial // Feb 18: Jew Bloomberg vs Jew Sanders // Feb. 19: Bezos Backs "Climate Change" Hoax // Feb. 20: The Trump-Barr "Split" is a Ruse // Feb. 21: Sweden's Gender Insanity // Feb. 24: Bolshevik Bernie Rising // Feb. 25: The Myth of Norwegian Paradise / Feb 26: The Coronavirus Conspiracy / Feb 27: The Methane Hoax // Feb 28: St. Greta Meets St. Malala
February 28, 2020
February 28, 2020
Gloomy Greta Thunberg meets Mendacious Malala Yousafzai at Oxford
EDITORIAL BY
At a superficial glance, a typical normie would not be able to see the common thread binding Saint Malala, an "activist" for "girls' education," with Grim Greta Thunberg, an "activist" for phony Global Warming ™ / Climate Change ™. It is only when one comes to understand the "big picture" of the New World Order that the connection between these Globalist Ghouls comes into sharp focus.
CIA Agent (and now multi-millionaire) Malala serves the NWO objective of promoting (under the guise of "education") the commie cancer of "women's rights" ™ to the Muslim world -- and CIA Agent (and possible Nobel Prize Winner ™ 2020) Greta serves the NWO objective of promoting (under the guise of "saving the planet") the commie scam of Global carbon taxes / carbon credits / "green energy" etc.
Once you understand the fundamentals and tactics of the "The New World Order" crime syndicate, these greasy characters and their assigned roles become easy to spot.
PROOF OF GUILT!
Gloomy Greta was named Time Mag's "Person of the Year" 2019
The gradual transition of Muslim Malala into a western-style "educated" feminist is further evidenced by her 'make-over' presence on a recent cover of Jewish-owned (Newhouse Family) and semi-pornographic "Teen Vogue" Magazine.
Gloomy Greta's antics are more recent and have been covered extensively by The Anti-New York Times as well as other right-thinking analysts. But the Malala Hoax may be new to some of "youse guys" -- or far enough in the not-too-distant past that a "refresher course" is in order.
In 2012, then-15-year old Malala -- we were told -- was shot in the head and neck at point-blank range while returning home on a school bus in her native Pakistan. The culprits -- we were told -- were the big bad Muslim Taliban of 9/11 fame who -- we were told -- oppose education for girls. At a time when the controversy surrounding Obongo's drone killings of innocent children was at its peak, the "shooting" of Malala once again reminded Boobus Americanus and Boobus Europithicus as to why the CIA's bombings of Pakistan and Afghanistan were so "necessary." How conveeenient, as the Church Lady of old Saturday Night Live fame used to say.
1. Obongo's constant drone attacks were really becoming controversial. // 2. After the little CIA crisis actress took a bloodless bullet to the head, we were reminded why the drones attacks on innocent people were "necessary." // 3. The fake little actress is given flowers.
1. "Drones kill so Malala can live," eh? Wow. // 2. Tell it, Church Lady, tell it! // 3. Puffed-up by Globalist Slime Magazine? That ALONE establishes her guilt. Case Closed!
The Piranha Press and "dignitaries" such as the UN's Ban Ki Moon, Mr. & Mr. Obongo, and Killary Rotten Clinscum all rushed to condemn the horrible attack and praise St. Malala for her "courage." And yet, the names of the other two girls allegedly shot on the bus remain unknown. Also unknown to the world are the names of the children in Pakistan, some of whom lived in towns close to Malala, who had been killed by Obongo's Predator Drones.
Soon after her "recovery," Malevolent Malala -- pathetically feigning a shooting-related minor speech impediment and a crooked mouth -- went on to study in England as she continued her CIA/MI6 agitation against the Taliban. While tour-speaking on behalf of "children's rights" (for a fee!), never once did this wicked little Intelligence Asset make mention of the little Pakistani boys and girls being killed by US-CIA drone strikes. Instead, Malala -- by now a best-selling author and sought-after paid speaker -- visited with Obongo, the very man who authorized the drone killings at the behest of the Deep State operatives who would brief him every morning. This is not surprising, given the fact that Malala, like Greta, openly supports Marxism (here).
1. Soon after her "recovery," superstar Malala went on to resume her studies and her not-so-subtle CIA agitation against Islam. // 2. With Diane Sawyer of ABC News // 3. Marxist Malala, by now a best-selling author, meets with Mr. & Mr. Obongo, the very same people killing the Pakistani children that she is supposed to be advocating for.
Malala was a "Sandy Hook" type scam which took place a few months before the fake shootings of Sandy Hook. The fake event diverted all of the attention away from the drone murders of Pakistani and Afghan children while, at the same time, promoting "women's rights" ™ under the pretext of "education."
To see Sulzberger's Slimes and the sanctimonious hypocrites of the "International Community" ™ puff-up such phony hell-cats to super-hero status is really hard to stomach. The Globalists are long-term players. Most likely, they are positioning these nasty little monsters for a meteoric rise through the ranks of Swedish and Pakistani politics. One thing is for certain -- this deluded world ain't seen the last of Malignant Malala -- nor her new Deep State gal pal, Gloomy Greta.
NWO Productions presents: The Malala Story.
*
1. "Your Highne$$. I wa$ wondering if you could plea$e give my book an endor$ement plug." // 2. "Buy my book! For speaking engagements, please contact my booking agents at All American Speakers Bureau:
http://www.allamericanspeakers.com/booking-request.php?SpName=Malala-Yousafzai
or just call, toll-free, 1-800-MY-TALENT " (that's actually the website and phone number!)
Evil x Evil = Evil²
The devious demented duo should both be burned alive at the stake -- Middle Ages sytle -- on live TV.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read today that Greta Thunberg and Malala met at Oxford.
Boobus Americanus 2: What inspirational role models those two young ladies are.
St. Sugar: They are both frickin' ssick, evil, twissted liarss, Boobuss.
Editor: Nasty, soul-less she-devils -- yes. But merely front-pawns for the higher powers.
February 27, 2020
February 27, 2020
Slimes Caption: A flaring pit near a well in the Bakken oil field, which straddles the United States and Canada.
NY Times: Trump Administration Wants to Make It Easier to Release Methane Into Air
REBUTTAL BY
More good news on the deregulation front to report. From the article:
"The Trump administration, in taking another major step to roll back federal efforts to fight climate change, is preparing to make it significantly easier for energy companies to release methane into the atmosphere. Methane, which is among the most powerful greenhouse gases, routinely leaks from oil and gas wells, and energy companies have long said that the rules requiring them to test for emissions were costly and burdensome."
Be not alarmed, boys and girls -- for methane, like the other dreaded "greenhouse gas" ™, carbon dioxide, is natural, harmless and constitutes only a negligible portion of the atmosphere. Here is a breakdown of Earth's atmosphere, by the percentages:
Nitrogen: 78%
Oxygen: 21%
Argon: .9%
That adds up to 99.9%. The remaining fractional gases -- the "greenhouse gases" ™ -- are actually "trace gases" because they are not really elemental parts of the atmosphere. They include Carbon Dioxide, Water Vapor and Methane -- all of which are 99% nature-made. Termites, for example, emit more CO2 than human activity. As a matter of fact, back in the early days of the hoax -- when it was still referred to as "The Greenhouse Effect" -- the "paper of record" even said so:
Slimes Headline: (October 31, 1982):
Termite Gas Exceeds Smokestack Pollution (here)
"Researchers report that termites, digesting vegetable matter on a global basis, produce more than twice as much carbon dioxide as all the world's smokestacks."
As for methane, the numbers are even more ridiculously smaller than for CO2. Those same termite farts, and other animal farts, also emit more methane than human activity. And yet, the commie-warmists would have us believe that this tiny fraction of a fraction of a fraction of atmospheric molecules can heat up so much as to raise the temperature of the remaining 99.999%. Cheese & Crackers! Such "science" makes the claim that "six million" ™ self-chosenites were "gassed" to death in "gas chambers" ™ the size of a three-car garage, right under the collective noses of Red Cross camp inspectors and without leaving any chemical trace -- almost seem plausible by comparison!
But we digress.
Real math --- real science.
Gloomy Greta the Swedish she-devil annoys Mr. Termite.
*
Man-made methane molecules are to the total molecules of the atmosphere what a single man is to a packed NFL football stadium.
Take notice of how the dishonest, discredited, demonic and demented Slimes attempts to frame the new Trump policy with false assumptions -- aka, Existential Fallacies (explained in red added parentheses):
"The new rules follow two regulatory rollbacks this year that, taken together, represent the foundation of the United States’ effort to rein in global warming. (but the Earth is not warming). In July, the E.P.A. proposed weakening a rule on carbon dioxide pollution (but carbon dioxide is plant-food, not "pollution") from vehicle tailpipes. And in August, the agency proposed replacing the rule on carbon dioxide pollution (but again, CO2 is not "pollution!") from coal-fired power plants with a weaker one that would allow far more global-warming (but again, the Earth is not warming!) emissions to flow unchecked from the nation’s smokestacks.
The regulation of methane was a major component of Mr. Obama’s efforts to combat climate change." (but there is no man-made "climate change" to "combat!")
Amazing how cleverly they lie by assumption and omission. The whole article is like that. Sulzberger's Slimes speaks as though opposing scientific viewpoints don't even exist, with the only "debate" being about how best to "save the planet."
Basic Greek Logic / Philosophy: Existential Fallacies
The entire "debate" about whether or not unicorns are mammals is fallacious because unicorns don't even exist!
Trump's E.P.A. is actually just loosening (not repealing) a 2016 Obongo rule that required drillers to perform "leak inspections" on their equipment every six months, and to repair any methane leaks within 30 days. The new amendment lengthens that to once a year and to every two years for lower-producing wells. It also doubles the amount of time a company can wait before repairing a methane leak from 30 to 60 days.
Though the relaxed rule is estimated to save oil and gas producers close to $500 million dollars by 2025, we still regret the fact that the original rule remains in place at all because it was based on a Globalist HOAX. Hopefully Trump can repeal the rest of it at a later date, or simply relax the enforcement of what remains of Obongo's stupid regulation.
Actually, we mis-speak. The original regulation was not the product of "stupidity." Far from it. You see, Homo-Obongo's burdensome "red tape," along with all of his other economic / business policies, were cleverly calculated to slowly grind the working masses of America down in preparation for what was to be the final death blow, delivered by Killary Rotten Clinscum, in preparation for the U.S.A. being swallowed up by The New World Order. The Election of 2016 granted us a "stay of execution," --- but we still have a long way to go. The Evil Empire behind the Global Warming ™ / Climate Change ™ scam may be suffering a temporary setback, but it is still alive and well -- and very dangerous.
1. Climate Bogeyman, a must-read, by yours truly (here) // 2 & 3. Imagine the nightmare of Killary as president, adding to Obongo's destructive environmental regulations while plotting world war with McCain the Insane (who would still be alive!)
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Trump is making it easier for oil companies to pump methane into the atmosphere.
Boobus Americanus 2: Oh that's just great! Now we'll have more hurricanes and droughts.*
St. Sugar: And alsso fewer hurricaness and more rain.
Editor: Yep. The "scientists" have every scenario covered.
February 26, 2020
February 26, 2020
NY Times: U.S. Stocks Plunge as Coronavirus Crisis Spreads
NY Times: China’s Leader, Under Fire
NY Times: China’s Leader, Under Fire
REBUTTAL BY
From the very beginning of this growing "crisis" that is the "coronavirus" ™ -- the "Editorial Board" of The Anti-New York Times suspected that something was "off" about the whole matter. There was the hype over a virus which was nowhere near, and is still not near, what any rational person would define as a "pandemic." There were images, purporting to be from China, of what were clearly crisis-actors wearing masks or lying dead on the street. There are the reported "death tolls" which are actually no worse than various strains of flu which strike every year -- or even that of regular colds.
Now, about six weeks into the "crisis," we begin to see the fingerprints of the usual suspects in the form of irregular economic warfare against Nationalist China and also, by consequence, the artificially inflated U.S. stock market. Naturally, the economic attacks parallel the increasingly politicized attacks now being launched against Chinese leader and Globalist enemy Xi Jinping and, of course, Donald Trump, for their "handling" of the "crisis."
HOLLYWOOD FILMING IN CHINATOWN? --- OR HONG KONG?
1. Smile for the cameras, boys. // 2. Evidently, the "dead" guy in all blue resurrected and then "died" again at another location. // 3. Then he resurrected again and died on his belly somewhere else.
St. Sugar noticed that the medical technician in the "iconic" dead man in the street photo is wearing the same style and color sneakers as someone holding a bed pan in an emergency room. This actor gets around!
An article appearing four weeks ago in the elitist Globalist magazine, "The Atlantic," was already hinting to the muckety-mucks who read such "high-brow" propaganda as to what was to come. Headline: Coronavirus Is Coming—And Trump Isn’t Ready. But the original mocking title of the article (since changed by The Atlantic yet still embedded in the webpage address -- here--) was (we kid you not): "Now Trump Needs the Deep State to Fight the Coronavirus" -- the remarkable premise being summarized in the sub-headline as follows:
"In order to combat the disease, the president will have to trust the kind of government experts he has disdained and dismissed."
But it is the opening paragraph of the piece authored by very deep Deep Stater Ronald Klain (cough cough) -- who served as Chief of Staff (handler) of both Vice Presidents Creepy Joe Biden and Al "Global Warming" Gore, and also as the "Ebola Czar" under Barry Obongo -- which really gives the game away:
"We all knew the moment would come. It could have been over Iran or North Korea, a hurricane or an earthquake. But it may be the new coronavirus out of China that tests whether President Donald Trump can govern in a crisis—and there is ample reason to be uneasily skeptical." (emphasis added)
Can you see what this is all about now, boys and girls?
1 & 2: Deep Stater Klain revealed (cryptically), in January, that the coronavirus (which was not even a "crisis" yet) would be used to damage Trump. // 2. Klain was very close to Obongo and Biden -- and years earlier, Al Gore. // 3. Chinese and American stock markets falling in an election year. Deep State will try to drag down China and blame Trump for "mishandling" the crisis.
Now, as for the virus itself, we cannot definitively determine whether (((they))) are exaggerating the potency of one of the various "bugs" which appear each year into a hyped-up bogeyman --- or if (((they))) actually created a new and nastier-than-usual strain in some laboratory. These devils are not only indeed capable of anything, but they are also in panic-mode over Trump's ongoing and accelerating purge & replace operation of Deep State traitors at the CIA, DOJ, FBI, DHS, NSC, State Department, Defense Department, Federal Judiciary etc. -- along with the expected "storm" promised by Q-Anon. Time should tell us more about the true origin and ultimate deadliness of the coronavirus ™. Our hopeful hunch is that coronamania -- just like every other previous scheme to take down Trump -- will fizzle out in a few weeks.
But for now, that question remains a difference without a distinction. What we do know, for certain, is that a Deep State black op scam is being run for geo-political purposes.
1. Top of Page image from The Drudge Report -- Anti-Trumpist and probable Mossad asset Matt Drudge, has been working overtime to exaggerate the scope of coronavirus. // 2. Evil demon-seed, ass-clown Senator Chuck Schumer (cough cough) has already begun attacking Trump's "response" to the "deadly" coronavirus. // 3. Trump and Xi -- targeted by Globalists.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in today's New York Times that the coronavirus could damage the global economy.
Boobus Americanus 2: It's already crashing the stock market. That could hurt Trump in an election year -- an unfortunate coincidence for him should that be the case.*
St. Sugar: "Coincidence" my asss, Boobusss? It's a frickin' consspiracy!?
Editor: No doubt about it.
Dropping in the streets like flies. Little boy, please put your mask on!
Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Oh my Lord, this is so fake!
February 25, 2020
February 25, 2020
NY Times: For Liberals, Is It Time to Move to Norway?
By LEE SIEGEL
By LEE SIEGEL
REBUTTAL BY
Author and "cultural critic" Lee Siegel (cough cough) pens a pathetically predictable and platitudinous whine about how America in the age of Trump has "fundamentally changed for the worse." There is really no point in rebutting his self-righteous posturing because it's the same old Bolshevik bullshine about "xenophobia" ™, "the poor" ™, "anti-democracy" ™, "possible Russian collusion" ™ . The reason that "The Editorial Board" of The Anti-New York Times picked this piece out for today's discussion is because it gives us the opportunity to debunk the annoyingly persistent libtarded myth of Scandinavian "Democratic Socialist" paradise that liars and fools like Siegel (who once lived in Norway) continue to parrot.
From his editorial:
"No wonder my thoughts turn more and more these days to Norway, where health care and world-class higher education are free."
"Free," eh Lee? We take it you'll be supporting Bolshevik Bernie for president.
1. Lee Siegel (cough cough) sells the myth of Utopian Norway // 2 & 3. Beautiful scenery and people, to be sure -- but there is real trouble in Marxist paradise.
REALITY CHECK
1: Brutal Taxation
Norway taxes its slave-citizens at a total burden of about 45% of GDP – that's almost twice the United States! The VAT (hidden national sales tax) stands at a whopping 25% and personal income tax rates top out at 55%. Corporate profits tax range from 28% to as high as 78%. Yes sir, all that "free" stuff that Norwegians get ain't so "free" after all.
2: A Stolen Sovereign National Wealth Fund
The government of oil-rich Norway rakes in about 1/3 of its annual revenue from its owned/controlled oil industry. It currently hoards over $1.2 Trillion -- the equivalent of $210,000 for each of Norway's 5 million native citizens (native born) -- in a national sovereign wealth fund. With an oil-producing rank of 13th in the world, why then, with the state making such a killing on oil sales and the funds own revenue, are these people paying any taxes? The United Arab Emirates is also a small, oil-rich federation of 9 million that relies upon oil revenues to fund the state. Yet, even with good-quality universal health care, their citizens pay hardly any taxes, at all!
* This greedy hoarding of financial resources is similar to the way in which many American universities (controlled by Marxists & Libtards) hold onto endowments in excess of 1 billion of dollars --- in many cases, enough hoarded and ever-expanding wealth to cover the tuition of every student for decades to come!
1 & 2: As Norwegians struggle under the highest tax rates in Communist Europe, the oil-rich government collects and hoards enough money to fund the government and relieve everyone's personal tax and debt burdens as well. 3: Contrast oil-rich Norway's nasty stinginess to the pro-people policy of the oil-rich emirate of Dubai which neither taxes workers nor investors, at all!
3: Highest Personal Debt Levels in Europe
As the Capitalist-Communist regime of Norway holds onto the equivalent of $170,000 per citizen (or about $500,000 per household) the mostly-contented and pathetically domesticated tax slaves of Norway are also left to bear the oppressive burden of the highest personal debt levels in Europe (here). The problem is worse among the youth. If this oh-so-caring Nanny-State based in Oslo was really so concerned about its "children," then why not dip into the massive Sovereign Fund and just payoff everybody's car loans, credit cards and mortgages? To hold onto such an enormous oil fund for "a rainy day," as people stress and struggle under a high tax revenue scheme and a debt-based monetary system is unnecessary, criminal, cruel and tyrannical.
4: Alcoholism and Suicide Rates
According to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, consumption of alcoholic beverages in Norway in recent years has never been higher (here). The suicide rate among these oh-so-happy people stands at 10 per 100,000 per year, which ranks Norway at only about the middle-of-the-pack among developed nations. Evidently, all that "free" stuff is grinding people to despair.
5: 10% of Children Now Live in Poverty
Ten percent of Norwegian children live in low-income homes, and about half of those are White Norwegians, not Turd World invaders (who just keep on coming!). Norway's poverty problem is chronic and as more and more citizens of taxed-out, indebted Norwegians fall into despair, fewer and fewer will ever escape from the growing underclass. Meanwhile, the tyrannical libtards continue to hoard the equivalent of $500,000 per household.
1. More and more Norwegians struggle with high personal debt as growing numbers of native children fall into poverty -- all as the "progressive" states hoards the peoples' oil cash for "a rainy day." // 2 & 3. Aryan beggars on the streets of Oslo -- Turd World migrants and prisoners are treated far better.
The total value of the "free" healthcare, "free" education, pretty parks and fountains amounts to a pittance compared to what is being stolen from the people of increasingly childless Norway through taxes, usury, hoarded oil revenues and wealth fund investment returns. Norway is simultaneously the most heavily taxed and most expensive country in the world. Many Norwegians have such little disposable income that the stay-at-home mother has become virtually extinct. On the cultural front, the state-imposed Atheistic libtardism is stifling -- with the interests of queers, trannies and Turd World parasites taking precedence over normal families.
This is all by cruel design of the "gentle" Communists of de-balled Norway -- and it is exactly where the Marxists and libtards of America want to take the United States. Be like Norway? Noway!
1. The Norway-loving Obongo boys and Prime Ministerette Erna "the Refrigerator" Solberg hit it off very well. // 2. Bitch looks like she squandered the Sovereign Wealth Fund on ice-cream, fried chicken and sausages. // 3. 27% of "Norwegian" children are of immigrant parents -- who are generously subsidized.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read an editorial in today's New York Times. In light of what is happening in Trump's America, the writer is considering moving back to Norway.
Boobus Americanus 2: The Norwegian government really takes care of its citizens. They get free health care and education.*
St. Sugar: It's 'free,' eh Boobusss? You mean the money to pay for that sstuff jusst fallss from out the frickin' ssky?
Editor: The tragedy of oil-rich Norway is that, were it not for its greedy oppressive Leftist government, every citizen could have healthcare, education AND lots of disposable weekly cash with no debt and minimal taxation.
February 24, 2020
February 24, 2020
NY Times: How Bernie Sanders Dominated in Nevada
A multiracial coalition brought the senator’s long-promised political revolution to vivid life.
A multiracial coalition brought the senator’s long-promised political revolution to vivid life.
REBUTTAL BY
For QFS 2020 (Quadrennial Freak Show), the life-long bum and rabble-rouser Bolshevik Bernie Sanders is the preferred Demonrat candidate of the "Editorial Board" of The Anti-New York Times. Why? Simple -- it's because this blustering Marxist Jew will scare the panties off of mushy moderate White "swing" voters who, though they might not like Trump so much, are far from being full blown communists. Just the thought of having their existing health insurance federalized and seeing the "value" of their inflated retirement plans crash will push many a Suzy Soccer Mom and Joe Union Guy into the Republican camp.
Indeed, for this reason, even many concerned Lefties -- who are in total agreement with much of Sanders' platform -- are suddenly turning "anti-communist." It is not the old Bolshevik's Marxism that worries the Demonrat Establishment and the Fake News, but rather, the fact that Soapbox Sanders refuses to conceal it in the sneaky way that more politically pragmatic Demonrats have always done. Revolution vs Evolution -- Red vs Pink -- that's what the internal rift among Demonrats is all about -- and that's why the Washington Compost recently broke this bit of Fake News aimed at derailing the Demonrat frontrunner:
Headline (February 21, 2020):
Bernie Sanders Briefed by U.S. Officials that Russia is Trying to Help his Presidential Campaign
And there's this from USA Today (February 23):
'They Like Bernie': Biden Says Russia Working to Prevent Him From Getting Nomination
Given the fact that "Russian interference" is so often used as code terminology for Q-Anon / NSA White Hats, don't discount the possibility that "the patriots" are, in some way, trying to set up Bolshevik Bernie as the perfect Straw Man for Trump to trounce in November.
1 &2. Sanders communist "free shit" proposals will win him a passionate following in the primaries, but hurt his chances against Trump. // 3. Suzy Soccer Mom and her "college educated" gal pals in the suburbs may not like Alpha Male Donald Trump, but concern over 401K plans and existing health insurance (which they are happy with) will turn center-left dimwits like Suzy into MAGA-hat-wearing Trumpists.
Trump (aka "Russia") wants "Crazy Bernie" to win the Demonrat nomination.
Though this Trotskyite low-life piece of human scum would end up a certain loser against Trump in November, nonetheless, given the rapid demographic shift taking place in America -- specifically, Turd World immigrant "people of color," ™ dumb-as-dirt "Millennials" and still dumber "Generation Z's" rapidly replacing dying White "center-right" citizens on the voting rolls -- the opening paragraph of this story confirms an ominous portent (a $10 word for a sign or warning that something momentous is coming) for the long term. (parenthetical comments added)
*
"They showed up to Desert Pines High School in Tío Bernie (Spanish for Uncle Bernie) T-shirts to caucus on Saturday morning, motivated by the idea of free college tuition, “Medicare for all” and the man making those promises: a 78-year-old white ("white," eh? rolling eyes) senator from Vermont. To dozens of mostly working-class Latinos, Bernie Sanders seemed like one of their own, a child of immigrants who understands what it means to be seen as a perpetual outsider.
For at least one day, in one state, the long-promised political revolution of Mr. Sanders came to vivid life, a multiracial coalition of immigrants, college students, Latina mothers, younger black voters, white liberals and even some moderates ("moderates," eh? rolling eyes) who embraced his idea of radical change and lifted him to victory in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday."
*
Demographics is destiny. Unless there is some massive realignment in America's "identity politics" and overall culture (triggered, we can only hope, by Q Anon / "The Storm") -- a
future near-future younger version of Bolshevik Bernie -- perhaps even dressed in drag -- will inevitably win a presidential election -- but not in 2020. No way.
1. Desperate "Millennials" -- mis-educated and mind-raped since kindergarten by their commie teachers, buried in student-debt by the "Higher Education" cartel, and priced out of the housing market by our debt-based, central bank monetary system -- are extremely vulnerable to the empty promises of Bolshevik Bernie. // 2. Working-Poor and welfare-seeking single "Latina Mothers" and other assorted immigrants are also attracted to Bernie's offers of "free" shit and impossible "equality" for all. // 3. Sanders' repulsive race-baiting against Whites also appeals to many Blacks who wrongly believe that urban poverty is caused by Republican "racism." ™
In the traitorous tradition of soap-box Red Jew demagogues like Emma Goldman (United States), Leon Trotsky (Russia), Rosa Luxemburg (Germany) and Bela Kun (Hungary), Bolshevik Bernie -- that odious, nasty, ungroomed, deceitful, America-hating, anti-White Son of Satan who honeymooned in the Soviet Union -- gets an ego-boosting high from hootin' and hollerin' about this or that "social injustice" before a mob of imbeciles we like to refer to as the FSA (Free Shit Army).
Bolshevik Bernie has got something for everyone:
- "Free" Healthcare
- "Free" College:
- Total Student Loan Forgiveness, regardless of means
- "Free" Pre-Kindergarten
- "Free" Daycare
- "Free" Family Leave
- "Free" Energy
- Increased Pay for Teachers
- $15 per hour Federal Minimum Wage
- Higher Food Stamp Benefits
- More "Free" Housing
- Universal School Lunch
All that, to be magically paid for by raising taxes "on the rich" and on businesses. --- And the cretinous swine of the FSA actually fall for the concocted claims of this sub-human shit-stain -- hook, line & sickle!
Even if a reasonable public relations adviser were to take this seditious scumbag aside as say: "Senator Sanders, with all due respect, you can't show your cards like this. Ya gotta tone it down and at least give a pretended shout-out every now and then to business, baseball, hot dogs, God, motherhood, apple pie and Chevrolet!" ---Bolshevik Bernie would still never be able to bring himself to faking it. So deeply and emotionally embedded is his visceral hatred for all that is good, Godly, American and "goy" (White), that he would literally choke on the words.
That is why we actually wish this evil, rabble-rousing, race-baiting, no-good, atheistic Communist rat bastard well. Not only can he simply not win in 2020, but he would likely drag many Congressional Demonrats down to defeat with him. And that is also why Trump, within minutes of "Crazy Bernie's" victory in Nevada, "congratulated" him via Twitter, while coyly warning his followers that the Demonrat Party bosses were plotting to cheat him out of the nomination.
Go Bernie, go!
LESSONS FROM HISTORY
(which "college educated" Millennials were never taught)
Blah-blah-blah.. .Angry, demagogic, pie-in-the-sky "free shit" soap-box, rabble-rousing by Jew Bolsheviks Leon Trotsky (Russia), Bela Kun (Hungary) and Red Rosa Luxemburg (Germany)
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Sanders's has built a powerful coalition of white millennials, Hispanics, immigrants and young African American voters.
Boobus Americanus 2: He may win the Democrat nomination, but I don't think I can support him in November. He's too far left.*
St. Sugar: Actually, Boobuss, he's no more left than Killary or Obongo --- He jusst doessn't believe in concealing it, or in patiently waiting another 10-15 years.
Editor: Even though he would lose badly to Trump, the idea that an out-of-the-closet communist will still, in 2020, win as much as 45% of the popular vote is very sobering.
February 21, 2020
February 21, 2020
NY Times:
NY Times: In Sweden’s Preschools, Boys Learn to Dance and Girls Learn to Yell
NY Times: In Sweden’s Preschools, Boys Learn to Dance and Girls Learn to Yell
REBUTTAL BY
For some reason, the deliberately-injected moral and mental cancer of libtardation has always seemed to metastasize faster in the Nordic countries, particularly Scandinavian ones. This phenomenon is also observable among the American descendants of Scandinavian immigrants in places like Minnesota and Wisconsin. Our hypothesis is that the innate, perhaps even genetic, altruism and human compassion of Nordic folk renders them more vulnerable to manipulation of both the heart and mind. Foolish guilt over generally being taller, fairer, smarter, etc. than other ethnic groups also plays a role in triggering such Nordic patheticness (and I say this as a 5' 10" Italian-Irish).
Though the reason for advanced Nordic libtardation may not be scientifically concrete; one thing is for certain - Sweden has got to be the insanest of the Scandinavian insane asylums. And the opening few lines of this Slimes article confirm that fact.
1 & 2: Swedish High School school boys put on dresses and girls dress like men in order to mock traditional gender roles. 3. The "gender-neutral" daddies of Sweden get three months of "paternity leave"(Darn! I only took one day off after my kids were born.)
Slimes: Something was wrong with the Penguins, the incoming class of toddlers at the Seafarer’s Preschool, in a wooded suburb south of Stockholm.
Rebuttal: Something was "wrong" with the toddlers? Oh no. Do tell.
Slimes: The boys were clamorous and physical. They shouted and hit. The girls held up their arms and whimpered to be picked up.
Rebuttal: Oh what horrors! Boys being boys and girls being sensitive and affectionate.
Slimes: The group of 1 and 2-year-olds had, in other words, split along traditional gender lines. And at this school, that is not O.K."
Rebuttal: So, by imposing levels of taxation so burdensome on working fathers that 90% of new mothers must return to the work force just to keep food on the table, the gentle communists of Sweden are able to kidnap "1 and 2-year-olds" and then re-engineer out of them certain traits that God had clearly programmed into their DNA --- and that they had already been healthily manifesting.
1. (Times Caption) Elin Gerdin, 26, attended one of Sweden’s first preschools focused on gender equality. She said she gets upset when looking at photos of friends’ babies, with boys dressed in blue and girls in pink. // 2. The state curriculum in the new "diverse" Sweden urges teachers -- with no input from parents -- to “counteract traditional gender roles and gender patterns”
More Marxist madness:
Slimes: Their teachers cleared the room of cars and dolls. They put the boys in charge of the play kitchen. They made the girls practice shouting “No!” Then they decided to open a proper investigation, erecting video cameras in the classroom.
Rebuttal: They are turning Swedish boys into Justin Trudeau-type pussies of tomorrow; and Swedish girls in the nasty bossy Merkel-like harridans of the future.
Slimes: Science may still be divided over whether gender differences are rooted in biology or culture, ...
Rebuttal: Science is "divided" over "gender differences" alright -- between communist crackpots and those with common sense. As if it takes a "scientist" to discern that which is self-evident!
Slimes: ... but many of Sweden’s government-funded preschools are doing what they can to deconstruct them. State curriculum urges teachers and principals to embrace their role as social engineers, requiring them to “counteract traditional gender roles and gender patterns.”
Rebuttal: This is why American libtards love Sweden so much. From immigration to gun confiscation to speech restrictions to taxes to social policies, the "democratic" Marxist regime gets to do whatever the heck it bloody wants to.
Slimes: It is normal, in many Swedish preschools, for teachers to avoid referring to their students’ gender — instead of “boys and girls,” they say “friends,” or call children by name. Play is organized to prevent children from sorting themselves by gender. A gender-neutral pronoun, “hen,” was introduced in 2012 and was swiftly absorbed into mainstream Swedish culture.
Rebuttal: "Hen?" Good Lord! Living under 1920's Stalinism seems preferable to being a Swede these days. At least the Bolsheviks didn't turn Russian boys into little pussies.
No "he" or "she" --- or "him" or "her" --- just "hen."
1. (Times Caption) A 3-year-old at the Seafarers’ School likes wearing dresses. His mother says no one in his life has told him boys don’t dress that way. 2. Swedish milennials were already screwed-up by state-imposed libtardation. Just imagine when the pre-schoolers raised under the new genderless policy grow up! 3. I know Thor, I know.
And now, the kicker: A deranged commissar-like "gender expert," monitors both the instructors and the children for gender-neutral purity:
Slimes: Ms. Elis Storesund is on hand to confront classroom dilemmas: When boys in the group for 3-year-olds refused to paint, or dance, and the group threatened to split along gender lines, she was brought in to unpack the problem, tinkering with the activities until she coaxed the boys back to equal participation.
Rebuttal: You hear that?! The moment the magnetic pull of nature interferes with the demonic social engineering, a demented, man-hating female gender commissar is called in, the "problem" is "unpacked," and the innocent little boys are "coaxed" (coerced) back into insanity.
Slimes: “When we are drawing,” said Melisa Esteka, 31, one of the teachers, “we see that the girls — they draw a lot — they draw girls with lots of makeup and long eyelashes. It’s very clear that they are girls. We ask, ‘Don’t boys have eyelashes?’ And they say, ‘We know it is not like that in real life.’ -- Ms. Esteka looked frustrated. She had set a goal for herself: To stop the children from identifying things as “for girls” or “for boys.”
Rebuttal: Ms. Esteka belongs in a strait-jacket -- better yet, an electric chair -- not a pre-school.
Slimes: Swedish children spend much of their early life in government-funded preschools, which offer care at nominal cost for up to 12 hours a day starting at the age of 1.
Rebuttal: What a dreadful society! The Swedish government lavishly funds the brainwashing centers, but grants no such assistance to the tiny minority of mothers who stay home with their children.
Slimes: Two schools rolled out what was called a compensatory gender strategy. Boys and girls at the preschools were separated for part of the day and coached in traits associated with the other gender. Boys massaged each other’s feet. Girls were led in barefoot walks in the snow, and told to throw open the window and scream.
Rebuttal: Cheese & crackers! Ya just can't make this stuff up. This sad affair is actually a satire of itself.
According to the article, some of the parents have already complained that their little daughters have suddenly become defiantly mouthy and sassy due to the pre-school exercises. We wonder: how long before some of Sweden's few remaining sane parents are themselves put under "observation" by a visiting gender commissar? Seriously, these self-righteous lunatics need to be publicly flogged and executed before they can destroy any more children.
1. Elis Storesund, the preschool’s in-house "gender expert." 2. When a teacher noticed that girls were drawing eyelashes only on girls, she asked the little girls: “Don’t boys have eyelashes?” -- and the girls responded to the idiot teacher, "not in real life." 3. Swedish Hell! Libtards raising the next generation of libtards in mental and physical captivity.
Though the stupid libtards of Sweden may openly embrace this perverse form of child abuse due to their own brainwash-induced insanity, there is a much higher, clearer thinking power that is pushing this "gender neutrality" upon the West for a very strategic purpose. You see, boys and girls, er, excuse me, "hen and hen" --it's very simple. To de-ball is to de-claw. And a nation of de-balled men is an obedient and passive nation that will accept anything and everything without so much as a whimper, let alone a rebellious fight. Thusly bereft (a $10 word for left without) of male physical protection and mental guidance, the "empowered" women -- also forced out of their natural roles -- soon go full retard as they deconstruct society along whatever insane and unnatural lines their hidden masters (cough cough) of The New World Order steer them to.
The Great One (that's Hitler for you newbies and normies) said it best:
"When man attempts to rebel against the iron logic of Nature, he comes into struggle with the principles to which he himself owes his existence as a man. And this attack must lead to his own doom."
Tell it, Great One, tell it!
It wasn't always like this, of course. Only decades ago, most young Swedish men were as manly as any American city tough or country good ol' boy, or any outback Aussie, or any toothless Canadian hockey player etc. So, what happened? Answer: "The Bad War" happened, that's what.
Though Sweden, despite Churchill's plotting, managed to stay out of World War II, it could not resist being sucked into the post-war political vortex of culturally decaying and rapidly uniting Globalist Europe. Yes, it always goes back to that horrible war -- the foundational event and foundational mythology which ended up, by design, enthroning deranged leftists and corruptible weaklings everywhere while birthing this sick world we exist in today. The defeat of The Great One spelled not just the cultural and racial doom of Germany, but also of Sweden -- which is why a number of foresighted Swedes had volunteered to fight for the German Waffen SS.
Oh if only those SS Swedes were here today -- in full youth, armed to teeth and turned loose to beat the bloody snot out of every last one of these insane child-abusing Marxist m-effers, and their beloved Turd World rapefugees too.
BEFORE THE DAYS OF "HEN"
1 & 2. "Hitler's Swedes" -- Swedish volunteers of the Waffen SS fought with valour and tenacity against the Soviet hordes. 3. German SS Chief Himmler reviews his manly Waffen SS Swedes -- whose great grandsons are now being reared as commie pussies.
1. "Hitler's Vikings" -- Brave SS volunteers off to fight Stalin 2 & 3. Ingemar Johansson - Swedish heavyweight boxer - knocks out Floyd Patterson to become world champion.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that gender-neutral Swedish pre-schools make the boys dance and play in the kitchen while the girls are taught to be assertive.
Boobus Americanus 2: Well, I'm all for equality, but that seems to be a bit much.*
St. Sugar: Ya ssee that! Even by the libtarded sstandardss of Boobuss sshit-for-brainss, the frickin' Swedess have gone full-retard.
Editor: Nordic libtards are always about 10 years ahead of America on the road to hell -- which means we should expect this "hen" nonsense to arrive in U.S. schools about 2025.
February 20, 2020
February 20, 2020
NY Times: As Trump Claims to Be Law of the Land, Barr’s Irritation Builds
The president broadly asserted his authority of the criminal justice system, attacking law enforcement officials and issuing pardons.
The president broadly asserted his authority of the criminal justice system, attacking law enforcement officials and issuing pardons.
REBUTTAL BY
Q Anon was right about these Deep Staters, or at least some of them, when he posted, on numerous occasions over the past two years: "These people are stupid." Evidently, the seditious scribblers at Sulzberger's Slimes have, yet again fallen -- hook, line & sickle -- for Trump's latest bit of dangled bait, namely -- the make-believe sudden feud between a "frustrated" Trump and his "irritated" Attorney General, Bill Barr.
Just as all of panic-stricken DC and Fake News Libtardia were coming down hard on AG Barr for being a rogue, revenge-seeking, "puppet" of Trump -- Barr took to the national airwaves to bash his boss for openly tweeting for investigations and thus complicating his work. And boom -- just like that -- Barr's image has been instantly transformed from that of an out-of-control inquisitor back to that of an objective and responsible by-the-book lawman. Having walked into Trump's trap, Fake News will now have a very hard time back-tracking to "Barr-is-crooked" in the event some shocking indictments of some big names start to be released.
Well played, Mr. President. Well played --- although, truth be known, your adversaries ain't exactly the sharpest knives in the draw.
1. Loony Lizzy Warren called for Barr to be impeached. // 2. Barr attacks Trump's his boss's tweeting habit on TV News? This doesn't make sense -- until we realize it's a clever ruse to shut up filthy stinking devils like Warren. // 3. Trump's latest chess move has taken a lot of heat off of Barr.
As regular readers of The Anti-New York Times will recall, this is exactly the same manner of reverse-psychology game which Trump and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions played during 2017-2018 -- before Sessions was -- to use the Slimes specific language -- "forced to resign." That whole "Trump-is-mad-at-Sessions-for-being-so-weak-and-ineffective" routine was all make-believe -- the purpose being to thoroughly conceal the extremely important work that AG Sessions Justice Department was doing "beneath the radar."
Apart altogether from any criminal case material surely gathered but which we do not yet know about; a review of the list of high-level DOJ & FBI criminals whose heads had rolled under Sessions reign at the DOJ (which also oversees the FBI) is mind-blowing. Someone once dubbed him "the silent assassin," and indeed he was.
Have a look at Q-Anon's reassuring post from October 9, 2018 -- and appreciate the lethal effectiveness of "Stealth Bomber" Jeff Sessions.
*****
Q !! mG7VJxZNCI
Oct 9 2018 20:42:13 (EST) General Statement:
We understand that there is extreme fatigue and frustration re: the wheels of justice [slow].
Exclude emotion and personal desire, instead use logic and critical thinking based on situational awareness [undo a lifetime of evil & corruption [infestation] in the span of less than 2 years w/ a corrupt DOJ & FBI in place?].
[Process & Planning – Law and Order]
[Military OP]
How can you make arrests [non military] prior to first fully cleaning out corrupt elements [at the top] of those departments [FBI][DOJ] that oversee ‘investigation & prosecution’ in the United States [they [themselves] are the very ones engaged in the illegal treasonous acts]?
James Comey, Director – FIRED
Andrew McCabe, Deputy Director - FIRED
Jim Rybicki, Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor – FIRED
James Baker, General Counsel – FIRED
Bill Priestap, Director of Counterintelligence (Strzok’s boss) – Cooperating witness [power removed]
Peter Strzok, Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence – FIRED
Lisa Page, Office of General Counsel – FIRED/FORCED
Mike Kortan, Assistant Director for Public Affairs – FIRED
Josh Campbell, Special Assistant to Comey – FIRED
David Laufman, Chief of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section [NAT SEC - HRC email invest] - FIRED/FORCE
John Carlin, Assistant Attorney General – Head of DOJ’s National Security Division - FIRED/FORCED
Sally Yates, Deputy Attorney General & Acting Attorney General - FIRED
Mary McCord, Acting Assistant Attorney General – Acting Head of DOJ’s National Security Division - FIRED/FORCED
Bruce Ohr, Associate Deputy Attorney General – Demoted 2x - cooperating witness [power removed] - TERMINATION IMMINENT
Rachel Brand, Associate Attorney General – No. 3 official behind Deputy AG Rosenstein - FIRED/FORCED
[Batter’s Box]
Michael Steinbach
John Glacalone
Randy Coleman
Trisha Anderson
Kevin Clinesmith
Tashina Gauhar
Sally Moyer
How do you navigate around installed corrupt [FBI][DOJ]?
USE A STEALTH BOMBER
********** End of Post *********
Oh, by the way, Stealthy Jeff, on his way out the door, also arranged for the take-down of Mossad blackmail operative, Jeffrey Epstein, a massive scandal which is set to further unfold this summer when the civil trials against the estate of the "deceased" sex-monster are set to begin.
The buzz down in Alabama is that Sessions is planning to run for the Senate seat which he was forced to vacate upon accepting Trump's appointment for Attorney General in 2017. The open seat was won in a freak special election by the Communist Doug Jones, who will be highly vulnerable in 2020. We forecast that the seat will, with Trump's public "forgiveness" and blessing, belong to Sessions again.
1 &2. Few understand how "weak" Sessions' invisible ax took out a whole rat's nest of high-level swamp-dwellers, as well as Mossad Monster Jeff Epstein. Nice work, Stealthy Jeff. Now go get that Alabama Senate seat back! // 3. The comical and rigged Trump / Sessions drama even went so far as the two making faces at each other in front of the cameras.
As for the long-awaited indictments and arrests that so many have so impatiently lost hope for -- the mere fact that Trump & Barr are utilizing such a tactical maneuver -- following on the heels of blistering Demonrat attacks and even calls for the impeachment of Barr -- dictates, logically, that some big surprises are coming our way, just in time for the November election which is already shaping up to be a Republican landslide -- with a big majority of the quietly and deliberately purged Republican Party now solidly pro-Trump.
Stay tuned for what Q Anon has just promised (post 3868) will be "a very hot spring and summer."
1. With back-stabbing Globalist Republican't scum such as Paul Ryan and John McCain having been forced to resign and executed, respectively, the coming GOP Congressional majority will make Trump unstoppable in a second term. // 2. Will Trump's 2016 threats to put Killary in prison become a reality? // 3. Anyone seen an actual current photo or video of Obongo lately?
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Bill Barr is really upset over Trump's attempts to interfere with the Justice Department.
Boobus Americanus 2: Well, at least we know now that Barr has integrity and is independent.
*
St. Sugar: Boobuss, you credulous cretin! This is ....
Editor: Shhhh! Don't give the game away just yet. Boobuss has got some big surprises in store for him.
February 19, 2020
February 19, 2020
“Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet., --Jeff Bezos
NY Times: Jeff Bezos Commits $10 Billion to Address Climate Change
The world’s richest man unveiled a fund to help climate scientists and activists.
The world’s richest man unveiled a fund to help climate scientists and activists.
REBUTTAL BY
All that money to throw around --- with so many truly deserving and needy people and causes which could benefit immensely from it -- and this is what the notoriously uncharitable Jeff Bezos of Amazon comes up with? Funding Climate Change ™ "research" and activism? From the article:
"The effort will fund scientists, activists and nongovernmental organizations ... Mr. Bezos said he expected to start issuing grants this summer. (emphasis added)
This evil, CIA-connected Globalist penis-head who also owns the Washington Compost joins many others in the Billionaire Boys Club now showering BILLIONS upon the whore "scientists" whose "research" serves as the basis for the phony claims of the Fake News, the Demonrat politicians and other assorted "activists." Why this obsession among so many big "capitalists" to use their limitless grant-making power to promote a communistic hoax? Answer: It's all about the construction of a Globalist regulatory, economic and political control grid -- achieved bit by bit under the sneaky pretext of "saving the planet." The "green" in the "Green Movement" is the green color of dollars (and power), not trees and plants.
1 . Not only does this evil bastard resemble a penis -- but -- 2. His company's logo actually is one! Sick, twisted people. // 3. How hot do you want our temperature readings to be, Mr. Bezos?"
The strange and seemingly paradoxical spectacle of so many mega-billionaires working in concert with Leftist politicians to "address climate change" (i.e. bribe the scientists and feed the "activists") ought to arouse some serious suspicions among the Libtard rank & file. The piles of grant money that these heavy-hitters dump out onto the street by the truckload attracts hungry and ambitious scientists like a load of steaming fresh dog poo-poo on a summer's day sidewalk brings the flies. Yet few seem to notice the devious dynamic at play here. As The Great One (that's Hitler for you newbies & normies) once said, in criticism of "liberal democracies" -- "How fortunate for governments that men do not think."
In addition to Bezos, below is a partial list of the American billionaires who are now either promoting events to "educate" the public; and/or directly profiting from the hoax; and/or soliciting fake science from any academic facing the high-pressure dilemma of "publish or perish." To confirm their involvement, simply place any of the names next to the term "Climate Change" -- and enter it into a search engine.
Bill Gates
Warren Buffet
The Rothschild Family
The Rockefeller Family
The Pritzker Family
George Soros
Sergey Brin
Larry Page
Tim Cook
Elon Musk
Richard Branson
Mark Zuckerberg
Mike Bloomberg
Ted Turner
Tom Steyer
Howard Schultz
You can be sure, boys and girls, of the fact that the above-listed rogues' gallery of ruthless, money junkie, Globalist grease balls don't give a rat's arse about "saving the planet," and nor do they even believe in such childish rubbish about "rising sea-levels." The only reasons why they so publicly promote this criminal conspiracy are either because there is something directly in it for them (think Elon Muskrat and sales of his solar panels & electric cars) -- and/ or because their Deep State makers and enablers are calling in a favor (Bezos, Zuckerberg, Musk et al are all "connected" to the CIA); or simply because their "virtue-signalling" about the environment buys them positive publicity from the Fake News.
Bill Gates -- Elon Musk -- Richard Branson
Promotion of an evil hoax is "good business" and/or good publicity for contemptible, self-aggrandizing, money junkies like them.
As for these bought-off "scientists" who stand to benefit so greatly from the "philanthropy" of prick-head Bezos, they can be classified into one of four groups --- the "4 C's" as yours truly refers to them as in "Climate Bogeyman " -- Communists, Criminals, Crackpots & Cowards.
The Communists
These are ideologically driven left-wing psychopaths who absolutely know that their "science" is fake; but promote the hoax as a means toward achieving a New World Order tyranny via global taxation and regulation of private enterprise.
The Criminals
Like the Communists, these scientists also know that they engaging in a hoax. But their motivation is all about the grant money and the book deals, not so much the geo-politics.
The Crackpots
These characters -- under the influence of the two aforementioned groups of superior scientists -- actually believe in this bullshit! And because of their pride and ego, no amount of evidence or logic will ever convince then that they have been played for fools.
The Cowards
Like the commies and the criminals, the cowards also know that it's all a big hoax. What prevents them from speaking out is the career-damaging backlash they might receive from their colleagues and department heads. Their subdued support, or even their abject silence -- is critical to the perpetuation of the fraud.
Put those four groups together, amplify their voices with 40 years of Fake News propaganda and "education" of school children --and boom! The Billionaire Boys Club has bought itself a core group of controllable scientists who, with billions more in free media publicity behind them, can easily roll over the diminishing handful of honest and brave truth-telling scientists (the "climate deniers" ™) that the media strictly censors from its printed pages and airwaves. That’s how the social dynamic of mass "conspiracy theory" ™ works.
By the way, this very same group dynamic can be applied to journalists, politicians, professionals and educators.
The four types of "scientists" who enable the hoax
1. The power-mad Globalist/Communist // 2. The money-motivated Criminal 3. The true-believing Crackpot // 4. The subordinate Coward
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Jeff Bezos is donating $10 Billion toward climate change research and activism.
Boobus Americanus 2: That's very noble of him.
*
St. Sugar: Nobility my asss, Boobuss! Insstead of promoting a criminal consspiracy, Bozo could have given that cassh to an animal sshelter!
Editor: Penis-head surely must hate animals as much as he does humanity.
February 18, 2020
February 18, 2020
The Bloomberg News headquarters in New York.
NY Times: Bloomberg News’s Dilemma: How to Cover a Boss Seeking the Presidency
Michael Bloomberg’s rise in the polls has increased the pressure on political reporters employed by his news outlet.
Michael Bloomberg’s rise in the polls has increased the pressure on political reporters employed by his news outlet.
REBUTTAL BY
Although Little Mike Bloomberg's financial media empire, Bloomberg News, has announced a "hands off" policy with regard to investigating / covering the presidential campaigns of the Boss and his Demonrat rivals; that policy, as confirmed by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief, John Micklethwait (formerly of Rothschild's London-based Economist Magazine) will not extend to critical coverage of "the government of the day" -- that being Donald Trump.
Of course, Trump has got far more formidable adversaries slinging Fake News feces at him than a relative handful of political reporters employed by what is mainly a financial media company. With Sulzberger's Slimes, the Washington Compost, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, PBS, NPR and even many mouthpieces over at "conservative" FOX spewing at him everyday, Bloomturd's hit-men are the least of his problems.
1 & 2. John Micklethwait -- formerly of Rothschild's Economist Mag -- now heads Bloomberg News. His henchmen & henchwomen will continue to attack Trump as "the government of the day." // 3. As "thick as thieves" -- Bloomberg (cough cough) with Papa Sulzberger (cough cough) ... How conveeenient!
As expected, the obscenely wealthy Bloomturd -- by mere virtue of the hundreds of millions of dollars which he is already saturating the airwaves with -- is bringing more and more pragmatic Demonrats over to his camp. Though the party faithful may not be all that enthused about "capitalist" Bloomturd's "racist" crime-fighting record from his days as Mayor of New York City; nor about his Republican Party past; nor about his odious condescension and total lack of charisma -- the fact remains that neither an open Communist (Sanders) nor an open rectum (Bootygag) stand a snowball's-chance-in-hell of unseating Trump in QFS (Quadrennial Freak Show) 2020. The Demonrat pragmatists understand this reality. The fanatical Marxists do not (or will not).
The factional battle between those two camps should determine who Trump's opponent will be in November. We expect Bootyfag to fade -- with most of his voters then switching to Sanders -- as states with heavier Black & Hispanic voting populations begin to hold their primaries. Generally speaking, those two demographics still aren't "ready" ™ to vote for a "husband"-kissing sodomite like Little Petey Bootyfag. Similarly, expect the ex-Biden supporters to drift toward Bloomturd. Though neither of these Jews would be able to defeat Trump, "Crazy Bernie" would likely trigger a Congressional "down-ballot" anti-Demonrat tsunami of historical proportions.
Bloomberg vs Sanders - the Capitalist Jew vs the Communist Jew -- a pair of thoroughly unlikable dirty rat bastards who are actually not quite as "opposite" as most people would think at first glance.
A CLEVER ILLUSION
The Wall Street Finance Capitalism, which Bloomberg is associated with, goes hand-in-hand with much of the Big Government Communism advocated by his "polar opposite," Bernie Sanders.
In 1922, long before he became "The Great One," an young ware-hero and political upstart named Adolf Hitler summed up the "difference" between a Billionaire Bloomturd and a Bolshevik Bernie. The following excerpt, from a speech delivered at a time when Germany was in a state of national humiliation and chaos, is pure historical, philosophical, and logical gold -- and the process described applies perfectly to the situation today:
***
Munich, July 28, 1922
"The master-stroke of the Jew’s policy was twofold: he had his 'apostles' in both political camps. Amongst the parties of the Right he (Bloomberg) encouraged those features which were most repugnant to the people - the passion for money, unscrupulous methods in trade which were employed so ruthlessly as to give rise to the proverb 'Business, too, marches over corpses.'
And the Jew attacked the parties of the Right. Jews wormed their way into the families of the upper classes: it was from the Jews that the latter took their wives. The result was that in a short time it was precisely the ruling class which became in its character completely estranged from its own people.
And this fact gave the Jew his opportunity with the parties of the Left. Here he played the part of the common demagogue (Sanders). More and more so to influence the masses that he persuaded those of the Right that the faults of the Left were the faults of the German workman, and similarly he made it appear to those of the Left that the faults of the Right were simply the faults of the so-called 'Bourgeois' -- and neither side noticed that on both sides the faults were the result of a scheme planned by alien devilish agitators. And only so is it possible to explain how this dirty joke of world history could come to be that Stock Exchange Jews should become the leaders of a Workers Movement. It is a gigantic fraud: world history has seldom seen its like.
…….
And one can see constantly how wonderfully the Stock Exchange Jew and the leader of the workers -- how the Stock Exchange organ and the journal of the workers, co-operate. They both pursue one common policy and a single aim. Moses Kohn on the one side encourages his association to refuse the workers' demands, while his brother Isaac in the factory incites the masses and shouts, 'Look at them! they only want to oppress you! Shake off your fetters....'
The Stock Exchange press organ (Bloomberg News) seeks without intermission to encourage fevered speculation and unparalleled corners in grain and in the food of the people, while the workmen's newspaper (Sanders campaign) lets off all its guns on the masses, telling them that bread is dearer (more expensive) and this, that, and the other is dearer: Rise up Proletarians! Endure it no longer!
How long can this process last? It means the utter destruction not only of economic life, but of the people."
*** End of Excerpt***
Tell it, Great One. Tell it!
100 years ago, young Hitler warned that the "Capitalist" Jew and the "Communist" Jew work toward the same end. In the final analysis, a Bloomberg presidency wouldn't be all that different than a Sanders presidency.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Bloomberg News will remain objective about Mike Bloomberg's campaign.
Boobus Americanus 2: That's very honorable of Mr. Bloomberg to issue such a directive.
*
St. Sugar: Boobuss -- you moron! What does Bloomturd care? He'll have the resst of the major Jew media doing the heavy-lifting for him!
Editor: What's really pathetic is how the attacks on Bloomturd from the open Left will give "independent" normies the impression that Globo-Lefty Bloomy is some sort of "moderate."
February 17, 2020
February 17, 2020
PRESIDENTS DAY EDITORIAL
Happy "Presidents' Day" boys and girls -- a paid "holiday" (for state workers, teachers and bankers) combining the separate days once set aside for Presidents George Washington ("father" of the Union) and Abraham Lincoln (defender of the Union from Rothschild's "Civil War") into a single day for all of the presidents so that room could be set aside for the national abomination that is Marxist Loser King Day in January. So now, in addition to worshiping the subversive sex-mad swine born as "Michael King" (uggh!), we all get to revere scoundrels such as Obongo, Clinton, Bush 41 & 43, LBJ, FDR et al on the same level as the deservedly venerable Washington, Jefferson, Madison et al.
In observance of this day set aside for the heathen-like worship of the office of the President of the United States, "The Editorial Board" of The Anti-New York Times presents its own brief tribute to three American presidents who -- though now poorly rated by the "consensus" ™ of the Fake Historians of Egghead Academia -- rank, in our book, at or near the same pinnacle occupied by Washington or Jefferson.
With the advent of the generic "Presidents Day," the modern ass-clown pygmies in Image # 2 are now honored on the same level as the legendary and inspired "Founding Fathers" in Image # 1.
ANDREW JACKSON (1829 - 1837)
- Killed Rothschild's 2nd Central Bank of the United States
- Prevented British-backed traitors from splitting up the United States
- Paid off the National Debt to zero
- Survived an assassination attempt and beat his attacker with a cane
- Negotiated a generous buyout deal with the Cherokees in which they relocated peacefully to Oklahoma -- thus eliminating conflict between Cherokees and White settlers while saving and preserving the tribe as a sovereign nation to this very day. ("Trail of Tears" Myth -- Here)
Favorite Jackson quote:
"The bank, Mr. Van Buren, is trying to kill me, but I will kill it."
1. Political cartoon from that era depicts Jackson fighting the multi-headed monster of the central bank. // 2. After the villain's gun misfired, Jackson attacked his would-be assassin. // 3. Read "Andrew the Great" -- by M S King (here)
JOHN TYLER (1841-1845)
- Resisted intense press and political pressure to re institute the Rothschild Bank -- vetoing the passed bill twice
- Smacked down (figuratively) powerful pro-Bank Whig traitor Henry Clay -- the John McCain of his day
- Persevered in the face of numerous death threats and cabinet resignations
- Survived an apparent assassination attempt which came in the form of an ship cannon which exploded during a ceremony, killing members of his cabinet
Favorite Tyler quote (speaking to the pro-Bank "Deep State" Cabinet members he inherited after the death (murder) of his predecessor, William Harrison):
"I beg your pardon, gentlemen; I am very glad to have in my Cabinet such able statesmen as you have proved yourselves to be. And I shall be pleased to avail myself of your counsel and advice. But I can never consent to being dictated to as to what I shall or shall not do. I, as president, shall be responsible for my administration. I hope to have your hearty co-operation in carrying out its measures. So long as you see fit to do this, I shall be glad to have you with me. When you think otherwise, your resignations will be accepted.”
1. John Tyler // 2. Almost killed in an "accident" which took out two of his loyal cabinet members. // 3. The pro-Bank villain Henry Clay could not impose his will upon the principled Tyler.
WARREN HARDING (1921 - 1923)
- Originated and/or popularized the use of the terms so hated by Globalists -- "America First" and "Americanism"
- Enjoyed enormous popularity among the American public (elected by a 2 to 1 margin over the Democrats' James Cox & Franklin Roosevelt ticket!)
- Enacted massive tax and spending cuts which rapidly pulled America out of Woodrow Wilson's post World War I depression
- As Senator, then as president, rejected efforts to entangle the United States with the Globalist "League of Nations"
- Died mysteriously and suddenly ("stroke") in his first term -- no autopsy performed (poison?)
Favorite Harding quote (from inaugural address):
"We sense the call of the human heart for fellowship, fraternity, and cooperation. We crave friendship and harbor no hate. But America, our America, the America built on the foundation laid by the inspired fathers, can be a party to no permanent military alliance. It can enter into no political commitments, nor assume any economic obligations which will subject our decisions to any other than our own authority."
1. Though Harding is almost always rated as "America's worst President," he was immensely popular at the time // 2. "America First" was Harding's slogan -- which explains why the Fake Historians of American Quackademia hate him so much! // 3. Whereas Jackson and Tyler survived the wrath of Rothschild, Harding did not.
Boobus Americanus 1: Banks are closed today for Presidents' Day. Who's your favorite President?
Boobus Americanus 2: Well, in more modern times, the consensus of historians seems to be that Franklin Roosevelt was the best. He got us out of the Depression and won World War II.
*
St. Sugar: No, Boobuss -- FDR got us deeper INTO the Depresssion and actually INCITED World War II in both Europe and Asia.
Editor: A purrfect analysis!
February 14, 2020
February 14, 2020
NY Times: Saved From Holocaust: ‘He Loved Me and He Wanted to Keep Me’
By COREY KILGANNON
By COREY KILGANNON
It never ceases to amaze and amuse how the seditious scribblers at Sulzberger's Slimes and the rest of the Marxist Media (both the news & entertainment divisions) will always find some creative, circuitousness way to take the most seemingly unrelated topics and link back to the "Holocaust" ™. One can be watching a moronic laugh-tracked shit-com on TV, or reading the Sports Section of a local Jewspaper -- and yet, somehow, the voice in the Idiot Box or the sneaky scribbler in print will find a way to slip in a lyric or two from the song that never ends about the event that never happened into the presentation.
For example, the Wiki sports bio for Milwaukee Brewers baseball star Ryan Braun (aka "The Hebrew Hammer") contains this bit of non-essential data:
"Braun's father Joe, most of whose side of the family was murdered in the Holocaust, was born in Israel."
In this particular Slimes story (which we originally rebutted in 2017 and re-posted / edited for today), Valentine's Day is being redirected towards holohoaxery. Get a load of this mushy Marxist manure:
"On Valentine’s Day, couples often reminisce about that moment they knew they would stay together, whether during a vacation, over a fancy dinner or, perhaps, while meeting their future in-laws. For Isaac and Rosa Blum, who became teenage sweethearts 75 years ago in a ghetto in Nazi-occupied Poland, that moment came as they and thousands of other terrified Jews were being herded to a death camp by Nazi soldiers."
Play it again, Ira ... and again.. and again .. and again..
The Slimes writer with the Irish-as-can-be name, Corey Kilgannon, though clearly not a Tribesmen, evidently understands all too well from whence his bagel is buttered. If he keeps this up, can a Pulitzer Prize ™ be in his near future? Let's dig into a few excerpts of Corey's corny comedy.
***
Kilgannon: “I saw her walking in front of me,” Mr. Blum recalled. “I went up to the German and told him, ‘That’s my sister,’ even though she was my girlfriend.”
Rebuttal: So, the evil "Nazi" ™ allowed Mr. Blum to walk with a girl he thought was his sister, thus saving her from going to a "death camp." That was nice of him.
* Readers, help me out here. What Hollywood film or films was that "that's my sister!" trick from? I KNOW I've seen it before.
Kilgannon: Miraculously, they were both pulled off the line and managed to survive the Holocaust by working as slave laborers in a munitions factory.
Rebuttal: "Miraculously," eh? Ever notice how every story about Holocaust ™ "survival" includes the word, "miraculous." With so many "miracles" occurring, it seems that the real miracle would be if anyone died at all! Dear Corey. What was so "miraculous" about being sent to, and later surviving, a labor camp? Wasn't that the whole purpose of the internment camps? The real "miracle" here is that after 75 years, people still fall for this crap.
Kilgannon: He is 96, and she is a year younger. Asked to recount their lengthy love affair, they noted the absurdity of couching it — a romance incubated in the hell of the Holocaust — in the frilly trappings of Valentine’s Day.
Rebuttal: If life was such "hell" in the factory camp, then how did the Blums manage to carry on dating and smooching? And, as evidenced by the 3,000 babies born at Auschwitz alone (here) (some conceived after internment), they may very well have done a whole lot more than just smooch, if you catch my drift. Heck, these various camps not only looked liked, but also sound like modern day college campuses than "hell."
Born at Auschwitz: Anka Nathanova, Priska Lowenbeinova
1- Rachel Friedman was advised to lie and say her son Mark (pictured together) was born on Hitler's birthday – April 20th - and it saved him. // 2- The Auschwitz "Miracle Babies" reunite.
Kilgannon (quoting Mr. Blum on the paradoxical elements of the story): “You have a mixed story here — you won’t be able to put them together,”
Rebuttal: Oh ya got that right, Blumie! We can't "put it together" how you and so many hundreds of thousands of other "survivors" were able to walk out of this "Nazi genocide" alive and well, and, in many cases, with a sweetheart on your arm and a frickin' baby in hers!
Kilgannon: It was young, bold love that prodded him to stand up to a Nazi guard and save his sweetheart ....
Rebuttal: Let it not be said that Sugar and I, er, "The Editorial Board" of The Anti-New York Times are lacking in romantic sentiments, however ...
Kilgannon: ...from being sent to the Treblinka death camp.
Rebuttal: The Treblinka "death camp" in Poland was discovered by the Soviets. We only "know" that is was an "extermination camp" because Joe Stalin's "Extraordinary State Commission" and some of the Communists and Jews housed there said so.
Kilgannon: A hasty marriage followed, ....
Rebuttal: So, the big bad "Nazis" ™ allowed their captives to get married under their watch, eh? A paradoxical "mixed story" that we cannot "put together" indeed!
1. The Blums, years after the war. / 2. Scribbler Corey Kilgannon has hitched his wagon to the ever-rising Star-of-David.
Kilgannon: ... and then a horrific honeymoon of sorts: stealing glances and brief exchanges under the stern watch of armed guards.
Rebuttal: Oh the bloody drama! Reads like one of those cheesy romance novels. Were the moon-lit summer nights warm and sultry too?
At least the Blums never had to worry about being burnt to death, crushed to death, starved to death, raped to death and sadistically tortured to death like so many innocent Germans were both during and after the war.
***
The rest of the article consists of just the usual old cliched barf about the Blums undying love for each other and the secrets to a long marriage, with still more obligatory back-story references to the traumatic memories of "the Holocaust" ™ and the evil "Nazis" ™ etc. For the witless boobs who so dutifully devour the Slime's daily dose of dung, this little human interest story serves to reinforce their delusions about the HOLOHOAX. But for the astute reader who reflects upon every line with a critical eye and mind, yet another confirmed story about "survival" and marriage in "zee concentration camps" amounts to further primary source evidence refuting the biggest lie ever told.
This photo of an Auschwitz marriage announcement congratulating newlywed communist guerilla fighters Rudolf Friemel (from Austria) and Margarita Ferrer Rey (from Spain) was circulated on March 18th, 1944.
An SS officer performed the ceremony. The bride was given flowers and the couple and their son (evidently born before Friemel and Ferrer Rey were incarcerated) were also photographed by the camp photographer! The creepy communist couple even got to spend their wedding night ridin' dirty in the camp "brothel." (Here)
Boobus Americanus 1: I read a most heart-warming story in today's New York Times about an elderly Jewish couple that met and fell in love during the Holocaust.
Boobus Americanus 2: What a testament to the power of love! Even in Hitler's hell, their love for each other still flourished.
St. Sugar: You sappy frickin' cornballs make me throw up in my frickin' mouth!
Editor: Sugar dear, heaven help the deluded tom-cat that should ever fall in love with you.
February 13, 2020
February 13, 2020
NY Times: Merkel Succession Crisis in Germany Leaves Europe Leaderless
NY Times: Merkel’s Chosen Successor Steps Aside. The Far Right Cries Victory.
NY Times: Merkel’s Chosen Successor Steps Aside. The Far Right Cries Victory.