Bennhold: (*Truth Gem Alert! Truth Gem Alert!) But the controversy has highlighted an uncomfortable reality: Five years after Germany welcomed more than a million refugees, much of the burden of integrating the newcomers has fallen on the poorest, whose neighborhoods have changed and who have to compete for subsidized apartments, school places and, in the case of the food bank, a free meal. Ask any of the Germans lined up outside the former water tower that houses the food bank one recent morning and they will call Mr. Sartor a “people’s hero.”





..... Until recently, groups of young migrant men had sometimes elbowed their way to the front of the line, Ms. Lohse recalled. She went home empty-handed more than once. Some older women were so intimidated that they stopped coming altogether, she said.

Analysis: How frickin' heart-breaking and blood-boiling is that? Hungry elderly German women being shoved aside by ill-mannered beasts on two legs, and sanctimonious scum like Mamma Merkel -- whose policies are the direct cause of this poverty -- have the audacity to pass judgement on Jörg Sartor -- a VOLUNTEER -- for "discriminating."





Bennhold: Apartments have become scarcer. Schools report that nine out of 10 of their students are non-German. Some German residents feel alienated by the number of newcomers.

“There are times when you walk down the street and you are in the minority,” Mr. Endruschat said.

Analysis: It really appears as though even the libtarded Ms. Bennhold has seen enough, and is trying, in her own way, to inject more than a bit of harsh reality into this article.





Bennhold: ... the door, which for the past two weeks has had five letters scrawled across the outside: “Nazis.” He has deliberately left the Nazi graffiti on the door and on the charity’s seven delivery vans, which have also been defaced. “It’s absurd,” he said.

Analysis: Can you imagine the "controversy" if someone had spray-painted the word "Jew" on someone's door? Mamma Merkel would be there within 24 hours to cry with and "comfort" the false-flagging Jewish "victim." But when a decent and charitable German man -- who is a volunteer -- decides to feed elderly German women over young Turd world men, the communists and invaders can deface his property with impunity, as Merkel condemns the charity worker!





Bennhold: Until three years ago, roughly one in three food bank users were foreigners, he said. By last November, it was three in four.

Analysis: Ya know, it is painful to even think such thoughts, but given the benefit of historical 20/20 hindsight, we wonder sometimes if, in the long-term scheme of things, it might not have been better had Stalin's hordes occupied all of Europe in 1945, instead of the Jewnited States essentially annexing the western half. The initial shock would have been horrible, but at least his communist henchmen back in those days never had any intention of slow-genociding and replacing the White races of Europe out of existence -- which is why ex-communist eastern European counties like Poland and Hungary, in spite of relentless EU pressure, are not having this problem now.