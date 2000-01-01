Angie Does Auschwitz

Slimes: At a time of rising nationalist and authoritarian movements,...

Translation & Insinuation: Right from the start, the sleazy scribbler, Melissa Eddy, without mentioning names, is obviously likening Trump, Putin, Xi, Erdogan to the falsely maligned Hitler, Mussolini, and Hirohito.





Slimes: Angela Merkel on Friday made her first visit as Germany’s chancellor...

Analysis: We are surprised to hear that Ferkel (German for piglet) hadn't visited Stalin's Disneyland before, at least not in an official capacity. The way this Globalist gorgon dutifully services Hymie, one would have thought the nasty harridan would have made the pious pilgrimage several times by now --- or even purchased a second-home condo within walking distance of the site.





Slimes: ...to Europe’s most potent symbol of extremism, the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, ...

Rebuttal: "Death camp" mein butt-crack! It was a work camp from which many internees not only survived, but would later tell stories about their spirited football (soccer) matches, orchestras, children's activities and even camp romances. Did "youse guys" know that 3,000 Jew babies were born and cared for at Bullschwitz? True story -- (here)





Slimes: .. and warned that liberal democracy must be protected against “a very dangerous historical revisionism.”

Translation: The Frumpy Frau and her handlers (cough cough) know that the Holohoax scam, given its manifest absurdity, is vulnerable to exposure. For (((these people))), truth has always been a "dangerous" thing.