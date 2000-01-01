*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
Angie Does Auschwitz
by Mike King
New York Times: Visiting Auschwitz, Merkel Warns Against Danger to Liberal Democracy
By MELISSA EDDY
REBUTTAL BY
This billionth or so incantation of the song that never ends about the event that never happened takes us to Stalin's Disneyland theme-park -- aka, the Bullschwitz "extermination camp"-- for an oh-so-solemn visit by that vile, villainous, vicious vixen -- Marxist Mamma Merkel. Hazmat suits, hip waders, and gas masks on, boys and girls. Into the toxic mist of the Zyklon B "gas" we go for a bit of rebutting clean-up work.
Enough of this shameful self-flagellation already, over a hoax!
"To stand here and speak to you today as Germany's chancellor is anything but easy for me I feel a deep sense of shame for the barbaric crimes that were here committed by Germans — crimes that are unfathomable." -- The Frumpy Frau
Slimes: At a time of rising nationalist and authoritarian movements,...
Translation & Insinuation: Right from the start, the sleazy scribbler, Melissa Eddy, without mentioning names, is obviously likening Trump, Putin, Xi, Erdogan to the falsely maligned Hitler, Mussolini, and Hirohito.
Slimes: Angela Merkel on Friday made her first visit as Germany’s chancellor...
Analysis: We are surprised to hear that Ferkel (German for piglet) hadn't visited Stalin's Disneyland before, at least not in an official capacity. The way this Globalist gorgon dutifully services Hymie, one would have thought the nasty harridan would have made the pious pilgrimage several times by now --- or even purchased a second-home condo within walking distance of the site.
Slimes: ...to Europe’s most potent symbol of extremism, the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, ...
Rebuttal: "Death camp" mein butt-crack! It was a work camp from which many internees not only survived, but would later tell stories about their spirited football (soccer) matches, orchestras, children's activities and even camp romances. Did "youse guys" know that 3,000 Jew babies were born and cared for at Bullschwitz? True story -- (here)
Slimes: .. and warned that liberal democracy must be protected against “a very dangerous historical revisionism.”
Translation: The Frumpy Frau and her handlers (cough cough) know that the Holohoax scam, given its manifest absurdity, is vulnerable to exposure. For (((these people))), truth has always been a "dangerous" thing.
Yakov Tzur testimony, March 2009: "I played soccer games at Auschwitz in 1944." (YouTube here)
(Other camps had actual Jewish soccer leagues.)
Slimes: “Auschwitz was a German death camp, run by Germans,” Ms. Merkel said,...
Rebuttal: Again with the "death camp" mantra! Does this sainted-sow not know that the International Red Cross enjoyed full and unfettered access to Bullschwitz, right up until just weeks before the Germans abandoned the camp, and never once mentioned anything about "zee gas chambers" ™ or abuse / neglect of the inmates? Of course she does.
Slimes: ... stressing the importance of preserving evidence of those offenses as a warning to future generations.
Rebuttal: If it's not too "dangerous," mein Frumpster, may we ask: What "evidence" is that, exactly? Even the Jewish High Priests of Holohoaxianty concede the facts (here) that no bodies were discovered, no documentation of the mass killings exists, and that no traces of poisonous gas can be detected in the stonework of "zee gas chambers ™."
Slimes (Quoting Frumpy): “We Germans owe it to the victims ....
Rebuttal: Cut the crap, bitch. You ain't no "German," Frau "Kasner" (cough cough).
Images 1 is a Soviet-era reconstruction of the "gas chambers". // Image 2 depicts the ruins of the what is said to the original "gas chamber". Jewish Holohoaxers and Polish museum curators concede that what is shown to gullible tourists are NOT the actual "gas chamber". As you can see, both the "original" and the reconstruction are not very big - the size of a 3-car garage.
*
Now, lets have a look at a typical NFL football stadium.
NFL Stadium Capacity: 80-85,000
1,100,000 / 82,000 = 13.4 football stadiums full of people "gassed" in a 3-car garage.
A 'Baker's Dozen' full of NFL stadiums, "gassed" in small increments in a room that looks like this....
Excuse us, dear reader. We'll be right back....
*
OK. We're back. Here is another illustration of this point, in side-by-side approximated scale for just one stadium:
*
*
*
"Gas Chamber"
Fit the stadium population into that "gas chamber" --- 12 TIMES!"
Slimes (Quoting Frumpy): ... and we owe it to ourselves to keep alive the memory of the crimes committed, ..
Rebuttal: Agreed on that one! The historical "memory" of the horrific crimes of the Hamburg Firebombing, the Dresden Firebombing, the Berlin carpet-bombing, the deliberate dam-busting, the sinking of the Wilhelm Gustloff, the Soviet mass rapes, the American rapes and sex-for-food "arrangements," the mass executions of "Nazi" officials, the Eisenhower open-air death camps, the mass deportations of Germans to Siberia, the mass expulsion of millions German families from their homes in Prussia & Sudetenland, and the Nuremberg Show Trials and subsequent lynchings should indeed be "kept alive."
Slimes: (Quoting Frumpy): ... to identify the perpetrators ...
Rebuttal: Hear, hear! Human filth like Franklin Demono Rosenfeld, "Uncle Joe" Stalin, Winston Churchill and, above and behind them, of course, a rogue's gallery of International Bankers (cough cough) and Media Moguls (cough cough).
Slimes: (Quoting Frumpy): .. and to commemorate the victims in a dignified manner.
Rebuttal: (palm to face, sighing, shaking head) The complete inversion of reality and the psychotic projection on display here is the stuff of Satan, truly.
Slimes: (Quoting Frumpy): This is not open to negotiation.
Rebuttal: Hmmm. You're sounding a bit "authoritarian" ™ there, aren'tcha Angie? Is that why you locked up that sweet "dangerous" elderly lady, Ursula Haverbeck, in prison?
Slimes: On the eve of her visit, Ms. Merkel said that Germany would contribute 60 million euros, or $66 million, to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation
Rebuttal: Well that's mighty magnanimous of you to be so generous with other people's money, Hag Kasner, and all for damn slanderous HOAX! Nice little Satanic touch with the "60" million Euros / "66" million dollars. And the "usual suspects" were very quick to wink-wink at each other over over all the 6's:
Headline: Jewish Telegraph Agency: Angela Merkel Announces Germany Will Donate $66 Million to Auschwitz Museum
Headline: Times of Israel: Merkel Pledges 60 Million Euros to Auschwitz Museum
Slimes: The German government also agreed on Thursday to cover the cost of providing security to synagogues across the country.
Rebuttal: That's nice -- because we all know that synagogues need constant protection from certain fly-by-night "Nazis" ™ (cough cough) and their cans of spray paint.
1. Genocide by fire in beautiful Dresden -- in which the bodies of fleeing women and children actually melted into the dissolving pavement // 2. Mass expulsion of innocent traumatised Germans with little more than the clothes on their back. // 3. The "Big Three" Monsters -- aka "The Good Guys" -- who, at the behest of the International Globalist Jewish Mafia, engineered the grand history-shaping disaster of disasters.
1. The "dangerous" Ursula Haverbeck -- aka "The Nazi Grandma" -- remains locked up in one of Mamma Merkel's prisons for having refuted the Holohoax with facts and logic. // 2. No explanation needed. // 3. Angie Ferkel (German for piglet)- an evil, tyrannical Marxist bulldog devoid of any womanly virtues or feminine attributes.
* End
