Though early re-charter was killed and Jackson was whacking away at the roots of the Bank, Biddle and his agents still had four years left to re-charter the Bank -- if they could get rid of Jackson. To that end, Biddle -- who had already been funding crooked politicians and anti-Jackson newspapers -- poured big money into the 1832 presidential campaign of Senator Henry Clay. After the bank re-charter veto Biddle wrote to his trusted puppet Clay:





"You ask what is the effect of the veto. My impression is that it is working as well as the friends of the Bank & of the country could desire. I have always deplored making the Bank a party question, but since the President will have it so, he must pay the penalty of his own rashness.





As to the veto message I am delighted with it. It has all the fury of a chained panther biting the bars of his cage. It is really a manifesto of anarchy … and my hope is that it will contribute to relieve the country from the dominion of these miserable people. You are destined to be the instrument of that deliverance, and at no period of your life has the country ever had a deeper stake in you. I wish you success most cordially because I believe the institutions of the Union are involved in it.” (bold emphasis added)







The 1832 Democrat National Convention was the first ever convention of what was now known as the Democrat Party (which should in no way be confused with today’s corrupted Marxist Democrats!). It was held in Baltimore, Maryland in May of 1832. In addition to re-nominating Jackson, Martin Van Buren was chosen to be his Vice Presidential “running mate” – which meant that one of Jackson’s deadliest enemies, the southern secessionist and pro-Bank agent John C Calhoun, would no longer be Vice President.





In spite of attacks against Jackson by agents of the central bank and anti-Jackson / pro Biddle newspapers, the people, of states north and south, stood with Jackson. He was overwhelmingly elected to a second term over Biddle’s boy.