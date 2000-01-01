Einstein and his sycophantic crowd of academic lefties and star-struck reporters hated McCarthy as much as they had hated Hitler. To the extent that so many weak-minded "intellectuals" worshiped Einstein, his anti-anti-Communism (presented as a concern for "political freedom") influenced other academics who were not Communists -- just well-meaning libtards who believed that big-bad McCarthy might also come for them one day.





In 1953, several Communists would seek Einstein's advice as to how to confound and defy McCarthy's committee as well as other state/local investigations. Republished below is a brief article -- originally published by the Gilder Lehrman Insitute of American History -- which described the type of traitorous advice which the recent "American" Einstein gave to his Red buddies.





Albert Einstein on the McCarthy hearings and the Fifth Amendment, 1953





"During the "McCarthy hearings" of the 1950s, the government investigated American society and industry in an attempt to root out communist sympathizers. Among those investigated were scientists and scholars, who were called upon to appear before the committee to answer questions concerning their political affiliations. Some refused to testify, citing the Fifth Amendment. Rose Russell, a member of the Teachers Union of the City of New York, considered invoking of the Fifth Amendment in a letter to famous physicist and avowed socialist Albert Einstein in 1953.





Einstein advised Russell, as he did others, to refuse to testify but not on the grounds of the Fifth Amendment. In this May 28, 1953, letter Einstein wrote that although invoking the Fifth Amendment was not "unjustified," the McCarthy hearings were not the circumstance it was meant for. "The 5th Amendment was adopted," he wrote, "in order to make it impossible for the judicial authorities to bring the accused to confess through means of extortion." He continued, "In the present cases, it is not a matter of violent extortion of the accused," but rather a "matter of using people as tools for the prosecution of others that one wants to label as ‘unorthodox.’"





* The Rose Russell case appears to have been a local New York City matter, not a McCarthy investigation.





(continued) "Invoking the Fifth Amendment was problematic, Einstein wrote, because "the individual is offered no legal middle ground for him to defend his actual rights." In closing, he pointed to a more "revolutionary" tactic—"non-cooperation, like Gandhi used with great success against the legal powers of the British Authorities."





Advising Communists to engage in contempt-of-court is itself contempt-of-court; and an act of treason. But Globalist agents puffed-up to the stature of Albert Einstein have long been above the law and beyond reproach.