The One Question That None Dare Ask About Q Anon
by Mike King
An "Almost-Daily" Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions,
Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times
JULY 16, 2020
Marjorie Taylor Greene, left, a Republican House candidate in Georgia who has expressed support for QAnon, talks with supporters in Rome, Ga.
NY Times: The Q Anon Candidates Are Here. Trump Has Paved Their Way.
The conspiracy theorists accuse Democrats and even fellow Republicans of being beholden to a cabal of bureaucrats, pedophiles and Satanists. President Trump has cheered them on.
NY Times: The Q Anon Candidates Are Here. Trump Has Paved Their Way.
REBUTTAL BY
It's getting serious now, boys and girls. Though this is certainly not the first Slimes attack on the Q Anon "conspiracy theory," ™ its tone and its placement in Section A clearly indicate a deepening level of concern on the part of "the paper of record." You see, it was one thing when growing numbers of us "crazy" keyboard warriors were hopping aboard the Q Train -- but now, a bunch of Q people are actually running for Congress! The opening paragraphs of this hit piece -- which sure does waste a whole lotta ink for such a "baseless" ™ "conspiracy theory" ™ -- call to mind the old Shakespeare line from Hamlet (with a twist) -- "Methinks the Gray Lady of Manhattan doth protest too much.":
"A Republican Senate candidate recently declared herself “one of the thousands of digital soldiers” in service of QAnon, a convoluted pro-Trump conspiracy theory about a “deep state” of child-molesting Satanist traitors plotting against the president. A congressional candidate in Colorado who made approving comments about QAnon bested a five-term Republican incumbent in a primary last month.
And then there is Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who is perhaps the most unabashedly pro-QAnon candidate for Congress and has drawn a positive tweet from President Trump. She recently declared that QAnon was “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles out.”
The other thirty or so paragraphs, vomited out by "Pulitzer Prize winner" ™ Matthew Rosenberg (cough cough) and Jennifer Steinhauer (cough cough) are just as savage. But what really rattles these rattlesnakes is the unmistakable fact that Trump's new Republican Party is not at all distancing itself from these "far right" Q followers. To the contrary, Trump himself -- knowing exactly what he was doing -- has retweeted a few of them and even met with one pro-Q candidate at the White House.
1. Jo Rae Perkins is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Oregon. // 2. President Trump and Angela Stanton-King at a White House news conference. Ms. Stanton-King -- who is running for Congress in Georgia -- has repeatedly posted Q Anon content online. // 3. Pistol-packing Lauren Boerbert is a pro-Q Anon Republican running for a House seat from Colorado.
The Slimes alone has, over the course of the past 18 months, published at least 20 hit pieces aimed at discrediting the Q Anon "conspiracy theory" ™. Every other major attack vessel of the Piranha Press plus the notoriously defamatory Anti-Defamation League (cough cough) also continues to attack. The delightful thing to behold is the predicament which the Fake News finds itself in. On the one hand, the "anti-Semitic" Q Anon movement must be "discredited" -- but on the other, too many attacks will draw more attention to the phenomenon which has already captivated millions around the world and continues to grow by the day. This is a quite a kosher pickle for them!
Having thoroughly read about 50 or so anti-Q pieces over the course of the past two years, "The Editorial Board" of The Anti-New York Times continues to be amusingly struck by the conspicuous absence of what one would think to be the single most basic question about Q that a journalist would want to pursue -- namely, the "who" of the matter, as in: "Who is anonymously posting these "crumbs" on 8-kun -- and formerly at 8 chan / 4 chan -- that have "duped" so many million of people worldwide? Isn't anyone in the "mainstream media" interested in finding this genius hoaxster and discerning his motives? Think about it.
And from a law enforcement / national security point-of-view -- why isn't anyone in the anti-Q Demonrat Party or the Fake News Media demanding that the Justice Department sic a few FBI agents on this anonymous poster who is essentially impersonating the Trump inner circle, slandering so many people, misleading millions of followers and even influencing the coming election? It would be child's play for the proper authorities to find the IP address of the Q "hoaxster," locate this genius, and then ask him what his game is all about. Right? So, come on, Rosenberg & Steinhauer -- demand an investigation into this "dangerous" ™ "conspiracy theory ™." And demand that Trump publicly renounce it all as a hoax. Go ahead, we dare you --- we double-dog dare you -- and make these demands right on your front page too!
1 & 2. Matthew Rosenberg & Jennifer Steinhauer co-authored this lengthy Section A anti-Q article. But, like all of the other attack pieces of the past two years, the writers neither inquire nor hypothesize:"Who is Q?"
When we analyze this Q question logically, there are only three possibilities. And any of the three would amount to a news story which historians would be writing about for at least the next 100 years, or more. And yet, the Piranha Press won't touch any of the options. Let us deduce:
*Hypothesis #1
Q Anon is posting the truth and the Trump Team is behind the posts
That would mean that the NWO "conspiracy theorists" have been right all along and that this world is about to be rocked to its very foundations when this all comes out. As Q says, "The truth would put most people in the hospital." --- Oh what a story for the ages that would be!
*Hypothesis #2
Q Anon is posting "baseless conspiracy theories" and the Trump Team is behind the posts
That would mean that the President of the United States is a sick, twisted, criminal mad man who is deliberately manipulating millions of people with a cruel psyop -- getting their hopes up for nothing -- while using an anonymous front to savagely libel innocent people as criminals, murderers, Satanists and child raping killers. --- Oh what a story for the ages that would be! -- And what an easy road to impeachment and removal as well. Why won't Demonrats pursue that?
*Hypothesis #3
Q Anon is just a hoaxster
Some extremely clever hoaxster with lots of free time on his hands -- and totally unconnected to Trump -- has -- for nearly the past three years -- duped millions of people (including Congressional candidates) into passionately believing that he is part of Trump's inner circle (and occasionally posting as Trump himself as "Q+"). And no one in federal law enforcement, intelligence nor media can locate him as the scam continues to grow worldwide? --- Oh what a story for the ages that would be!
With either of three options, Sulzberger's scribblers have got a blockbuster story right under their hooked noses. So then, why hasn't the Piranha Press ever once asked the fundamental question of: "who?" Why such a complete lack of basic journalistic curiosity? That's an intriguing and persistent omission, is it not?
1. Why won't the piranha's of the pinko press ask Trump what he knows about the identity of Q Anon -- or how he feels about his inner circle impersonated by some "hoaxster?" // 2. If Q Anon is some clever hoaxster pretending to be a high level member of Team Trump as he posts from his basement computer, don't you think the media and law enforcement authorities would want to talk to this man? Q (we are told) has inspired a murder (here) and been described as a "domestic terrorism threat" in an FBI memo (here) -- yet no one wants to find him and talk to him??? // 3. Now is a good time to purchase and lend out multiple copies of "Q Anon - The Storm: A 120 Year Timeline," by yours truly under the pen-name "Robert S Smith." (here)
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that several Q Anon conspiracy theorists are running for Congress.
Boobus Americanus 2: These people are really scary --- and crazy.
St. Sugar: Simple question, Boobuss. Who is it then that is possting as Q Anon?
Editor: Amazing how Boobuses must be led to ask even the most basic of questions.
