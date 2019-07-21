When we analyze this Q question logically, there are only three possibilities. And any of the three would amount to a news story which historians would be writing about for at least the next 100 years, or more. And yet, the Piranha Press won't touch any of the options. Let us deduce:





*Hypothesis #1

Q Anon is posting the truth and the Trump Team is behind the posts



That would mean that the NWO "conspiracy theorists" have been right all along and that this world is about to be rocked to its very foundations when this all comes out. As Q says, "The truth would put most people in the hospital." --- Oh what a story for the ages that would be!







*Hypothesis #2

Q Anon is posting "baseless conspiracy theories" and the Trump Team is behind the posts

That would mean that the President of the United States is a sick, twisted, criminal mad man who is deliberately manipulating millions of people with a cruel psyop -- getting their hopes up for nothing -- while using an anonymous front to savagely libel innocent people as criminals, murderers, Satanists and child raping killers. --- Oh what a story for the ages that would be! -- And what an easy road to impeachment and removal as well. Why won't Demonrats pursue that?







*Hypothesis #3

Q Anon is just a hoaxster



Some extremely clever hoaxster with lots of free time on his hands -- and totally unconnected to Trump -- has -- for nearly the past three years -- duped millions of people (including Congressional candidates) into passionately believing that he is part of Trump's inner circle (and occasionally posting as Trump himself as "Q+"). And no one in federal law enforcement, intelligence nor media can locate him as the scam continues to grow worldwide? --- Oh what a story for the ages that would be!





With either of three options, Sulzberger's scribblers have got a blockbuster story right under their hooked noses. So then, why hasn't the Piranha Press ever once asked the fundamental question of: "who?" Why such a complete lack of basic journalistic curiosity? That's an intriguing and persistent omission, is it not?