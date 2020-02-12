Joe Biden -- the anointed Demonrat candidate to face-off against Donald Trump in QFS 2020 (Quadrennial Freak Show) -- has lost his halo. Sulzberger's Slimes -- that all-mighty flagship of Libtardia -- appears to be sounding an early death knell for their former Golden Boy as follows:







"His donors and supporters around the country are uneasy. His poll numbers in New Hampshire and nationally look increasingly shaky. He faces intense competition for moderate Democratic support and uncertainty about his viability in future contests."





Bye bye Biden? So soon?





But what the "paper of record" does NOT reveal in this article is the real reason why Biden is dropping like a rock. It's not because of his age, nor his lack of appeal to "progressives," nor to the sudden appeal of other candidates, etc. etc. etc. No, Biden has crashed because Trump and friends have raised suspicions about his, and his son, Hunter's, shady dealings in Ukraine. It's not that low intelligence / low morals Demonrat primary voters care about criminality among their heroes, of course. They're just worried that the stench of blackmail and bribery now surrounding the Bidens has rendered Creepy Pedo-Joe unelectable. It is interesting to note that although the Slimes is pretending that this has nothing to do with Ukraine, the equally Globalist Atlantic Magazine was more realistic in assessing the cause of Biden's fall. Headline, from last week:





Impeachment Hurt Somebody. It Wasn’t Trump.

In the end, the president succeeded in doing precisely what he wanted in the first place: tarring a leading Democratic rival.





Well played Trump. Well played. Now, start throwing some of these sneaky sons-of-bitches in prison already, will ya?

