Allied disregard for French life actually pre-dates the terror bombing of the days before, during and after "D-Day" of 1944. Just one week after France had made its peace with Germany on June 25, 1940, a vengeful Winston Churchill unleashes Operation Catapult against his former ally. The British Navy attacks French Navy ships at the base of Mers El Kébir, on the French Algerian coast. The heavy bombardment kills 1,297 French servicemen, sinks a battleship and damages five other vessels.





Churchill's pretext for the attack is the concern that the ships will fall into German hands -- even though the commander of the French Navy has promised the British that the fleet will remain under the control of the now neutral French government, based in Vichy (central France). Indeed, The Great One (that's Hitler for you newbies & normies) does NOT, at all pressure the French to take any active part in the war against the aggressor Britain-- a war that he had tried so hard to prevent, and still wants to end amicably. With the exception of the Red scum of the French "La Résistance," the unnecessary British attack is condemned throughout France; and hard feelings will last for years over what the French considered a betrayal by their former ally.