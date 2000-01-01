*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
1944: The Brutal Allied Treatment of France
by Mike King
EXCERPTS FROM THE BAD WAR
9/7/39: "FRENCH INVADE REICH" --- 9/10/39: "FRENCH ADVANCE AGAIN"
As the two New York Times 1939 headlines above confirm, France had invaded Germany a full 8 months before Germany invaded France. These types of undeniable facts and images are the reason why "The Bad War" was banned by Amazon
Allied disregard for French life actually pre-dates the terror bombing of the days before, during and after "D-Day" of 1944. Just one week after France had made its peace with Germany on June 25, 1940, a vengeful Winston Churchill unleashes Operation Catapult against his former ally. The British Navy attacks French Navy ships at the base of Mers El Kébir, on the French Algerian coast. The heavy bombardment kills 1,297 French servicemen, sinks a battleship and damages five other vessels.
Churchill's pretext for the attack is the concern that the ships will fall into German hands -- even though the commander of the French Navy has promised the British that the fleet will remain under the control of the now neutral French government, based in Vichy (central France). Indeed, The Great One (that's Hitler for you newbies & normies) does NOT, at all pressure the French to take any active part in the war against the aggressor Britain-- a war that he had tried so hard to prevent, and still wants to end amicably. With the exception of the Red scum of the French "La Résistance," the unnecessary British attack is condemned throughout France; and hard feelings will last for years over what the French considered a betrayal by their former ally.
1. The French destroyer Mogador after having been blasted by a British shell. // 2. Memorial plaque to the 1,297 French servicemen killed by Churchill's dastardly attack.
Under temporary, wartime German occupation (1940-1944), life in Northern France passes by peacefully for French civilians. The conduct of the German occupiers is impeccable. In spite of the resentment that a few French feel (mainly the Reds) over the misunderstood, necessary and justified occupation of the North (to thwart a British invasion), some of the French women fall for the handsome and well-behaved German soldiers.
The dashing and brave German soldiers were a big hit with some of the French ladies.
But with the Normandy invasion (June 6, 1944), the peace and security of France is about to be shattered into a million pieces. Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower kicks-off the slaughter with an ominous 6 AM radio announcement addressing the doomed population of the Normandy area:
"The lives of many of you depend on the speed with which you obey. Leave your towns at once – stay off the roads – go on foot and take nothing with you that is difficult to carry. Do not gather in groups which may be mistaken for enemy troops." (here)
To support the cross-channel invasion, and to then push the Germans eastward, the Allies unleash a ferocious aerial bombardment campaign. Entire towns are mercilessly carpet bombed. Cultural icons and works of art are destroyed, 70,000 French civilians are killed, 150,000 are injured, and 1,250,000 are left homeless. Incredibly, twice as many French civilians are bombed to death during a matter of weeks as the total amount of British civilians killed during the entire war! Of course, these numbers pale in comparison to the 1,000,000 + German civilians who were killed by Allied bombings.
1- Caen, France --- in ruins. // 2- The "good guys" left death, destruction and homelessness in their wake.
The horror doesn't end with the bombardment either. The Allied occupation and subsequent economic collapse brings new nightmares for the women of France. Under Allied occupation, American troops rape 1000's of French women, and turn many 1000's more hungry women into sex-for-food prostitutes. To appease the French population, the U.S. Army will eventually hang 130 of its rapist soldiers, a majority of them Black.
It will take years for these areas of France to recover from the tragedy --- and not just structurally and financially, but also emotionally. As recently as the 1970's, American tourists to the immediate area were sometimes advised to conceal their nationality. Such is the glorious "liberation" that FDR, Eisenhower and the British-based French traitor Charles DeGaulle imposed upon France.
FDR, de Gaulle, Churchill plot against then-neutral and undamaged France.
1- The traitor DeGaulle was safe in Britain while his allied friends terror-bombed of his own people. He is shown above shaking hands while touring the bombed-out areas that his co-conspirators, with his evident blessing, turned into rubble and blood. 2- After the "liberation", French Jews, Reds and other assorted brainwashed dupes abused French women who 'collaborated' with German soldiers - shaving them bald and marching them through the streets. 3- French "collaborating" women stripped naked, beaten, bloodied, and mocked by being made to do a 'Nazi' salute.
