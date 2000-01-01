*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
NYT 1940:
"New World Order Pledged to Jews"
by Mike King
THE SMOKING GUN
NY TIMES HEADLINE: OCTOBER 6, 1940
'NEW WORLD ORDER PLEDGED TO JEWS'
From opening paragraph:
"....Arthur Greenwood member without portfolio in the British War Cabinet, assured the Jews of the United States that when victory was achieved an effort would be made to found a New World Order..."
In his famous Iowa speech of September 11, 1941, famed aviator Charles Lindbergh of the much-maligned "America First" movement caused a controversy which Establishment Fake Historians and Fake News continue, to this day, to denounce as "anti-Semitic" ™ and false. The offending excerpts from the Lindbergh speech:
"The three most important groups who have been pressing this country toward war are the British, the Jewish and the Roosevelt administration.....
First, the British: It is obvious and perfectly understandable that Great Britain wants the United States in the war on her side. England is now in a desperate position. Her population is not large enough and her armies are not strong enough to invade the continent of Europe and win the war she declared against Germany.
The second major group I mentioned is the Jewish. Their greatest danger to this country lies in their (the Jews) large ownership and influence in our motion pictures, our press, our radio and our government.
I am not attacking either the Jewish or the British people. Both races, I admire. But I am saying that the leaders of both the British and the Jewish races, for reasons which are as understandable from their viewpoint as they are inadvisable from ours, for reasons which are not American, wish to involve us in the war."
But was Lindbergh really out of line for fingering the British and the Jews as the main agitators behind Franklin Demono Rosenfeld's not-so-secret effort to embroil the USA into World War II? Original source evidence, from the "horse's own mouth," clearly supports the Lindbergh allegations. Let's investigate.
Charles Lindbergh (shown receiving a medal from German Air Force Marshal Herman Goering in 1938) and the "America First" movement which he supported have long been denounced for claiming that American Jews were manipulating the USA into another World War. But an old Slimes article supports the claim.
THE SETTING:
1940: Germany is in total control of the European war situation. The French have signed an armistice with Germany and are out of the war. The British army has been forced to evacuate the continent at Dunkirk (Hitler had graciously allowed them to escape). The Soviets and Americans are not in the war, and Hitler has a very generous peace offer on the table for Britain.
As they had during their losing days of World War I, British politicians reach out to international Jewry for help in inducing America into the war. During that war, at a time when Germany was also in a strong position, Britain's "Balfour Declaration" promised to open Palestine to the Jews (after the defeat and busting-up of the Ottoman Turkish Empire) as a payoff for bringing about U.S. entry. And after Woodrow Wilson's 1916 re-election, the Zionists delivered on their end of the deal.
Now, in 1940, fourteen months before the deliberate provocation which led to Japan's justifiable attack on Pearl Harbor, comes what we might call "The Greenwood Declaration" -- issued by British War Cabinet member Lord Arthur Greenwood through a British-Jewish intermediary -- and then passed on to Jewish World Congress Director Dr. Stephen S Wise of New York and then duly telegraphed by Sulzberger's New York Slimes -- is offering (((them))) THE WORLD! Note one of Greenwood's amazingly prophetic statements contained in the article which we post and link down below, "When we have achieved victory, and we assuredly shall..."
But there is absolutely no chance of British victory unless the U.S. can be dragged into the conflict. Therefore, Greenwood must already know that the U.S. will enter the war at a later date. This official promise of a "New World Order" is clearly intended to further encourage American Jewish support and pressure for dragging "isolationist" ™ America into the war.
Greenwood promises: "In the rebuilding of civilized society after the war, there should and will be a real opportunity for Jews everywhere to make a distinctive and constructive contribution."
Translation: "Hurry up and get America in and we'll really empower the Jew bankers and their henchmen after the war! We promise!"
Greenwood's imperialist "dance with the Devil" will prove fatal because, after the war, Britain would end up broke and lose control of her own Empire to the Marxist Jews as well.
From the viewpoint of forensic history, what's really interesting about Greenwood's declaration is how it perfectly mirrors the September, 1941 accusation made by Lindbergh. Yes, "Lucky Lindy" was right after all --- and the Greenwood statement, summed up in the original Slimes article posted below (and also linked as a pdf), proves it.
War Cabinet member Lord Arthur Greenwood (left), delivered his promise of a "New World Order" to British Zionist Maurice Perlzweig (center) of the World Jewish Congress; who in turn handed it to Stephen S Wise of the American branch of the World Jewish Congress (right)
NEW WORLD ORDER PLEDGED TO JEWS
Arthur Greenwood of British War Cabinet Send Message of Assurance Here
In the first public declaration on the Jewish question since the outbreak of the war, Arthur Greenwood, member without portfolio in the British War Cabinet, assured the Jews of the United States that when victory was achieved an effort would be made to found a new world order based on the ideals of "justice and peace."
(full article below)
pdf of original NYT article: HERE
For 1-Time Donation Options
