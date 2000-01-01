



THE SETTING:





1940: Germany is in total control of the European war situation. The French have signed an armistice with Germany and are out of the war. The British army has been forced to evacuate the continent at Dunkirk (Hitler had graciously allowed them to escape). The Soviets and Americans are not in the war, and Hitler has a very generous peace offer on the table for Britain.





As they had during their losing days of World War I, British politicians reach out to international Jewry for help in inducing America into the war. During that war, at a time when Germany was also in a strong position, Britain's "Balfour Declaration" promised to open Palestine to the Jews (after the defeat and busting-up of the Ottoman Turkish Empire) as a payoff for bringing about U.S. entry. And after Woodrow Wilson's 1916 re-election, the Zionists delivered on their end of the deal.





Now, in 1940, fourteen months before the deliberate provocation which led to Japan's justifiable attack on Pearl Harbor, comes what we might call "The Greenwood Declaration" -- issued by British War Cabinet member Lord Arthur Greenwood through a British-Jewish intermediary -- and then passed on to Jewish World Congress Director Dr. Stephen S Wise of New York and then duly telegraphed by Sulzberger's New York Slimes -- is offering (((them))) THE WORLD! Note one of Greenwood's amazingly prophetic statements contained in the article which we post and link down below, "When we have achieved victory, and we assuredly shall..."





But there is absolutely no chance of British victory unless the U.S. can be dragged into the conflict. Therefore, Greenwood must already know that the U.S. will enter the war at a later date. This official promise of a "New World Order" is clearly intended to further encourage American Jewish support and pressure for dragging "isolationist" ™ America into the war.





Greenwood promises: "In the rebuilding of civilized society after the war, there should and will be a real opportunity for Jews everywhere to make a distinctive and constructive contribution."







Translation: "Hurry up and get America in and we'll really empower the Jew bankers and their henchmen after the war! We promise!"







Greenwood's imperialist "dance with the Devil" will prove fatal because, after the war, Britain would end up broke and lose control of her own Empire to the Marxist Jews as well.





From the viewpoint of forensic history, what's really interesting about Greenwood's declaration is how it perfectly mirrors the September, 1941 accusation made by Lindbergh. Yes, "Lucky Lindy" was right after all --- and the Greenwood statement, summed up in the original Slimes article posted below (and also linked as a pdf), proves it.