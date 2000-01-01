



The Great Dictator closed by reading a “serious” speech (embedded below) – delivered by the Communist Chaplin while still in “Nazi” uniform. The mass of empty and impassioned platitudes continues, to this day, to impress the easily impressed. Here's an example of his pious puke -- vomited out at a moment in time when Hitler was sincerely pleading for peace and an end to a still-localized war which has not yet degenerated into a global bloodbath:





Chaplin: "Even now my voice is reaching millions throughout the world - millions of despairing men, women, and little children - victims of a system that makes men torture and imprison innocent people. To those who can hear me, I say - do not despair. The misery that is now upon us is but the passing of greed - the bitterness of men who fear the way of human progress.





The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish."









Blah - blah - blah. But it is the final line of Chaplin's devious discourse which really gives the game away:





"Let us fight to free the world - to do away with national barriers - to do away with greed, with hate and intolerance. Let us fight for a world of reason, a world where science and progress will lead to all men's happiness. Soldiers! In the name of democracy, let us all unite!





No borders and a one world “democracy” ruled by your class of “elite” pedo-pervert warmonger scum, eh Charlie? No thanks.