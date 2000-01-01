*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
1938: "The Crying Woman of Sudetenland"
by Mike King
Caption from the American National Archives:
"The tragedy of this Sudeten woman, unable to conceal her misery as she dutifully salutes the triumphant Hitler, is the tragedy of the silent millions who have been `won over' to Hitlerism by the everlasting use of ruthless force."
Caption From My 1982 High School History Book:
"Woman in the Sudetenland weeping upon the forced annexation to Nazi Germany."
* As a naive youngster, this image really made me hate Germans!
Caption from Historiana (EU) Website
"This photograph shows a woman in the Czech town of Eger watching the arrival of German troops on October, 1938."
The woman in this iconic photo is very sad. By the way, she is not "Czech." She is German. Now why would a German woman of the city of Eger (today known as Cheb) be so sad at the sight of German troops arriving to claim the city?
The Germans of Czechoslovakia were placed under "Czechoslovakian" rule against their wishes after World War I. Shouldn't she be happy that the German "Sudetenland" is uniting with Germany? What's your problem, lady?
Why is she really crying? Let's have a closer look at the original photo, in its entirety...
Oh oh. Somebody is BUSTED! The "sad woman" was cut out of context so that you wouldn't see the whole picture. Evidently the more sensitive type, she is crying TEARS OF JOY! (very common among happy German women at the time) at the sight of liberating German troops. Had the photo included the reverent woman in the center, and the euphoric woman on the left, we would have figured that out. That's why the newspapers of yesterday and the history books of today cut the other two ladies out.
"Fake History is the Fake News that has passed into the rear-view mirror."
-- Mike King
Oh how (((they))) lied to us about THE BAD WAR!
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
PLEASE SUPPORT OUR WORK!
