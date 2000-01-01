The woman in this iconic photo is very sad. By the way, she is not "Czech." She is German. Now why would a German woman of the city of Eger (today known as Cheb) be so sad at the sight of German troops arriving to claim the city?





The Germans of Czechoslovakia were placed under "Czechoslovakian" rule against their wishes after World War I. Shouldn't she be happy that the German "Sudetenland" is uniting with Germany? What's your problem, lady?





Why is she really crying? Let's have a closer look at the original photo, in its entirety...